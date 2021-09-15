CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gallagher Re launches automated analytics platform

insurancebusinessmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal reinsurance broker Gallagher Re has announced the launch of Gallagher Automated Insurance Analytics (GAIA), a proprietary automated analytics platform. GAIA is a single integrated platform that houses all analytics capabilities in one place, Gallagher Re said. The company estimated that combining all capabilities into one platform could shave up to 80% off the time required to generate the same level of insights using multiple tools.

www.insurancebusinessmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

BigBear.ai Enters into Transformational Commercial Partnership with Virgin Orbit to Deploy AI-Powered Analytics Platform for End-to-End Responsive Launch Solutions

BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, announced that it has entered into a transformational software agreement that will generate annual recurring revenue with Virgin Orbit, a responsive launch and space solutions company. BigBear.ai will support and enhance Virgin Orbit’s rapid launch capability with equally agile AI-powered insights into space-based data for US government, international defense, and commercial clients.
INDUSTRY
ExecutiveBiz

Qlik’s Cloud Data Analytics Platform Secures FedRAMP In-Process Designation

The government-focused data analytics platform of Qlik has achieved an “In-Process” designation at the moderate impact level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. Qlik Cloud Government uses cloud computing and artificial intelligence to analyze data for various applications such as interactive dashboards, reporting and alerting as well as...
TECHNOLOGY
inavateonthenet.net

Exertis launches learning platform for Microsoft Teams

AV distributor Exertis has announced its partnership with Boxlight, provider of online, self-paced professional development courses around MS Teams. Boxlight products are designed to help students learn more effectively and develop the essential skills they need for success. A specialist provider in this field, Boxlight offers CPD-certified course content that...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Delkos Research Launches a Freemium Version of RAZR, it’s Behaviour Analytics Platform, to the Retail FX Industry

RAZR Lite Empowers FX Brokers to Utilize Analysis in order Optimize Key Performance Indicators. Delkos Research, provider of statistically-powered behavioural analysis models that optimize customer touchpoint strategies, announced the immediate availability of a freemium version of its platform RAZR. The offering helps FX brokers accelerate their digital transformation by providing them behaviour analysis for segmentation, CRM automation, and personalization of customer communication.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Analytics#Data Management#Data Visualization#Gaia
ExecutiveBiz

Geospark Analytics Secures NGA Contract for AI-Driven GEOINT Platform

Geospark Analytics has received a potential five-year contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for access to Hyperion, an artificial intelligence-driven open-source global threat intelligence platform and application programming interface. The company said Wednesday NGA will be provided with event automated monitoring and machine learning capabilities to help the agency deliver...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Docket Navigator Litigation Analytics Platform Acquired By UK News Platform Law Business Research Ltd.

On August 24, I was stunned by a press release announcing that Docket Navigator a U.S. research and analytics platform was being acquired, not by one of the usual U.S. legal tech suspects, but by a U.K. information services platform, Law Business Research, Ltd. (LBR) which has a fairly low profile in the United States. According to the press release “LBR is a global legal information services business providing intelligence platforms, legal analysis tools and networking across multiple legal practice areas. LBR brands IAM, World Trademark Review and Global Competition Review provide unrivalled coverage and in-depth analysis across the IP and antitrust practice areas, offering subscribers insight, intelligence and networking opportunities to support decision making.”
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

CoreLogic closes acquisition of digital workflow platform provider Next Gear Solutions

CoreLogic has completed its acquisition of Next Gear Solutions, a provider of digital workflow platforms and solutions for the property restoration industry. A release said that the combination of Next Gear and CoreLogic’s Claims Connect platforms, standard property data and analytics, as well as tools will provide insurance carriers and contractors a “compelling choice” to enhance and transform the claims experience for policyholders.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

The Conexiom Platform Automates More Supply Chain, AP Business Tasks

Trade document automation company Conexiom on Thursday (Sept. 16) debuted The Conexiom Platform cloud-based automation tool, moving the company into supply chain and accounts payable automation after establishing itself in the sales automation space. The Conexiom Platform automates documents for companies’ order-to-cash (O2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P) procedures. “The combination of...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CMSWire

The Magic Number of Process Automation Platforms? 3 to 5

Conventional wisdom says it's a better idea to standardize and consolidate down to a single platform or vendor relationship. People reason that licensing costs and accountability in the event of something going wrong justifies the single platform approach. But this belies the reality of these kinds of arrangements. We see...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Arm launches hardware platforms for software-defined cars

Arm has unveiled new tools to help chipmakers and carmakers develop the “software-defined” automobiles of the future. Software-defined cars are those that can be reprogrammed for different functions using software, even after the vehicles ship to owners. Cambridge, England-based Arm is working with major automobile suppliers and tech firms, including...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

SkyKick Announces $130 Million Financing to Accelerate Cloud Automation Platform Globally

Morgan Stanley Investment Management joins current investors in funding round to fuel platform innovation and meet IT Services Providers’ demand for cloud automation solutions. SkyKick, a global provider of no-code and low code cloud automation software for Information Technology Services Providers (ITSPs), announced today that it closed a $130 million...
BUSINESS
accountingtoday.com

Wolters Kluwer launches free audit data analytics library

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting has released a library of free audit data analytics resources geared toward moving auditors away from traditional data sampling to real-time analysis. Real-time analysis is the direction in which audit has been moving for some time with the introduction of artificial intelligence and other emerging...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Appian Announces the Latest Version of the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform

Appian announced the latest version of the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform. The new release makes it faster and more efficient to build enterprise applications through major enhancements in low-code data, complete automation functionality, user interface (UI) creation, and application deployment. Enterprise data can be slow and difficult to manage for...
SOFTWARE
atlanticcitynews.net

ANAROCK launches smart community automation solution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Having acquired society and apartment management PropTech platform ApnaComplex in January 2021, India's leading tech-led real estate services firm ANAROCK has launchedA SaaS (software-as-a-service) product, ANACITY helps apartment management companies to significantly reduce costs and boost the scope and efficiency of their services. Initially...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Akamai Launches New, on-Demand Learning Platform for Customers

Free, self-directed online resource features flexible learning paths and hands-on product labs to foster rapid product mastery. Akamai Technologies, the world’s most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, today announces the launch of Learn Akamai, a free, on-demand learning platform designed to help customers achieve the full value of Akamai solutions, quickly and easily.
SOFTWARE
OEM Off-Highway

Skycatch Launches High Accuracy Drone Mapping and 3D Data Analytics Solution

Skycatch has announced during MINExpo INTERNATIONAL 2021 the availability of Flight1x, a first to market cloud-based solution for the DJI M300 that delivers unprecedented drone mapping accuracy and inspection automation for mining and construction industrial operations. Built on technology adopted by the largest mining companies in the world including Komatsu and AngloAmerican, Flight1x is proprietary software developed specifically for the M300 that offers the most complete end-to-end high precision industrial drone capabilities available today. The new solution delivers proven data and network security via Skycatch servers in the United States coupled with advanced automation features like a 3D first mission planner, mining focused workflows and deep integration into Skycatch’s data analytics platform, Datahub.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Demand Spring Releases Marketing Automation Platform Insights Report

Complexity of MAPs and growing talent gap resulting in small percentage of teams utilizing these platforms to their full potential. Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring today released their Marketing Automation Platform (MAP) Insights report, which takes a deep dive into how marketers from across the industry are optimizing their marketing automation platforms.
TECHNOLOGY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Brightloom Launches Data-Driven Customer Growth Platform

Concept: San Francisco’s restaurant tech startup Brightloom has released a first-of-its-kind end-to-end, cloud-based SaaS platform called Customer Growth Platform (CGP) for restaurants, retailers and consumer brands. The platform aims to empower brands to understand customer sentiments and generate customized marketing content that maximizes spending. Nature of Disruption: The Brightloom platform...
ECONOMY
mortgageorb.com

Agile Launches Trading Platform to Digitize TBA Marketplace

Agile, a new fintech bringing mortgage lenders and broker-dealers on to a single electronic platform, has formally launched its flagship RFQ (request for quote) platform. All mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market participants can now participate on an electronic platform that expedites the exchange of To-Be-Announced mortgage-backed securities (TBAs). Despite the rise...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy