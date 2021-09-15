Rolling Along: Jimmy Smith Takes His Hammond Down ‘Ol’ Man River’
The definitive jazz Hammond organ sound of Jimmy Smith usually found its home on a series of seminal albums, not to mention some notable session appearances with Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson and others. But on a dozen occasions between 1962 and 1968, the brilliant instrumentalist from Norristown, Pennsylvania found his way into the Billboard Hot 100. That’s where he was in September 1962 with a song from the Oscar Hammerstein & Jerome Kern musical Show Boat.www.udiscovermusic.com
