YMCA of Greater Brandywine to Host Open House Celebrations on Saturday; All Invited to Attend
Seven branches of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine are hosting Fall Open House Celebrations on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 AM–12 PM. All are welcome. While each branch’s open house features its own unique offerings, some of the happenings include tours of fitness centers, pools, childcare and early learning centers, personal training demos, pickleball games and demos, crafts for kids, wellness tips, swimming assessments, snacks, open swim in the indoor pools, and the chance to meet YMCA staff and learn about YMCA career opportunities.vista.today
