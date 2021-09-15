Scandic comments on current market situation – positive development during summer & promising start to the autumn
Since the end of the second quarter, demand has grown in all of Scandic’s markets. As previously announced, Scandic’s occupancy was approximately 36 percent in June. Since then, occupancy has improved, amounting to approximately 58.5 percent in July and about 53.5 percent in August, mainly as a result of domestic leisure travel. Compared with the previous year, the greatest increase has been in the larger cities, even if general occupancy levels at Scandic’s big city hotels are still clearly lower than before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.www.hospitalitynet.org
