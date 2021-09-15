Malaysia's daily vaccination rate at 243,971 on Sept 14; 54.1% of Malaysia's population fully inoculated
KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): Malaysia's daily Covid-19 vaccination rate rose to 243,971 yesterday (Sept 14) from 227,147 the day before. Of the total doses of vaccines given out yesterday, 71,658 went to first-dose recipients, while the remaining 172,313 went to second-dose recipients, according to the latest updates on Twitter today by the country's Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV), citing data from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).www.theedgemarkets.com
