This is Teddy Bridgewater’s team. He has taken ownership of the Broncos. And Drew Lock isn’t getting them back anytime soon. Not this year. Maybe never. While Bridgewater produced magic on the field in his debut with Denver, the most significant moment of the team’s season-opening, 27-13 victory against the New York Giants might have taken place on the sideline, when outside linebacker Von Miller congratulated Teddy B on a job well done and declared: “I ain’t felt that in a while, since 18 was here, man.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO