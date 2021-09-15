CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Who were our top performers from Friday night's gridiron?

northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Sep. 15—Just when you think you've seen every stat line on the gridiron, you get a reminder that football is the gift that keeps on giving. From quarterbacks to tailbacks, from defensive backs to linebackers, some clutch, game-changing efforts emerged from Friday night on the Emerald Coast. In no particular...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron#American Football#Tailbacks#Turner#Freeport#Northwestern#Christian Academy#Firestone
The Spun

Look: Steelers Player Ejected For Disgusting Act

With the game still hanging in the balance, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from Sunday’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting on an opposing player. The madness broke out early on in the fourth quarter with the Steelers trailing 16-7. Ben Roethlisberger connected with running...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction to Oregon beating Ohio State will infuriate Buckeyes fans

Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the Oregon Ducks pulling off a massive 35-28 upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. On a weekly basis, the Ohio State Buckeyes are heavily favored to walk off the field with a win. The Buckeyes held a huge advantage over the Oregon Ducks, considering that star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered the week prior. Yet, the Ducks shocked the world on Saturday with a 35-28 upset win over the Buckeyes.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Week 1 Justin Fields theory gaining steam

For months now, the Chicago Bears have planned to see veteran quarterback Andy Dalton get the start Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Bears will be traveling to SoFi Stadium for a tango under the lights. Sunday Night Football — Week 1. This is as good as it gets, but something still feels off about the longtime promise Matt Nagy gave to Dalton.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game. According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position. Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Ohio State marching band kicks off home opener in a blunder

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday host the No. 12 Oregon Ducks in their 2021 home opener, a game that — on paper — appeared to be a premier game of Week 2. But perhaps the famous Ohio State University Marching Band needed another week of practice before the Buckeyes came home, as the band started off the season with a viral fail.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Vikings clearly upset with J.J. Watt for injuring Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings were not pleased with Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt after his low tackle left Dalvin Cook injured. The Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals engaged in quite the duel on Sunday afternoon, with the game going down to the wire. But for Vikings fans, the back-and-forth score was not the thing that scared them. Rather, it was star running back Dalvin Cook’s trips to the medical tent.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans WR Julio Jones sounds off on Ryan Tannehill ahead of first game together

The Tennessee Titans grabbed NFL headlines with their acquisition of superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Even before the move, many pegged them as the favorites to repeat as division winners in the AFC South, given the Deshaun Watson fiasco ongoing with Houston Texans, and the big question mark surrounding how good Carson Wentz can be for the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
okcfox.com

High school football game canceled due to poor grades

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Millwood Public Schools announced that Friday's football game between Millwood Falcons and Clinton Red Tornadoes has been canceled. The Superintendent of Millwood, Cecilia Robinson-Woods, said the cancellation of the game is due to the school's poor academic standing. "Millwood football has always stood behind the importance...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

NFL world blasts Urban Meyer for his catastrophic head-coaching debut with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, but their new head coach, Urban Meyer, might soon wear out his welcome. Heading into Week 1, Meyer’s Jaguars were favorites on the road against the Houston Texans, but they failed to live up to that billing and then some. It’s quite obvious, based on their transactions, that the Texans are trying to tank in 2021. That didn’t stop Jacksonville from getting crushed by a score of 37-21.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 Major Program Might Be Fading

The recruitment of five-star quarterback prospect Arch Manning continues to heat up. Manning, the son of Cooper and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class. He’s already received scholarship offers from several major programs. The Isidore Newman prospect has scheduled visits to...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy