After winning their first September game in three years, a lopsided 27-13 victory over the Giants, optimism is permeating in Broncos Country. What’s the feeling across the national outlets? In general, Denver is regarded as a middle-of-the-pack team after the win but some of the highs are really high (Sports Illustrated has them ranked No. 9) and the lows are really low (Sporting News has them at No. 26). But those opinions can change if Teddy Bridgewater and Von Miller can make another statement in Week 2.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO