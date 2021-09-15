Gallagher Re launches automated analytics platform

On August 24, I was stunned by a press release announcing that Docket Navigator a U.S. research and analytics platform was being acquired, not by one of the usual U.S. legal tech suspects, but by a U.K. information services platform, Law Business Research, Ltd. (LBR) which has a fairly low profile in the United States. According to the press release “LBR is a global legal information services business providing intelligence platforms, legal analysis tools and networking across multiple legal practice areas. LBR brands IAM, World Trademark Review and Global Competition Review provide unrivalled coverage and in-depth analysis across the IP and antitrust practice areas, offering subscribers insight, intelligence and networking opportunities to support decision making.”

