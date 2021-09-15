CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Along: Jimmy Smith Takes His Hammond Down 'Ol' Man River'

By Paul Sexton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe definitive jazz Hammond organ sound of Jimmy Smith usually found its home on a series of seminal albums, not to mention some notable session appearances with Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson and others. But on a dozen occasions between 1962 and 1968, the brilliant instrumentalist from Norristown, Pennsylvania found his way into the Billboard Hot 100. That’s where he was in September 1962 with a song from the Oscar Hammerstein & Jerome Kern musical Show Boat.

‘Blue Train’: John Coltrane’s Hard-Bop Masterpiece

Recorded on September 15, 1957, John Coltrane‘s Blue Train is an album revered, cherished, and loved by many… and there are others who cannot quite see what all the fuss is about. I am firmly in the former camp. Granted, some controversy surrounds the recording and critics argue that both Lee Morgan and Curtis Fuller have done much better work elsewhere. Yet such judgements seem overly harsh; this is, after all, a Coltrane album.
reDiscover The Beach Boys’ ‘Surfer Girl’

Ever since The Beach Boys had a Top 20 US hit with their second single, “Surfin’ Safari,” the group were under pressure to deliver. Their unique take on rock’n’roll – one part Chuck Berry, one part The Four Freshmen, blended with lyrics that introduced the world to the West Coast’s surfing and car racing cultures – made them a nationwide sensation overnight. “There was a huge demand for The Beach Boys,” singer and co-writer Mike Love recalls today. “As soon as we did ‘Surfin’ Safari’ – and then, by ’63, ‘Surfin’ USA’, that was a big record… Once we did ‘Surfin’ Safari’ and we started touring, and came out with our first album – featuring us on the little vehicle in the sand, in Malibu, looking out to sea all dressed in our Pendleton shirts. From there on The Beach Boys were as popular as anybody could possibly hope to be.”
Charlie Watts poses with his wife of 57 years in sweet final photo

Rolling Stones drummer and late music icon Charlie Watts attended one last charity event with Shirley Ann Shephard, his wife of 57 years. The couple smiled together at an event for the dog foundation Forever Hounds Trust in May 2020 in one of the last photos of Watts before he died.
Inside Mick Jagger's Reaction To The Death Of Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at age 80 on August 24, per Variety. A number of other musicians paid tribute to Watts after his death, and now, Mick Jagger has joined them. The Rolling Stones frontman was one of the closest people to Watts, and his tribute has Rolling Stones fans in tears. Jagger first tweeted a photo of a smiling Watts on the day of his death, but he's since shared a longer tribute to his late bandmate.
Walker Hayes' Family Goes Viral With 'Black Sheep' Dance

It looks like Walker Hayes and his family are quickly following along the TikTok trends, trying to get his fans to partake in every dance they can. After becoming viral for his catchy tune "Fancy Like" and its accompanying TikTok dance alongside his daughter, the singer has now shared several other videos of his family dancing along to his songs. This time around, he decided to dance to one of his older songs back from 2019, "Black Sheep."
Darius Rucker's Ex Kate Quigley Has Brutal Message for Him After He Spoke on Her Condition

Comedian Kate Quigley is feeling better after her accidental overdose, but she would rather not have her ex-boyfriend Darius Ruckercomment on her condition. After attempting to distance himself from any connection to her following the tragic events of Sept. 4 when Quigley and other partygoers suffered accidental overdoses when they allegedly used cocaine laced with fentanyl, Rucker gave a statement regarding her health. "You know, she's doing great. She's coming out of that," Rucker told PEOPLE before he performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas Friday. "I'm glad that she's doing that." He later added that his "heart goes out to all the other victims, but Quigley is doing okay." Quigley, 39, and Rucker, 55, dated in 2020.
Flashback: Charlie Watts’ Final Performance With the Rolling Stones

The unbelievably sad news that Charlie Watts has died is just beginning to reverberate around the world. The public knew he was going to miss out on the upcoming Stones tour since he was recovering from surgery, but the 80-year-old drummer had survived past health scares unscathed and it truly seemed like he was made of steel. Watts joined the Rolling Stones in January 1963 and is the only member besides Mick Jagger and Keith Richards to appear on every record. He also didn’t miss a single concert throughout his 58-year history in the band. The last one took place August...
‘Fancy Like,’ featured in catchy Applebee’s commercial, sends Alabama native Walker Hayes over the top

“Fancy Like” has been “the song of the summer,” according to the Today show’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush. (He helped them record their first-ever TikTok video in June.) And if the song has been stuck in your head since it was released in June, you ain’t heard nothin’ yet. Mobile native Walker Hayes is about to get a lot more mileage out of his chart-topping single.
Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
Watch Billy Joel pay tribute to Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts in Cincinnati

Billy Joel has paid tribute to The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts at his concert in Cincinnati last week (September 10). Watts died last month (August 24) at the age of 80. The drummer had undergone an undisclosed medical procedure in the weeks before his death, which had caused him to pull out of the Stones’ upcoming US tour.
Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
Four More Tracks Debut From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be Special Edition’

Four more tracks have been shared today (17) from the forthcoming Special Edition of The Beatles’ Let It Be. Making their digital debuts are “Get Back” (Take 8), “One After 909 (Take 3),” “I Me Mine (1970 Glyn Johns Mix),” and “Across The Universe (2021 Mix).”. Let It Be Special...
The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts had a “modest” funeral, says former tour manager

The Rolling Stones‘ Charlie Watts was laid to rest during a “modest” funeral in Devon last month, his former tour manager has revealed. Watts died last month (August 24) at the age of 80. The drummer had undergone an undisclosed medical procedure in the weeks before his death, which had caused him to pull out of the Stones’ upcoming US tour.
Pure Preciousness: Abby De La Rosa Marks Her Nick Cannon Twins Zillion & Zion Turning 3 Months

Proud mom Abby De La Rosa is marking her adorable twins turning 3-months-old. The DJ whose been open about her planned motherhood journey with the 40-year-old Power 106 FM host, is sharing a sweet update about their baby boys. "Don’t mess with the boyzz," Abby captioned a video of their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir for their 3-month milestone with Eazy E's"Boyz In The Hood" playing in the background.
