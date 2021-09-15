CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

This is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwYt9jt00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 144,568 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,673 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Tulsa than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Osage County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,167 infections in Osage County, or 13,035 for every 100,000 people.

Though Osage County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tulsa metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 211 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Osage County, compared to 217 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tulsa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Osage County, OK 13,035 6,167 211 100
2 Okmulgee County, OK 13,310 5,176 252 98
3 Creek County, OK 13,346 9,497 268 191
4 Wagoner County, OK 14,292 11,126 199 155
5 Pawnee County, OK 14,530 2,387 347 57
6 Tulsa County, OK 14,951 96,102 204 1,312
7 Rogers County, OK 15,541 14,113 248 225

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 659,336 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa County, OK
Coronavirus
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Tulsa, OK
Coronavirus
County
Tulsa County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Tulsa County, OK
Health
Tulsa County, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
24/7 Wall St.

Least Expensive Metro Area to Buy a Home in Every State

A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before — and also for more money than ever before.  While rapidly rising housing prices may discourage many would-be buyers, there […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Tulsa Metropolitan Area#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 659,336 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 659,336 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, […]
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 659,336 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

52K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy