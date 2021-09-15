CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ten members of NYC crime family arrested including 87-year-old boss

By Our Foreign Staff
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of a New York City crime family threatened violence, pressured workers and pocketed phony "pension" payments in a two-decade plot to seize control of a city construction union and its lucrative employee health insurance program, prosecutors alleged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday. Ten members of the Colombo crime...

