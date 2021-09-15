CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Most Germans believe their ‘golden age’ is over, poll finds

By Louis Ashworth
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of Germans believe their country’s "golden age" has passed, according to a new poll that casts doubt on its future role as Europe’s de facto leader on the eve of Angela Merkel’s departure. Research by the European Council on Foreign Relations found 52pc of Germans are pessimistic about...

Telegraph

The Merkel era is over, but her economic legacy will linger on

This coming Sunday brings a general election in Germany. Whatever the result, the long Merkel era that began in late 2005 will be over. I leave to others the assessment of her achievements in foreign policy or other aspects of statecraft. I am going to restrict myself to economic matters. And this is a good time for an assessment of the German economy and the Merkel era.
EUROPE
The Independent

France’s Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, will speak in the coming days with Joe Biden in what will be their first contact since a major diplomatic crisis erupted between France and the US over a submarine deal with Australia, an official said on Sunday.The phone call is at the request of the US president, French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said, adding that there was “shock” and “anger” at first. But now it's time to try to move forward, he said.What the French now call a “grave crisis” erupted over the sudden, surprise end to a 2016 contract worth at least $66bn...
POLITICS
The Independent

Campaigners press for next German leader to act on climate

Environmental campaigners pressed Friday for Germany's next chancellor to take strong action against climate change, including by bringing forward the country's coal phase-out and banning new gasoline vehicles from 2025.With 9 days to go before the German election, Greenpeace activists unfurled a three-story banner on Berlin s main train station designed as a vacancy ad seeking a new “climate chancellor.”Outgoing German leader Angela Merkel was herself at times known as the “climate chancellor,” but has come under criticism from campaigners for shying away from measures that might hurt powerful interest groups such as Germany's auto industry.The Greenpeace ad also...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Poland's, Lithuania's PMs discuss higher security, migration

The prime ministers of Poland and Lithuania said on Friday that tighter security at their borders with Belarus was the best way of easing pressure from migrant inflows there, as they expect the “hybrid attack” from Belarus to intensify.Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuania's Ingrida Simonyte also said that stepping up bilateral cooperation in business, infrastructure and other sectors would help to act as a bulwark against hostile pressure mounting on the European Union s eastern border. They signed a declaration of wide cooperation.Morawiecki and Simonyte, as well as their government members, discussed ways of preventing illegal migration and enhancing...
POLITICS
Olaf Scholz
Angela Merkel
Emmanuel Macron
AFP

'No way out' for Lukashenko: Belarus opposition chief

There is "no way out" for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over a year after disputed elections, the exiled opposition leader said on Friday, urging France to use its ties with Russia to increase pressure on the authoritarian leader. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who along with much of the international community believes she was the true winner of last summer's polls, told Agence France-Presse in an interview that world powers and the Belarusian people had to keep pressing the regime for free and fair elections. She expressed satisfaction with her visit to France this week that ends on Saturday, saying there was "no disappointment" that there had been no meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to follow a first meeting in Lithuania last year. Tikhanovskaya, who met French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier this week, said France and other powers should act as mediators to agree new elections that she said would sweep Lukashenko from power.
POLITICS
AFP

Three lives transformed by Merkel's decisions

In her 16 years in power, Chancellor Angela Merkel took a leading role not only in charting Germany's course but influencing the path taken by Europe too. Here are the stories of three people whose lives were upended by three of Merkel's most significant policy decisions:
POLITICS
The Guardian

German election poll tracker: who will be the next chancellor?

Germans will vote on Sunday 26 September to elect a new Bundestag, or federal parliament. The result – after coalition negotiations likely to involve two or three parties – will decide who will succeed Angela Merkel, who is standing down after 16 years as chancellor. A two-way coalition between the...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Macron stirs German campaign with pre-poll invites

By hosting two contenders to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor this week, President Emmanuel Macron has shown how anxiously France is eyeing the outcome of Germany's election and its effect on a partnership crucial to Europe's future. Macron held talks on Monday with German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the left-wing SPD, who is ahead in the polls, and on Wednesday met Armin Laschet of Merkel's conservative CDU party who is lagging after a campaign marred by gaffes. While the Elysee talks are held behind closed doors with no joint statements to the press, the choreography and timing of both meetings have sparked intense speculation in Germany over who Paris may be backing or predicting to win. Macron hosted Scholz a full two days before meeting Merkel's anointed successor Laschet, while he is holding no meeting at all with the Greens contender Annalena Baerbock, who at one stage was seen as a possible future chancellor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

German election: Merkel attacks left as polls point to defeat

Chancellor Angela Merkel has targeted the centre-left favourite in the race to succeed her, in what is likely to be her final appearance before MPs. In a bid to bolster her own party's candidate ahead of Germany's 26 September elections, the outgoing leader was bitterly critical of Olaf Scholz, whose SPD is leading the polls.
ELECTIONS
AFP

'Attack' hits Hungary primary polls aimed to challenge Orban: opposition

Hungary's first-ever primary elections to find a candidate to challenge right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban got off to a rocky start on Saturday with voting suspended due to what organisers said was a suspected cyber attack. But voting was suspended just two hours after it started -- with "masses of voters" already casting ballots -- after a system crash with organisers suspecting a cyber attack.
ELECTIONS
Europe
Elections
Germany
China
Telegraph

The BBC may cry 'Little Britain', but Little Europe is where the real crisis lies

Imagine, for a moment, that a major new defensive alliance centred on the crucial Asia-Pacific region had just been formed without British involvement, but featuring France instead. Now imagine the reaction of our broadcast media if a joint press conference were held between Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Australian premier...
WORLD
Telegraph

France cancels defence summit with UK as submarine fallout continues

France has cancelled a ministerial defence meeting with Britain this week amid an escalating diplomatic row over a nuclear-powered submarine deal. Paris was left blindsided by the announcement last week of a new trilateral security pact between the UK, US and Australia - known as AUKUS. It involved Canberra cancelling...
POLITICS
sandiegouniontribune.com

After fires, Europe’s Med leaders pledge climate cooperation

ATHENS, Greece — The leaders of Europe’s Mediterranean countries pledged Friday to expand cooperation against climate change, at a meeting in Athens held in the aftermath of massive wildfires that ravaged parts of southern Europe. They expressed their “strong conviction that urgent and ambitious global action (is needed) at national,...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Southern EU leaders vow to meet Paris climate targets

Southern EU leaders on Friday pledged their adherence to the climate targets of the Paris 2015 agreement in an Athens summit that also tackled migration and regional security challenges. The one-day gathering, with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen attending a separate meeting on climate change and its effects on the Mediterranean, also focused on security challenges including migration and the Afghan crisis.
ENVIRONMENT

