Remix Music Created By Your Favorite Artists With Josh Gabriel’s Innovative New App, Modify
Music and the way it is experienced is always evolving. Our drive to personalize our own experiences has pushed innovators to find creative ways for us to change the music to our own shifting moods. Earlier formats like tape, vinyl, and CD provided us many years of nostalgic memories. These days, most of us turn to playlists and streaming services to create our own soundtrack for our lives. But what if the music was never finished until you played it? It’s now possible to ‘Modify’ music as you hear it.freshmusicfreaks.com
