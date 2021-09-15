CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwYtPX200 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 118,482 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,838 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Omaha-Council Bluffs, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Cass County in Nebraska has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,676 infections in Cass County, or 10,412 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Cass County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Omaha metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 62 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Cass County, below the 129 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Cass County, NE 10,412 2,676 62 16
2 Washington County, NE 10,871 2,198 124 25
3 Saunders County, NE 12,053 2,534 76 16
4 Mills County, IA 12,055 1,803 160 24
5 Sarpy County, NE 12,814 22,854 73 131
6 Douglas County, NE 12,929 71,755 129 718
7 Pottawattamie County, IA 13,597 12,714 195 182
8 Harrison County, IA 13,774 1,948 530 75

