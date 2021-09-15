This is the Parish in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 125,011 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,068 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Baton Rouge than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, West Feliciana Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,415 infections in West Feliciana Parish, or 9,202 for every 100,000 people.

Though West Feliciana Parish has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baton Rouge metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 254 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in West Feliciana Parish, compared to 248 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baton Rouge metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).