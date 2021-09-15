Rolling Along: Jimmy Smith Takes His Hammond Down ‘Ol’ Man River’

Ever since The Beach Boys had a Top 20 US hit with their second single, “Surfin’ Safari,” the group were under pressure to deliver. Their unique take on rock’n’roll – one part Chuck Berry, one part The Four Freshmen, blended with lyrics that introduced the world to the West Coast’s surfing and car racing cultures – made them a nationwide sensation overnight. “There was a huge demand for The Beach Boys,” singer and co-writer Mike Love recalls today. “As soon as we did ‘Surfin’ Safari’ – and then, by ’63, ‘Surfin’ USA’, that was a big record… Once we did ‘Surfin’ Safari’ and we started touring, and came out with our first album – featuring us on the little vehicle in the sand, in Malibu, looking out to sea all dressed in our Pendleton shirts. From there on The Beach Boys were as popular as anybody could possibly hope to be.”

