Morning Skate: Here come the kids

Disney and Turner announced their 2021-22 broadcast schedules. "The Walt Disney Co. will televise 103 games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC, with 75 games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, 28 exclusively on ESPN and ABC and 1,000 out-of-market games available on ESPN+." Turner will show exclusive games on 25 Wednesday nights, including 15 doubleheaders, and seven weeks of Sunday afternoon games in March in April. Their regular-season slate will feature 50 total games, including all three outdoor games. [NHL.com]
