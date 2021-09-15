Ravens film study: Why a clean pocket mattered for QB Lamar Jackson, and a surprise standout on defense

To understand the state of the Ravens’ offensive line, start at the end of Monday night’s season opener. They ran just five plays in overtime. None looked all that pretty. First, there was a throwaway on a play-action bootleg that fooled not one Las Vegas Raiders linebacker. Then a check-down from Lamar Jackson, whom defensive end Maxx Crosby crunched as the quarterback found wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Then a short carry from running back Latavius Murray on which two blockers lost near the line of scrimmage. Then an incompletion despite a clean pocket, with the ball jarred loose from tight end Mark Andrews just as he turned upfield.