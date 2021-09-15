CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This is the County in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwYtiLx00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 826,936 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,198 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Austin County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,952 infections in Austin County, or 9,985 for every 100,000 people.

Though Austin County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Houston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 152 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Austin County, compared to 158 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Austin County, TX 9,985 2,952 152 45
2 Waller County, TX 11,217 5,607 118 59
3 Harris County, TX 11,324 521,211 164 7,529
4 Fort Bend County, TX 11,973 88,522 111 817
5 Liberty County, TX 13,818 11,312 313 256
6 Montgomery County, TX 14,164 78,534 138 763
7 Brazoria County, TX 15,226 53,901 187 662
8 Galveston County, TX 17,567 57,460 172 563
9 Chambers County, TX 18,458 7,437 107 43

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
viralhatch.com

New Contagious Disease Found in Dallas

The CDC issued a warning about a new disease that is really contagious. It was found in Dallas, Texas, and it’s caused by the Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacteria. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that authorities in many states, including TX, couldn’t manage to find a source of exposure for cases of a dangerous disease caused by B. pseudomallei bacteria. Whitmore’s disease, better known as Melioidosis, is very contagious, appearing in various cases in states including TX, GA, MN, and KS. Here’s a quote from the CDC:
DALLAS, TX
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

52K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy