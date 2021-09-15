CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warning over bizarre baked bean TikTok trend which sees people empty cans on people’s doorsteps

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMZEE_0bwYqk0m00

Having trouble purchasing a can of baked beans? Or maybe you’re having random cans of the British staple dumped on your doorstep?

If so, you won’t believe the reason why.

Police have been forced to ask shopkeepers to stop selling tins of baked beans, all because of a strange TikTok trend that sees kids empty the baked beans onto random people’s properties. Yes, really.

In the new trend, referred to as “beaning,” TikTokers film themselves smearing the contents of a tin of beans on the doorsteps of unsuspecting residents, before posting the footage online. The stunt has also been compared to egging someone’s property.

The craze has proven to be popular with over 1.2m views under the hashtag “#beanbandits”, where kids show off their bean-based pranks.

Though it’s not just doorsteps that are being “beaned” – even driveways, front doors and cars are not safe.

It’s become such a popular trend that West Yorkshire Police have now urged local shop workers to be aware of youths buying large quantities of cans of beans to take part in the trend.

In a statement, reported by the Yorkshire Post, PCSO Michelle Owens said: “It has come to the attention of the police that a new trend has started by groups of youths called ‘beaning’.

“This involves youths throwing the contents of a can of beans over properties, very similar to the trend of throwing eggs at properties.

“If you work in a shop, please can you be aware of youths buying large quantities of cans of beans, if you have children living at home, please be mindful if you see them removing cans of beans from the family home.”

It’s not the first time the police have spoken out about the trend.

In August, a baked bean bandit decided to cover doorsteps, homes and cars in the food in the village of Wonersh in Surrey. Residents were understandably shocked when they discovered the brutal beaning.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “Local officers have received reports of incidents in Wonersh where beans and other food has been poured onto residents’ front doors and cars overnight.

“The victims are understandably distressed by this unacceptable behaviour.

“Local officers will be patrolling the area and keeping an eye out for anything suspicious.”

Kids, you’ve bean warned.

Russell Bond
3d ago

I catch some smartass dumping anything on my porch and I'll rub their face in whatever it is and I don't care if it's a man, woman or child!!!

Megadon
3d ago

Sooner or later someone is going to step out their door and not see the beans and slip. possibly a major injury in the making.

Will Keel
4d ago

tiktok is merely for children and brain damaged adults

