Hawaiian’s new “Travel Pono” travel-responsibly in-flight video

worldairlinenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaiian Airlines is encouraging responsible travel to and around the Hawaiian islands with this new in-flight “Travel Pono” video:. Hawaiian Airlines is furthering its commitment to educate guests arriving in Hawai‘i on how to safely and responsibly enjoy the islands by debuting a new in-flight video. The five-minute Travel Pono spot, which begins airing next week in the cabins of Hawaiian’s transpacific aircraft, features five Hawaiian Airlines crewmembers – including a firefighter, volunteers for search and rescue operations and marine mammal protection, and a cultural practitioner – who share expert advice on ocean and hiking safety, conservation of endangered species and the environment, and cultural and community best practices.

