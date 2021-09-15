CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Chester, PA

YMCA of Greater Brandywine to Host Open House Celebrations on Saturday; All Invited to Attend

By Mark Hostutler
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seven branches of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine are hosting Fall Open House Celebrations on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 AM–12 PM. All are welcome. While each branch’s open house features its own unique offerings, some of the happenings include tours of fitness centers, pools, childcare and early learning centers, personal training demos, pickleball games and demos, crafts for kids, wellness tips, swimming assessments, snacks, open swim in the indoor pools, and the chance to meet YMCA staff and learn about YMCA career opportunities.

vista.today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy