NE Ga notes include roadwork in Barrow, Gwinnett counties

Drivers in Barrow County can look for a road closure starting next week: culvert repairs will make for five days of roadwork on Jordan Cofer Road between Rat Kinney Road to Evergreen Ridge Court in Barrow County.

From the Barrow Co government website…

Jordan Cofer RD. will be closed (from Rat Kinney RD. To Evergreen Ridge CT.) is scheduled to be closed to through traffic for culvert repairs scheduled to begin Monday September 20th 2021 until Friday September 24th 2021. The detour route will be Jordan Cofer RD. To Bogart Jefferson RD. to Rat Kinney RD.

The Georgia DOT says the work now underway along a very busy stretch of road in Gwinnett County will likely continue through the end of the year. Crews are widening a five-mile stretch of State Route 20 and Buford Highway near Lawrenceville.

The Sheriff’s Office and the state Fire Marshal are investigating a blaze in Banks County: a vehicle that was reported stolen was set on fire. The truck was swiped from a concrete construction firm in Banks County.

The Georgia State Patrol continues its investigation in Franklin County, where a man was struck and killed while walking along Highway 145 near Carnesville. Bradley Smith was 45 years old, from Carnesville. The 41 year-old man from Martin who was driving the car has not yet been charged in the case.

