Farmers Bank Foundation hosts benefit Trapshoot Tournament

The Burke Education Foundation, Inc. has made the tough decision to cancel the fifth annual golf tournament set for Oct. 8, 2021. It was a difficult but necessary decision due to the state of COVID-19 in our community. The proceeds from the tournament were meant to support Burke County Public Schools students through individual classroom projects as well as scholarship opportunities for students interested in developing trade skills. If you would still like to contribute to the foundation’s mission, donations are always welcome and can be made to the Burke Education Foundation at PO Box 972 Morganton, NC 28680-0972. The Burke Education Foundation, Inc. is a 501©(3) charitable organization. All gifts are tax deductible as the law allows. The federal tax identification number is 37-1835367. For questions, email cmshuffler@burke.k12.nc.us or call 828-438-2989.

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO