This is the County in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 360,679 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,866 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in San Antonio-New Braunfels than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bandera County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,025 infections in Bandera County, or 9,305 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Bandera County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the San Antonio metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 175 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bandera County, below the 223 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

