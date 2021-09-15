Gallagher Re launches automated analytics platform
Global reinsurance broker Gallagher Re has announced the launch of Gallagher Automated Insurance Analytics (GAIA), a proprietary automated analytics platform. GAIA is a single integrated platform that houses all analytics capabilities in one place, Gallagher Re said. The company estimated that combining all capabilities into one platform could shave up to 80% off the time required to generate the same level of insights using multiple tools.www.insurancebusinessmag.com
