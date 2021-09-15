CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Malaysia's daily vaccination rate at 243,971 on Sept 14; 54.1% of Malaysia's population fully inoculated

By Tan Siew Mung
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): Malaysia's daily Covid-19 vaccination rate rose to 243,971 yesterday (Sept 14) from 227,147 the day before. Of the total doses of vaccines given out yesterday, 71,658 went to first-dose recipients, while the remaining 172,313 went to second-dose recipients, according to the latest updates on Twitter today by the country's Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV), citing data from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 vaccine doses administered fell to 287,059 on Sept 10

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 11): Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 doses administered fell to 287,059 yesterday (Sept 10) from 322,346 the day before. Of this total, 176,032 were reported to have been fully vaccinated while the remaining 111,027 received their first dose of the vaccine and remain partially vaccinated according to the latest updates on Twitter today by the country’s Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV), citing data from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).
PUBLIC HEALTH
soyacincau.com

Malaysia now aims to vaccinate 90% of the population to achieve herd immunity, says deputy Health D-G

Malaysia may have to change what it considers herd immunity for COVID-19 now due to the high reproductive number (R0) of new variants. Deputy Health director-general Datuk Dr Hishamshah Mohd Ibrahim said that if previously herd immunity was considered achieved if 60 to 70 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated, a more realistic target now would be 90 per cent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Twitter#Jkjav#Immunisation Task Force#Perak
FXStreet.com

Malaysia: Unemployment rate remains high – UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting comment on the publication of the labour market report in Malaysia. “Malaysia’s unemployment rate held at a multi-month high of 4.8% in Jul (Jun: 4.8%; May: 4.5%) after the pandemic-induced lockdown was extended throughout the month for most parts of the country, including main economic hubs like Klang Valley and Johor. An additional 9.5k or 1.2% lost their jobs in Jul as compared to the preceding month, bringing the total unemployed to 778.2k (Jun: +40.6k or +5.6% m/m to 768.7k persons). The labour force participation rate also maintained at the lowest level since Jul 2020 at 68.3% (Jun: 68.3%; May: 68.5%).”
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia confirms 463 daily Covid-19 fatalities on Sept 14, three of which are ‘actual deaths’ for the day

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): Malaysia reported another 463 daily fatalities due to Covid-19 yesterday (Sept 14) including 108 brought-in-dead cases, according to the Ministry of Health’s Covid Now website. The 463 reported fatalities were the second-highest daily figure after 592 deaths were reported on Saturday (Sept 11). Among these fatalities,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia saw 388 Covid-19 deaths on Sept 17, raising total fatalities to 22,743

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 18): Malaysia recorded 388 Covid-19 related fatalities yesterday (Sept 17), up from 346 reported the day before. According to Ministry of Health (MoH) data, this brought the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 22,743. Of the 388 fatalities reported yesterday, 64 were brought-in-dead (BID), bringing the nation’s BID...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia reports 324 new Covid-19 deaths on Sept 18

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 19): Malaysia reported 324 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday (Sept 18), down from 388 recorded the day before. According to data from the Ministry of Health (MoH), this brought the country’s total fatalities linked to the coronavirus to 23,067. Of the 324 fatalities reported yesterday, 70 were brought-in-dead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Vaccines
theedgemarkets.com

India's refiners seen to favour palm oil imports from Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 8): India’s refiners are seen to be favouring palm oil imports from Malaysia, as they seem to have been put off by the heavy export tax and levy imposed by Indonesia. The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India executive director Dr BV Mehta said between January and June...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Not in Sabah and Sarawak's interests to ignore MA63, says Ongkili

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 18): It would not be right to ignore the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) for a new agreement to drafted, especially where the interests of Sabah and Sarawak are concerned, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili. He said this...
ASIA
Reuters

Malaysia's AirAsia reports smaller Q2 loss, lockdown slowed sales

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s flagship budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd posted a smaller loss in the second quarter amid a jump in revenue, even as an enhanced lockdown dampened sales during an ongoing slump in travel, a bourse filing showed on Wednesday. Revenue was 160% higher at 370 million...
ECONOMY
Derrick

Latest: Malaysia reopens resort island as vaccinations rise

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Hundreds of holiday-makers flocked to Malaysia’s northern resort island of Langkawi as it reopened Thursday to fully vaccinated travelers. Langkawi is the first holiday destination in the country to welcome visitors as part of a domestic tourism bubble. If successful, it could see other holiday destinations following suit in a bid to revive the economy. Malaysia has reported more than 2 million infections while deaths have surged above 21,000 despite a lockdown in June.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

12MP: Over RM9b in development allocations for Sabah, Sarawak — PM Ismail Sabri

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 16): The government has allocated RM4.66 billion for Sabah and RM4.47 billion for Sarawak through development allocations under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said. He said the allocation, to be channelled via the First Rolling Plan 2021 under 12MP and...
ASIA
ftnnews.com

Malaysia’s Venues are in Crisis

On behalf of the Venue Sector of the Business Events Council Malaysia (BECM), an appeal letter has been submitted to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) to seek assistance in allowing purpose-built venues to resume operations and in extension re-open the business events industry in Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP). Currently, the business events sector is only slated to re-open in Phase Four.
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

JENDELA: RM7.7b to prepare Sabah and Sarawak for switch to 5G — PM Ismail Sabri

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 16): The government has allocated RM7.7 billion through the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) to prepare Sabah and Sarawak for the switch to 5G technology, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. He said the allocation over a five-year period would see RM3.61 billion channelled to...
ASIA
theedgemarkets.com

MITI: Malaysia looking forward to welcoming China in CPTPP as early as next year

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 19): As one of the pioneer members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Malaysia is looking forward to welcoming economic powerhouse China into the fold, anticipated to be as early as next year. “The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) Malaysia is...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Johor wants KDN to review MM2H strict conditions

ISKANDAR PUTERI (Sept 19): The Johor government hopes the Home Ministry (KDN) would review the strict conditions of Malaysia My Second Home Programme (MM2H) set recently. Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohamad said this was because the new conditions were seen as having an impact on Johor and thus hoping that the old conditions could be maintained.
ASIA
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy