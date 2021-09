Imagine this real life scenario: you walk into Target or Walmart or Barnes&Noble or a LEGO Brand Retail location or wherever you buy your CMF’s from in person, and you see a box that has the obvious signs of already being rifled through: the packs are in disarray, there are wrinkles all over the bag from being felt up, and there are noticeable gaps in the box. It’s a little disheartening if you were planning on feeling up a bunch of them to complete that set of 12 or 16 minifigures. You see something like this and you can pretty much assume the lower distribution figures are gone and that’s just aggravating. You’d get what you need and then figure out a strategy to get the ones you’re missing either from trading or buying from the after market.

