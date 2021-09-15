CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwYtl0800 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 152,131 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 6,292 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Portland metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Skamania County in Washington has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 543 infections in Skamania County, or 4,673 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Skamania County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Portland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 26 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Skamania County, below the 68 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Skamania County, WA 4,673 543 26 3
2 Washington County, OR 5,723 33,297 46 270
3 Columbia County, OR 5,933 3,017 73 37
4 Multnomah County, OR 6,162 49,212 79 634
5 Clackamas County, OR 6,207 25,187 65 262
6 Yamhill County, OR 6,622 6,875 88 91
7 Clark County, WA 7,306 34,000 76 355

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Latest: Alaska military base declares health emergency

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Military leaders on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson have declared a public health emergency in response to increasing COVID-19 cases in Alaska. They also encouraged all personnel to avoid places that do not require masks or social distancing, officials said. U.S. Air Force Col. Kirsten Aguilar said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Hawaii

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 657,114 Americans have died — and as the delta variant spreads, that number continues to grow. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 201 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Hawaii, deaths […]
HAWAII STATE
Best Life

These 8 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

A week after the U.S. reported the first sustained drops in nationally reported COVID cases, numbers appear to be back on the rise once again. As the highly contagious Delta variant continues to take its toll, some particularly hard-hit states are reporting COVID surges that are some of the worst seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 259,595 COVID-19 cases have been reported to […]
SEATTLE, WA
Lootpress

West Virginia city approves $750 for vaccinated workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia’s largest city has approved giving $750 to all city workers in Charleston who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The City Council approved the move Tuesday night, giving a $250 boost to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s original $500 proposal. The city will...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Covid 19#Hillsboro#Americans
Best Life

These States Will Be Hit by a "True Delta Wave" Next, Virus Expert Warns

The Delta variant has resulted in a significant surge in cases across the country, but the damage has not been spread evenly. Over the past couple months, some states have seen cases skyrocket, crushing previous records from last winter's surge before vaccinations began, while other states seem to have escaped the worst of Delta's wrath. But as cases in some of the hardest hit states plateau or decline, experts warn that the surge isn't over yet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
jacksonnewspapers.com

West Virginia has the highest COVID case count in the United States, hospitals in crisis mode

West Virginia is No. 1 in the U.S. for COVID cases with more than 100 out of 100,000 infected, West Virginia University Medicine announced Thursday on its Facebook page. According to The New York Times, West Virginia has a case count of 109 per 100,000, which is a 45% increase in the last 14 days. The daily hospitalization average in the state is 917, which is a 31% increase in the last 14 days.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Place
Vancouver, CA
Marietta Daily Journal

Cobb County's coronavirus data for Thursday

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday. Category 9/16/21 Change. Cases 78,555 +262. Hospitalizations 3,846. Deaths 1,131. Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Rainbow appears where authorities discovered body believed to be Gabby Petito

A rainbow appeared in the area where authorities earlier Sunday discovered what they believe to be the body of Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park. The rainbow appeared shortly after the the coroner's office departed with a body the FBI said matched the description of Petito, though they said the body has yet to be 100% positively identified and the case is still under investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Matt Lillywhite

Another Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
stocktonsentinel.com

Local man killed in two-vehicle accident in Oregon

Body Another tragedy has taken the life of a young Stockton man as a result of a vehicle accident and shocked this community once again. It was three months to the day after the last accident took a young man’s life. Richard Schleicher, age 24, of Stockton, Kan., who was...
OREGON STATE
Ash Jurberg

The 2 billionaires who live in Missoula, Montana

According to Forbes's most recent report, there are 2,755 people on the planet with a net worth of over a billion dollars. Of these, four live in Montana. of which two live in Missoula. So I thought it would be worth taking a look at the two Missoula billionaires.
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

52K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy