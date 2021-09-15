CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers Bank Foundation hosts benefit Trapshoot Tournament

magnoliareporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Farmers Bank Foundation is gearing up for its second annual Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation (AGFF) Trapshoot Tournament. The tournament will take place Saturday, September 25 at the Farmers Bank & Trust Trapshooting Range located on Southern Arkansas University’s Governor Ben T. Laney Farm. All proceeds will benefit the...

www.magnoliareporter.com

ozarkradionews.com

Southern Bank donates to Ozarks Healthcare’s Foundation

WEST PLAINS, MO – Southern Bank has made a donation of $10,000 to Ozarks Healthcare’s Foundation. The funds will be used to help with costs associated with Ozarks Healthcare’s latest expansion project, which includes a new medical office building, flexible clinics, procedure suite, centralized imaging facilities, an updated pharmacy, and more.
WEST PLAINS, MO
Pleasanton Express

Poker Tournament to benefit Medina Memorial Scholarship Fund

For over 18 years, Constable Percy Medina, Atascosa Co. Precinct 1, served his community with dignity and respect. His oath was as strong as the oaks that shade the home he built for his family with the help of his loving wife, Roberta. Together they raised four children, teaching them to always give back to their community, to help those that desire to help themselves and to always thank God above for the blessings bestowed upon their family.
PLEASANTON, TX
Sedalia Democrat

Central Bank to host blood drive

Central Bank is hosting the inaugural Community Challenge Blood Drive Sept.15 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3700 W, Broadway Blvd. in Sedalia. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
SEDALIA, MO
wdnonline.com

Foundation hosting 2nd annual charitable hunt

The Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) Foundation, Inc., is excited to be hosting the 2021 SWOSU Charitable Hunt. The hunt will take place September 17 in Devol. The event will provide philanthropic support to SWOSU’s Department of Parks & Recreation Management (PRM), which seeks to facilitate the development of professionals in the fields of conservation management, parks and recreation management, sport management, parks law enforcement and wildland fire management.
AGRICULTURE
Hickory Daily Record

Foundation hosts events for area leaders

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation recently hosted two gatherings aimed at strengthening area leaders. The Leaders Roundtable events drew more than 30 leaders from area businesses, nonprofit organizations, school systems and municipalities. The events were held at Granite Insurance Agency in Granite Falls on Aug. 25 and Lake Hickory Country Club in Hickory on Aug. 26.
HICKORY, NC
Times Reporter

Claymont Foundation to host reverse raffle

The Claymont Foundation to host their annual reverse raffle and steak dinner at 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at the American Italian Club, 503 Grant St., Dennison. The steak dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m., and the reverse raffle will begin at 7:30 p.m. A total of $1,700 will be paid out during the reverse raffle.
DENNISON, OH
bigrapidsnews.com

SVSU to host 9/11 Heroes Run to benefit national foundation

Saginaw Valley State University is hosting its annual 9/11 Heroes Run on Saturday, Sept. 11, to benefit the Travis Manion Foundation. The event will consist of a 5K run/walk and a one-mile “fun run.” The 5K run/walk will begin at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of SVSU’s Gilbertson Hall, preceded by a remembrance ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m. The closed, out-and-back course will continue along the paved campus running trail.
SAGINAW, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

Hockey tournament to benefit Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Wood County Ohio will host the 6th annual Hockey for Habitat Fundraiser. The event includes a ball hockey tournament, an online auction and, new this year, a raffle drawing for a 55 inch TV and other prizes. All funds raised from this event will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Wood County in its mission to help individuals and families secure decent and affordable housing through its new home construction and home repair programs.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Houston Chronicle

Tasty event to benefit Clear Creek Education Foundation

The Clear Creek Education Foundation is going to start the school year with an event folks can sink their teeth into. “(Dine Out to Donate is) on the calendar for Oct. 4,” said Deborah Laine, the foundation’s executive director. “We have nearly 50 restaurants participating, and once again we will have our school competition where the schools with the most participation will get cash prizes.”
CHARITIES
Davis Enterprise

Boot Bank back at Farmers Market

The Tuleyome Boot Bank will be at the Davis Farmers Market from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Tuleyome, a local environmental and conservation nonprofit, operates the Youth Boot Bank, which provides free use of hiking boots to kids up to the age of 18 to encourage their engagement with nature, including the areas and trails that Tuleyome has opened to the public in the Inland Coastal Range.
DAVIS, CA
The News

First Community Bank to be course sponsor at Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament

First Community Bank, located in Cherokee Village/Highland, Ark., has provided a $1,000 sponsorship for the Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament in Izard County, and will serve as the 2021 Course Sponsor. The tournament will be a four-person scramble, taking place on Sept. 25, at Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course in Melbourne, Ark. The tournament will have a shotgun start at 9 a.m., with all proceeds benefiting the students of Ozarka College.
Morganton News Herald

Burke foundation cancels golf tournament

The Burke Education Foundation, Inc. has made the tough decision to cancel the fifth annual golf tournament set for Oct. 8, 2021. It was a difficult but necessary decision due to the state of COVID-19 in our community. The proceeds from the tournament were meant to support Burke County Public Schools students through individual classroom projects as well as scholarship opportunities for students interested in developing trade skills. If you would still like to contribute to the foundation’s mission, donations are always welcome and can be made to the Burke Education Foundation at PO Box 972 Morganton, NC 28680-0972. The Burke Education Foundation, Inc. is a 501©(3) charitable organization. All gifts are tax deductible as the law allows. The federal tax identification number is 37-1835367. For questions, email cmshuffler@burke.k12.nc.us or call 828-438-2989.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
richlandsource.com

Richland County Foundation hosts Richland Gives

MANSFIELD – Richland Gives registration for Richland County based nonprofit organizations is open through Oct. 31. It is free; however, nonprofit organizations must register each year. This is the seventh year for Richland Gives which is hosted by the Richland County Foundation. Since its inception in 2015, Richland Gives has...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Davis Enterprise

Yolo Basin Foundation hosts Bucks for Ducks benefit

After last year’s virtual success, the Yolo Basin Foundation is excited to rejoin in person for this year’s annual Bucks for Ducks fundraising benefit. YBF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding public appreciation and stewardship of wetlands and wildlife in the Yolo Basin through education and innovative partnerships. Their...
YOLO, CA
wvlt.tv

New program benefits families & farmers

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone in need of extra help with food in Union Co. can now get a boost from the Fresh Wagon when it visits rural areas. It’s a mobile food pantry offering first-come, first-serve assistance with groceries that focuses primarily on offering locally grown food. St. Teresa...
MAYNARDVILLE, TN
cobbcountycourier.com

Callis Foundation to hold scholarship golf tournament in Acworth

The Cobb-based Henry Arthur Callis Foundation will hold the Ervin Keith Hollman Memorial Scholarship Golf Classic on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Cobblestone Golf Club in Acworth, GA. According to the news release for the tournament:. The event is named after Keith Hollman (1954-2018) who was known for his kindness,...
ACWORTH, GA
NWI.com

Porter County Community Foundation bolsters food bank

VALPARAISO —The Porter County Community Foundation was the winning bidder of five hogs and one steer at this year's Porter County Fair 4-H Livestock Auction. The resulting benefit is more than 1,500 pounds of meat was donated to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana for distribution to Porter County food pantries. Ultimately, 2,400 meals will be provided to those in need.
VALPARAISO, IN
La Crosse Tribune

Bank First supports Tomah Health Community Foundation

Bank First recently presented a $1,000 ceremonial check to the Tomah Health Community Foundation. Bank First vice president/Tomah branch manager Kristi Betthauser said the financial contribution meets the bank’s mission to support area organizations. “Bank First is very active in the community and we like to make these donations to...
TOMAH, WI
wtvy.com

Cotton farmers benefited from rainy summer

In 2021we have seen our fair share of high temperatures and rainfall in the Wiregrass. One group that is benefiting from this unpleasant weather pattern is the local cotton farmers. We saw temperatures reach the upper 90s in some places and that allows the already planted and bloomed cotton to...
AGRICULTURE

