49ers' Raheem Mostert out for the season; Kerryon Johnson added to practice squad
Sep. 15—WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — The season of one of the NFL's fastest running backs has ended in a flash. The 49ers' Raheem Mostert said Tuesday via social media that he will have season-ending knee surgery. The news came a day after head coach Kyle Shanahan said Mostert would have arthroscopic surgery to repair chipped knee cartilage and would be sidelined for eight weeks.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
