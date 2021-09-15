CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the Parish in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwYthTE00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 179,950 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,241 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in New Orleans-Metairie than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Orleans Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 44,383 infections in Orleans Parish, or 11,391 for every 100,000 people.

Though Orleans Parish has the lowest per capita infection rate in the New Orleans metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 236 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Orleans Parish, compared to 244 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Orleans-Metairie metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Orleans Parish, LA 11,391 44,383 236 921
2 St. John the Baptist Parish, LA 13,815 6,002 357 155
3 St. Bernard Parish, LA 14,308 6,538 188 86
4 St. James Parish, LA 15,232 3,253 290 62
5 Jefferson Parish, LA 15,316 66,672 244 1,060
6 Plaquemines Parish, LA 15,603 3,647 150 35
7 St. Charles Parish, LA 16,097 8,487 220 116
8 St. Tammany Parish, LA 16,251 40,968 255 644

