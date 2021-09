The Price was right. So was the Dvorak, the Gershwin tune and the opening fanfare. The Bernstein was a little sloppy. The stage microphones were perhaps a little too hot. Thursday night at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, the Arkansas Symphony welcomed its first live audience in a while with a “Celebrate Little Rock, Together” concert, a freebie thank-you to the community for its support through the pandemic and a preview of the 2021-22 season. The concert was also simulcast to an outdoor screen at West 15th and South Chester streets, near Philander Smith College, in Little Rock’s Dunbar neighborhood.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO