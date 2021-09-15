LinkedCamp Affiliate

LinkedCamp is a cloud-based LinkedIn automation tool designed to help users find their ideal prospects and generate leads automatically in a short time. The tool comes with advanced filters to enable users to sift out the right audience and target them precisely. The tool lets users add multiple LinkedIn accounts and run multiple campaigns of different niches at the same time. Moreover, users can also check the campaign metrics, performance and get useful insights. The tool is safe to use because it has inbuilt safety limits that let users set the daily limits for profile engagement, connection requests, and messages. It also enables you to upload a CSV file and run personalized campaigns to get a better acceptance and response rate. Users can also schedule the campaign at their convenience. The campaign will start and stop at the given time. Also, LinkedCamp provides a smart inbox that enables users to reply to their prospects without logging into their LinkedIn account. Users can also tag conversations, add comments, etc. It’s a safe LinkedIn automation tool to help you generate qualified leads and achieve your goals faster.