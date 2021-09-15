Malaysia's daily vaccination rate at 243,971 on Sept 14; 54.1% of Malaysia's population fully inoculated

Senior Economist at UOB Group Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting comment on the publication of the labour market report in Malaysia. “Malaysia’s unemployment rate held at a multi-month high of 4.8% in Jul (Jun: 4.8%; May: 4.5%) after the pandemic-induced lockdown was extended throughout the month for most parts of the country, including main economic hubs like Klang Valley and Johor. An additional 9.5k or 1.2% lost their jobs in Jul as compared to the preceding month, bringing the total unemployed to 778.2k (Jun: +40.6k or +5.6% m/m to 768.7k persons). The labour force participation rate also maintained at the lowest level since Jul 2020 at 68.3% (Jun: 68.3%; May: 68.5%).”

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO