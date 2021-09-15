CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

This is the Parish in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwYtHiS00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 125,011 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,068 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Baton Rouge than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, West Feliciana Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,415 infections in West Feliciana Parish, or 9,202 for every 100,000 people.

Though West Feliciana Parish has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baton Rouge metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 254 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in West Feliciana Parish, compared to 248 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baton Rouge metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 West Feliciana Parish, LA 9,202 1,415 254 39
2 St. Helena Parish, LA 11,949 1,244 115 12
3 East Baton Rouge Parish, LA 13,648 60,609 239 1,062
4 West Baton Rouge Parish, LA 16,369 4,233 275 71
5 Pointe Coupee Parish, LA 16,464 3,648 366 81
6 Livingston Parish, LA 16,818 23,228 235 324
7 Iberville Parish, LA 16,977 5,595 361 119
8 Ascension Parish, LA 17,082 20,699 180 218
9 East Feliciana Parish, LA 22,258 4,340 682 133

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Delta, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Parishes#Americans#West Feliciana Parish#St Helena Parish#East Baton Rouge Parish#West Baton Rouge Parish#Ascension Parish
24/7 Wall St.

Least Expensive Metro Area to Buy a Home in Every State

A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before — and also for more money than ever before.  While rapidly rising housing prices may discourage many would-be buyers, there […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Best Educated ZIP codes in the Country

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more […]
EDUCATION
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 659,336 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metropolitan area, located in South […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 659,336 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, […]
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

52K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy