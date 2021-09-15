This is the County in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 826,936 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,198 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Austin County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,952 infections in Austin County, or 9,985 for every 100,000 people.

Though Austin County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Houston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 152 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Austin County, compared to 158 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

