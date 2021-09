ESPN updated its recruiting class rankings and the Florida Gators stayed put at No. 21 overall and sixth in the SEC. The football program has six commits on the 2022 ESPN 300 list. Athlete Shemar James is the highest ranked at No. 117 followed by receiver Chandler Smith at No. 129. Florida added a few three-star prospects in the last two months, but it’s not enough to move them into the top 20. On the other hand, the Gators missing out on its top offensive line targets repeatedly hasn’t brought them down any either.

