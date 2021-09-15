CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Characterization and engineering of Streptomyces griseofuscus DSM 40191 as a potential host for heterologous expression of biosynthetic gene clusters

By Tetiana Gren
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreptomyces griseofuscus DSM 40191 is a fast growing Streptomyces strain that remains largely underexplored as a heterologous host. Here, we report the genome mining of S. griseofuscus, followed by the detailed exploration of its phenotype, including the production of native secondary metabolites and ability to utilise carbon, nitrogen, sulphur and phosphorus sources. Furthermore, several routes for genetic engineering of S. griseofuscus were explored, including use of GusA-based vectors, CRISPR-Cas9 and CRISPR-cBEST-mediated knockouts. Two out of the three native plasmids were cured using CRISPR-Cas9 technology, leading to the generation of strain S. griseofuscus DEL1. DEL1 was further modified by the full deletion of a pentamycin BGC and an unknown NRPS BGC, leading to the generation of strain DEL2, lacking approx. 500 kbp of the genome, which corresponds to a 5.19% genome reduction. DEL2 can be characterized by faster growth and inability to produce three main native metabolites: lankacidin, lankamycin, pentamycin and their derivatives. To test the ability of DEL2 to heterologously produce secondary metabolites, the actinorhodin BGC was used. We were able to observe a formation of a blue halo, indicating a potential production of actinorhodin by both DEL2 and a wild type.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

A compendium of uniformly processed human gene expression and splicing quantitative trait loci

Many gene expression quantitative trait locus (eQTL) studies have published their summary statistics, which can be used to gain insight into complex human traits by downstream analyses, such as fine mapping and co-localization. However, technical differences between these datasets are a barrier to their widespread use. Consequently, target genes for most genome-wide association study (GWAS) signals have still not been identified. In the present study, we present the eQTL Catalogue (https://www.ebi.ac.uk/eqtl), a resource of quality-controlled, uniformly re-computed gene expression and splicing QTLs from 21 studies. We find that, for matching cell types and tissues, the eQTL effect sizes are highly reproducible between studies. Although most QTLs were shared between most bulk tissues, we identified a greater diversity of cell-type-specific QTLs from purified cell types, a subset of which also manifested as new disease co-localizations. Our summary statistics are freely available to enable the systematic interpretation of human GWAS associations across many cell types and tissues.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Streptomyces strains modulate dynamics of soil bacterial communities and their efficacy in disease suppression caused by Phytophthora capsici

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88495-y, published online 29 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Sakineh Abbasi, Ayme Spor, Akram Sadeghi & Naser Safaie which were incorrectly given as Abbasi Sakineh, Spor Ayme, Sadeghi Akram & Safaie Naser respectively. The original...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Inducible and tunable gene expression systems for Pseudomonas putida KT2440

Inducible and tunable expression systems are essential for the microbial production of biochemicals. Five different carbon source- and substrate-inducible promoter systems were developed and further evaluated in Pseudomonas putida KT2440 by analyzing the expression of green fluorescent protein (GFP) as a reporter protein. These systems can be induced by low-cost compounds such as glucose, 3-hydroxypropionic acid (3HP), levulinic acid (LA), and xylose. 3HP-inducible HpdR/PhpdH was also efficiently induced by LA. LvaR/PlvaA and XutR/PxutA systems were induced even at low concentrations of LA (0.1 mM) and xylose (0.5 mM), respectively. Glucose-inducible HexR/Pzwf1 showed weak GFP expression. These inducer agents can be used as potent starting materials for both cell growth and the production of a wide range of biochemicals. The efficiency of the reported systems was comparable to that of conventional chemical-inducible systems. Hence, the newly investigated promoter systems are highly useful for the expression of target genes in the widely used synthetic biology chassis P. putida KT2440 for industrial and medical applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An integrated analysis of mRNAs, lncRNAs, and miRNAs based on weighted gene co-expression network analysis involved in bovine endometritis

In dairy cattle, endometritis is a severe infectious disease that occurs following parturition. It is clear that genetic factors are involved in the etiology of endometritis, however, the molecular pathogenesis of endometritis is not entirely understood. In this study, a system biology approach was used to better understand the molecular mechanisms underlying the development of endometritis. Forty transcriptomic datasets comprising of 20 RNA-Seq (GSE66825) and 20 miRNA-Seq (GSE66826) were obtained from the GEO database. Next, the co-expressed modules were constructed based on RNA-Seq (Rb-modules) and miRNA-Seq (mb-modules) data, separately, using a weighted gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA) approach. Preservation analysis was used to find the non-preserved Rb-modules in endometritis samples. Afterward, the non-preserved Rb-modules were assigned to the mb-modules to construct the integrated regulatory networks. Just highly connected genes (hubs) in the networks were considered and functional enrichment analysis was used to identify the biological pathways associated with the development of the disease. Furthermore, additional bioinformatic analysis including protein–protein interactions network and miRNA target prediction were applied to enhance the reliability of the results. Thirty-five Rb-modules and 10 mb-modules were identified and 19 and 10 modules were non-preserved, respectively, which were enriched in biological pathways related to endometritis like inflammation and ciliogenesis. Two non-preserved Rb-modules were significantly assigned to three mb-modules and three and two important sub-networks in the Rb-modules were identified, respectively, including important mRNAs, lncRNAs and miRNAs genes like IRAK1, CASP3, CCDC40, CCDC39, ZMYND10, FOXJ1, TLR4, IL10, STAT3, FN1, AKT1, CD68, ENSBTAG00000049936, ENSBTAG00000050527, ENSBTAG00000051242, ENSBTAG00000049287, bta-miR-449, bta-miR-484, bta-miR-149, bta-miR-30b and bta-miR-423. The potential roles of these genes have been previously demonstrated in endometritis or related pathways, which reinforced putative functions of the suggested integrated regulatory networks in the endometritis pathogenesis. These findings may help further elucidate the underlying mechanisms of bovine endometritis.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dsm#Science And Technology#Genetic Engineering#Data Mining#Gusa#Crispr Cas9 Technology#Heterologously#Actinobacterial#Bgcs10#Harbor Knockouts#The De Novo
Nature.com

Changes in cortical gene expression in the muscarinic M1 receptor knockout mouse: potential relevance to schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease and cognition

Postmortem and neuroimaging studies show low levels of cortical muscarinic M1 receptors (CHRM1) in patients with schizophrenia which is significant because CHRM signalling has been shown to change levels of gene expression and cortical gene expression is altered in schizophrenia. We decided to identify CHRM1-mediated changes in cortical gene expression by measuring levels of RNA in the cortex of the Chrm1−/− mouse (n = 10), where there would be no signalling by that receptor, and in wild type mouse (n = 10) using the Affymetrix Mouse Exon 1.0 ST Array. We detected RNA for 15,501 annotated genes and noncoding RNA of which 1,467 RNAs were higher and 229 RNAs lower in the cortex of the Chrm1−/− mouse. Pathways and proteins affected by the changes in cortical gene expression in the Chrm1−/− are linked to the molecular pathology of schizophrenia. Our human cortical gene expression data showed 47 genes had altered expression in Chrm1−/− mouse and the frontal pole from patients with schizophrenia with the change in expression of 44 genes being in opposite directions. In addition, genes with altered levels of expression in the Chrm1−/− mouse have been shown to affect amyloid precursor protein processing which is associated with the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease, and 69 genes with altered expression in the Chrm1−/− mouse are risk genes associated with human cognitive ability. Our findings argue CHRM1-mediated changes in gene expression are relevant to the pathophysiologies of schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and the maintenance of cognitive ability in humans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative profiling of cortical gene expression in Alzheimer’s disease patients and mouse models demonstrates a link between amyloidosis and neuroinflammation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17999-3, published online 19 December 2017. This article contains errors in the Introduction, where. “AppNL-G-F/NL-G-F mice carrying the homozygous mutant App gene encoding the humanised Aβ sequence (G601R, F606Y, and R609H) with three pathogenic mutations, namely Swedish (KM595/596NL), Beyreuther/Iberian (I641F), and Arctic (E618G)10, progressively exhibit Aβ accumulation starting at 4 to 6 months of age, dense distributions of microglia and astrocytes from 9 months of age, and behavioural symptoms from 8 to 12 months of age10,11.”
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sequencing and characterization of an L-asparaginase gene from a new species of Penicillium section Citrina isolated from Cerrado

The enzyme L-asparaginase (L-ASNase) is used in the treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The preparations of this enzyme for clinical use are derived from bacterial sources and its use is associated with serious adverse reactions. In this context, it is important to find new sources of L-ASNase. In this work, the Placket-Burman Experimental Design (PBD) was used to determine the influence of the variables on the L-ASNase production then it was followed by a 28–4 Factorial Fractional Design (FFD). The results obtained from PBD have shown a range of L-ASNase activity, from 0.47 to 1.77 U/gcell and the results obtained from FFD have showed a range of L-ASNase activity, from 1.10 to 2.36 U/gcell. L-proline and ammonium sulfate were identified as of significant positive variables on this production enzyme by Penicillium cerradense sp. nov. The precise identification of this new species was confirmed by morphological characteristics and sequence comparisons of the nuclear 18S-5.8S-28S partial nrDNA including the ITS1 and ITS2 regions, RNA polymerase II, β-tubulin and calmodulin genomic regions. The genetic sequence coding for the L-ASNase was obtained after carrying out a full genome sequencing. The L-ASNase expressed by P. cerradense sp. nov may have promising antineoplastic properties.
CANCER
Nature.com

Heterologous production of hyaluronic acid in Nicotiana tabacum hairy roots expressing a human hyaluronan synthase 2

Hyaluronic acid (HA), a unique polysaccharide with excellent Physico-chemical properties, is broadly used in pharmaceutical, biomedical, and cosmetic fields. It is widely present in all vertebrates, certain bacterial strains, and even viruses while it is not found in plants, fungi, and insects. HA is naturally synthesized by a class of integral membrane proteins called Hyaluronic acid synthase (HAS). Thus far, industrial production of HA is carried out based on either extraction from animal sources or large-scale microbial fermentation. The major drawbacks to using these systems are contamination with pathogens and microbial toxins. Recently, the production of HA through recombinant systems has received considerable attention. Plants are eco-friendly ideal expression systems for biopharmaceuticals production. In this study, the optimized human hyaluronic acid synthase2 (hHAS2) sequence was transformed into Nicotiana tabacum using Agrobacterium rhizogenes. The highest rhHAS2 concentration of 65.72 ng/kg (wet weight) in transgenic tobacco hairy roots was measured by the human HAS2 ELISA kit. The HA production in the transgenic hairy roots was verified by scanning electron microscope (SEM) and quantified by the HA ELISA kit. The DPPH radical scavenging activity of HA with the highest concentration of 0.56 g/kg (wet weight) showed a maximum activity of 46%. Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) analyses revealed the high molecular weight HA (HMW-HA) with about > 0.8 MDa.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Meta-analysis of gene expression disease signatures in colonic biopsy tissue from patients with ulcerative colitis

Publicly available ulcerative colitis (UC) gene expression datasets from observational studies and clinical trials include inherently heterogeneous disease characteristics and methodology. We used meta-analysis to identify a robust UC gene signature from inflamed biopsies. Eight gene expression datasets derived from biopsy tissue samples from noninflammatory bowel disease (IBD) controls and areas of active inflammation from patients with UC were publicly available. Expression- and meta-data were downloaded with GEOquery. Differentially expressed genes (DEG) in individual datasets were defined as those with fold change > 1.5 and a Benjamini–Hochberg adjusted P value < .05. Meta-analysis of all DEG used a random effects model. Reactome pathway enrichment analysis was conducted. Meta-analysis identified 946 up- and 543 down-regulated genes in patients with UC compared to non-IBD controls (1.2 and 1.7 times fewer up- and down-regulated genes than the median of the individual datasets). Top-ranked up- and down-regulated DEG were LCN2 and AQP8. Multiple immune-related pathways (e.g., ‘Chemokine receptors bind chemokine’ and ‘Interleukin-10 signaling’) were significantly up-regulated in UC, while ‘Biological oxidations’ and ‘Fatty acid metabolism’ were downregulated. A web-based data-mining tool with the meta-analysis results was made available (https://premedibd.com/genes.html). A UC inflamed biopsy disease gene signature was derived. This signature may be an unbiased reference for comparison and improve the efficiency of UC biomarker studies by increasing confidence for identification of disease-related genes and pathways.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Low-grade oncocytic renal tumor (LOT): mutations in mTOR pathway genes and low expression of FOXI1

Low-grade oncocytic renal tumor (LOT) is an emerging provisional entity, described as rare solid renal oncocytic/eosinophilic tumor sharing diffuse CK7 and negative CD117 immunoprofile. The links between LOT and other eosinophilic chromophobe like-renal cell carcinomas (RCC) are currently discussed. We sequenced tumoral DNA with a next generation sequencing panel for kidney cancer and carried out immunohistochemical analyses with CK7, CD117, SDHB, 4EBP1-P, S6K-P, and FOXI1 antibodies in a series of ten cases of LOT (9 females, 1 male; mean age at surgery: 66 years, 42.3 to 83.4) retrospectively diagnosed from a cohort of 272 tumors initially classified as chromophobe RCC (CHRCC). All LOT were single, without known hereditary predisposition, classified stage pT1 (70%), pT2 (20%) or pT3a (10%). Morphological features were similar to previous descriptions and clinical behavior was indolent for the six cases with available follow-up. We identified genetic variations in mTOR pathway related genes in 80% of cases, MTOR (7 cases) or TSC1 (1 case). Expression of FOXI1 was absent in all cases. In 9 LOT, 4EBP1-P and S6K-P were overexpressed, suggesting mTOR pathway activation.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Spatial rearrangement of the Streptomyces venezuelae linear chromosome during sporogenic development

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25461-2, published online 1 September 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements:. ‘and BBSRC (BBS/E/J/000PR9791) for funding’. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Affiliations. Faculty of Biotechnology, University of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Molecular characterization of pleomorphic mesothelioma: a multi-institutional study

The molecular alterations of pleomorphic mesotheliomas are largely unknown. In the present study, we performed whole-exome sequencing (WES) on 24 pleomorphic mesotheliomas in order to better characterize the molecular profile of this rare histologic variant. BAP1 protein expression and CDKN2A deletion by FISH were also evaluated. Significantly mutated genes included BAP1 (35%), NF2 (13%), LATS2 (8%), TP53 (5%), and LATS1 (3%). BAP1 alterations most frequently co-occurred with deletions of chromosomes 4, 9, and 13. Other important genetic alterations in pleomorphic mesotheliomas included truncating mutations in NF2 (3 of 24; 12.5%), LATS2 (2 of 24; 8%), TP53 (1 of 24; 4%), and PBRM1 (1 of 24; 4%). Focal losses of chromosome 9p21 were most common copy number alterations (11 of 24 cases; 46%), and were assessed by WES and targeted FISH. The second most common were deletions of chromosome 4 (8 of 24; 33% pleomorphic mesotheliomas). Three cases of pleomorphic mesothelioma did not show any mutations, copy number alterations, or LOH. This first WES analysis of pleomorphic mesotheliomas did not identify novel or unique mutations. In contrast to transitional mesothelioma that was reclassified as sarcomatoid variant based on transcriptome data, pleomorphic mesotheliomas are molecularly heterogeneous and therefore their reclassification into single subtype is more difficult.
CANCER
Nature.com

Characterization of TGFβ-specific CD4T cells through the modulation of TGFβ expression in malignant myeloid cells

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Transforming growth factor beta (TGFβ) is a pleiotropic cytokine with functions related to angiogenesis, tumor suppression, and immune tolerance [1]. TGFβ is involved in tumor immune escape and is a target for cancer immune therapy [1]. We have reported that healthy donors and cancer patients harbor CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) that are specific to TGFβ-derived epitopes and that these CD8+ CTLs kill malignant myeloid cells in a TGFβ-dependent manner [2]. We also found that T cells specific to the TGFβ-derived epitope TGFβ141–160 (REAVPEPVLLSRAELRLLRL, or TGFβ-15) that were expanded from a patient with cancer contained both CD4+ and CD8+ TGFβ-15-specific T cells. The presence of CD4+ subsets, such as Th1 and Th9 cells, is important to antitumor immunity and has been shown to increase the efficacy of PD-L1/PD-1 immune checkpoint therapy [3, 4]. Hence, we set out to characterize CD4+ T cells that were specific to TGFβ-derived epitopes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Effect of liraglutide on expression of inflammatory genes in type 2 diabetes

Anti-inflammatory effects of glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) treatment in T2D may contribute to the cardiovascular benefits observed with GLP-1 RAs in outcome studies. We investigated if the GLP-1 RA liraglutide exerts anti-inflammatory effects through modulation of inflammatory gene expression in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs). From 54 participants of a double-blinded trial where individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D) were randomized to liraglutide (1.8 mg/day) or placebo for 26 weeks, a sub-study was performed in which PBMCs were extracted from fresh blood at study start and at end-of-treatment. The expression of selected inflammatory genes in PBMCs were measured by quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Moreover, the expression of the GLP-1 receptor (GLP1R) was examined in a subset (n = 40) of the PBMC samples. The human monocytic cell line THP-1 was used for in vitro GLP-1 exposure experiments. The expression of tumor necrosis factor-α (TNFA) (p = 0.004) and interleukin-1β (IL1B) was downregulated (p = 0.046) in the liraglutide-treated group (n = 31), and unchanged in the placebo group (n = 21, p ≥ 0.11), with no significant differences between the two groups (p ≥ 0.67). The expression of interferon-γ (IFNG) and cluster of differentiation 163 (CD163) were upregulated in both groups (p ≤ 0.006) with no differences between groups (p ≥ 0.47). C–C Motif Chemokine Ligand 5 (CCL5) was upregulated in the liraglutide-treated group (p = 0.002) and unchanged in the placebo group (p = 0.14), with no significant difference between groups (p = 0.36). Intercellular adhesion molecule 1 (ICAM1) was unchanged in both groups (p ≥ 0.43). GLP1R expression in the PBMCs was undetectable. In vitro experiments showed no effect of GLP-1 treatment on inflammatory gene expression in THP-1 cells. GLP1R expression in THP-1 cells was not detectable. In summary, we observed a discrete modulatory effect of liraglutide on the expression of inflammatory genes in PBMCs. The lack of evidence for GLP1R expression in PBMCs and THP-1 cells suggests that possible effects of liraglutide on the PBMCs’ gene expression are most likely indirect. Further investigations are needed to establish the anti-inflammatory potential of GLP-1 RAs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Distinct genetic architectures underlie divergent thorax, leg, and wing pigmentation between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola

Pigmentation divergence between Drosophila species has emerged as a model trait for studying the genetic basis of phenotypic evolution, with genetic changes contributing to pigmentation differences often mapping to genes in the pigment synthesis pathway and their regulators. These studies of Drosophila pigmentation have tended to focus on pigmentation changes in one body part for a particular pair of species, but changes in pigmentation are often observed in multiple body parts between the same pair of species. The similarities and differences of genetic changes responsible for divergent pigmentation in different body parts of the same species thus remain largely unknown. Here we compare the genetic basis of pigmentation divergence between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola in the wing, legs, and thorax. Prior work has shown that regions of the genome containing the pigmentation genes yellow and ebony influence the size of divergent male-specific wing spots between these two species. We find that these same two regions of the genome underlie differences in leg and thorax pigmentation; however, divergent alleles in these regions show differences in allelic dominance and epistasis among the three body parts. These complex patterns of inheritance can be explained by a model of evolution involving tissue-specific changes in the expression of Yellow and Ebony between D. elegans and D. gunungcola.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative transcriptome analysis implied a ZEP paralog was a key gene involved in carotenoid accumulation in yellow-fleshed sweetpotato

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77293-7, published online 26 November 2020. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the Results section, under the subheading ‘Gene expression analysis for ZEP paralogs by quantitative real-time PCR’, in Table 1, and in the Methods section, under the subheading ‘qRT-PCR assay for zeaxanthin epoxidase genes’, where.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Host selection pattern and flavivirus screening of mosquitoes in a disturbed Colombian rainforest

Studies on the feeding behavior of hematophagous insects, particularly those of medical importance, are relevant for tracking possible pathogen transmission routes and identifying biases in the choice of vertebrates. We evaluated host selection of blood-feeding mosquitoes in a disturbed forest in the Magdalena Medio valley in Colombia from March 2017 to April 2018, after the introduction of Zika virus to the Americas from the 2015–2016 outbreak. We estimated vertebrate diversity and collected blood-engorged female mosquitoes. Genomic DNA/RNA was extracted from the mosquito’s abdomen for vertebrate host identification and pathogen detection. We performed conventional PCR and sequencing, using universal primers targeting vertebrate regions of the eukaryotic mitochondrial genome to determine bloodmeal host. Additionally, we tested for the presence of flaviviruses in all mosquito samples with RT-PCR. Based on the identity and quantity of detected bloodmeals, we performed mosquito-vertebrate interaction network analysis and estimated topology metrics. In total, we collected 292 engorged female mosquitoes representing 20 different species. Bloodmeal analyses identified 26 vertebrate species, the majority of which were mammals (N = 16; 61.5%). No flaviviruses of medical importance were detected from the samples. Although feeding patterns varied, network analyses showed a high degree of specialization by mosquitoes and revealed ecological and phylogenetic relationships among the host community. We conclude that host selection or preference by mosquitoes is species specific.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

A costimulatory molecule-related signature in regard to evaluation of prognosis and immune features for clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Costimulatory molecules have been proven to enhance antitumor immune responses, but their roles in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) remain unexplored. In this study, we aimed to explore the gene expression profiles of costimulatory molecule genes in ccRCC and construct a prognostic signature to improve treatment decision-making and clinical outcomes. We performed the first comprehensive analysis of costimulatory molecules in patients with ccRCC and identified 13 costimulatory molecule genes with prognostic values and diagnostic values. Consensus clustering analysis based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes showed different distribution patterns and prognostic differences for the two clusters identified. Then, a costimulatory molecule-related signature was constructed based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes, and validated in an external dataset, showing good performance for predicting a patient’s prognosis. The signature was an independent risk factor for ccRCC patients and was significantly correlated with patients’ clinical factors, which could be used as a complement for clinical factors. In addition, the signature was associated with the tumor immune microenvironment and the response to immunotherapy. Patients identified as high-risk based on our signature exhibited a high mutation frequency, a high level of immune cell infiltration, and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. High-risk patients tended to have high cytolytic activity scores and immunophenoscore of CTLA4 and PD1/PD-L1/PD-L2 blocker than low-risk patients, suggesting these patients may be more suitable for immunotherapy. Therefore, our signature could provide clinicians with prognosis predictions and help guide treatment for ccRCC patients.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy