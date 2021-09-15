This is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 144,568 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,673 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Tulsa than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Osage County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,167 infections in Osage County, or 13,035 for every 100,000 people.

Though Osage County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tulsa metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 211 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Osage County, compared to 217 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tulsa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

