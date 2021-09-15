CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Amid Tesla Data Controversy, China Government Develops Machines To Track Data Sent Abroad By Cars

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10aSoS_0bwYpEvR00

China is developing a system that can track data sent abroad by cars, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a government-backed agency.

What Happened: Regulators in the world’s largest automotive market have been taking further steps toward data protection at a time when cars are increasingly being fitted with cameras and sensors to assist drivers.

China fears that such equipment can be misused, raising privacy and security concerns, particularly when the information is sent abroad.

Automotive companies in China, including Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), are required to store data generated by vehicles locally, as per the law. They also need to get regulatory approval when the data is required to be shared abroad.

Why It Matters: China has been wary of tonnes of data piled up by private companies that could pose a security threat. It had earlier this year asked staff at some Chinese government offices to not park their Tesla cars inside government compounds due to security concerns over vehicle cameras.

Later, the Elon Musk-led company said it would be the first automaker to give customers access to such data after regulators recently published draft rules to ensure the security of data generated by smart cars.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.20% higher at $744.49 on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

EV Week In Review: Tesla's Gets Upbeat Delivery Forecasts, XPeng's Sub-$25K Car, Lucid's Big Week, Workhorse Gives Up On Legal Challenge

EV stocks had a mixed outing in the week ending Sept. 17 amid abounding industry news. Here are some of the key developments from the EV space in the past week:. Tesla's FSD Beta 10 Update, Ark Invest Trims Stake Further: Elon Musk confirmed through a tweet that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s full-self driving, or FSD, Beta 10 users have given good feedback and that Beta 10.1, and a beta request button, will roll out in a week's time.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Indian Watchdog Finds Google Abused Android Dominance: Reports

According to a Competition Commission of India's (CCI) report, Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has abused the dominance of its Android system in India. What Happened: The newly revealed details were outlined in the June report issued by the CCI, stating that the motivation for device manufacturers to create Android-alternative operating products had been negatively impacted by Google.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Can Nio, XPeng, Li Auto Pursue Listings In China? New Regulation Provides Scope

The Chinese government, which has taken aggressive action to curtail the dominance of big domestic tech and Internet names, have not shied away from showing its unflinching support for local EV manufacturers. What Happened: A recent announcement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission showed that the regulator has expanded the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Tesla Data Controversy#Reuters#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Chinese#Elon
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

China vows to ‘definitely win once there is a war’ with US as USS Benfold destroyer patrols through South China Sea

CHINA has vowed to "definitely win once there is a war" with the US after accusing the USS Benfold destroyer of "seriously violating the country's sovereignty and security." An editorial for the Communist Party-controlled Global Times noted that "only by making the US have a taste of its own medicine can we touch the nerves of the US and its allies."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Washington Post

What Is China Evergrande and Why Is It In Trouble?

China Evergrande Group is quickly becoming the biggest financial worry in a country with no shortage of them. With $300 billion in liabilities and links to myriad banks, Evergrande would send shock waves through the financial system and the broader economy should calamity strike. Hui Ka Yan, the billionaire owner, has sought to reassure bankers that the property company will pull through, even as its stock price craters and its bonds point toward potential default. Investors aren’t sure how. They’re also asking whether major Chinese companies are still considered too big to fail by the central government, which prizes stability -- and what happens if they’re not.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

China threatens to send warships inside US territorial waters

China, on Wednesday, threatened to send warships into U.S. territorial waters. The Global Times called on People's Liberation Army Navy warships to travel to "U.S. military bases in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. allies' coastlines to conduct close-in reconnaissance operations and declare freedom of navigation." The editorial added that "the U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future."
POLITICS
CNN

There's another big risk brewing in China

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — There are a number of reasons for global investors to be keeping close watch on China, from signs its economy is slowing to Beijing's disruptive crackdown on private business. But the list doesn't end there.
ECONOMY
IBTimes

Taiwan Jets Land On Highway For Chinese Invasion Wargame

Fighter jets practised landing on a highway in southern Taiwan on Wednesday as part of an annual live-fire military exercise that simulates defending the island against an invasion by China. Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

South China Sea Update: Taiwan Sounds Alarm, Says China Can 'Paralyze' Its Defenses

As China ramps up its Taiwan invasion plan, the latter has raised alarm over the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) improved ability to fully monitor its deployments and "paralyze" its defenses. In an annual report on the PLA submitted to parliament Tuesday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said China can launch "soft and...
POLITICS
artnews.com

Millennia-Old Gold Mask, Well-Preserved Bronze Objects Found in China Stun Experts

Earlier this year, archaeologists were awed when they discovered the partial remains of a 3,000-year-old gold mask at the Sanxingdui dig in China’s Sichuan province. Weighing in at half a pound, the mask was considered unprecedented. But, this month, experts’ expectations were bested once again when another gold-mask was found at the same site—this one far more complete.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy