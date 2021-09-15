CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Smarty Scoop on Weekend Activities September 17-19

By CSP Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmarty Scoop is proudly sponsored by our friends at Charlotte Ballet Academy. Registration is open for the school year, and will stay open through January ~ sign your dancer up today! Charlotte Ballet Academy, the only school of ballet in the state affiliated with a nationally renowned professional ballet Company, provides a nurturing and structured environment that encourages individuality, creative expression and an appreciation for the art of dance.

