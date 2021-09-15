CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Hybrid derivative of cathelicidin and human beta defensin-2 against Gram-positive bacteria: A novel approach for the treatment of bacterial keratitis

By Darren Shu Jeng Ting
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBacterial keratitis (BK) is a major cause of corneal blindness globally. This study aimed to develop a novel class of antimicrobial therapy, based on human-derived hybrid host defense peptides (HyHDPs), for treating BK. HyHDPs were rationally designed through combination of functional amino acids in parent HDPs, including LL-37 and human beta-defensin (HBD)-1 to -3. Minimal inhibitory concentrations (MICs) and time-kill kinetics assay were performed to determine the concentration- and time-dependent antimicrobial activity and cytotoxicity was evaluated against human corneal epithelial cells and erythrocytes. In vivo safety and efficacy of the most promising peptide was examined in the corneal wound healing and Staphylococcus aureus (ATCC SA29213) keratitis murine models, respectively. A second-generation HyHDP (CaD23), based on rational hybridization of the middle residues of LL-37 and C-terminal of HBD-2, was developed and was shown to demonstrate good efficacy against methicillin-sensitive and methicillin-resistant S. aureus [MIC = 12.5–25.0 μg/ml (5.2–10.4 μM)] and S. epidermidis [MIC = 12.5 μg/ml (5.2 μM)], and moderate efficacy against P. aeruginosa [MIC = 25-50 μg/ml (10.4–20.8 μM)]. CaD23 (at 25 μg/ml or 2× MIC) killed all the bacteria within 30 min, which was 8 times faster than amikacin (25 μg/ml or 20× MIC). After 10 consecutive passages, S. aureus (ATCC SA29213) did not develop any antimicrobial resistance (AMR) against CaD23 whereas it developed significant AMR (i.e. a 32-fold increase in MIC) against amikacin, a commonly used treatment for BK. Pre-clinical murine studies showed that CaD23 (0.5 mg/ml) achieved a median reduction of S. aureus bioburden by 94% (or 1.2 log10 CFU/ml) while not impeding corneal epithelial wound healing. In conclusion, rational hybridization of human-derived HDPs has led to generation of a potentially efficacious and safe topical antimicrobial agent for treating Gram-positive BK, with no/minimal risk of developing AMR.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Human Gut Bacteria Could Be Accumulating Our Medications Without Us Realizing

When we take medicine, there are often unintended consequences. In the most common scenarios, these are known as side effects. But 'side effects' don't begin to encompass the multitude of strange things that can happen when various compounds enter our system. Sometimes, these unintended consequences occur after drugs physically exit the body, with medicine finding a second life in animals accidentally exposed to the formulations downstream. Yet even before drugs have a chance to leave your body, they most likely will also interact with organisms other than just you, such as the gut microbiome. In a new study, scientists found that numerous species of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Anthraquinolone and quinolizine derivatives as an alley of future treatment for COVID-19: an in silico machine learning hypothesis

Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), caused by novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), has come to the fore in Wuhan, China in December 2019 and has been spreading expeditiously all over the world due to its high transmissibility and pathogenicity. From the outbreak of COVID-19, many efforts are being made to find a way to fight this pandemic. More than 300 clinical trials are ongoing to investigate the potential therapeutic option for preventing/treating COVID-19. Considering the critical role of SARS-CoV-2 main protease (Mpro) in pathogenesis being primarily involved in polyprotein processing and virus maturation, it makes SARS-CoV-2 main protease (Mpro) as an attractive and promising antiviral target. Thus, in our study, we focused on SARS-CoV-2 main protease (Mpro), used machine learning algorithms and virtually screened small derivatives of anthraquinolone and quinolizine from PubChem that may act as potential inhibitor. Prioritisation of cavity atoms obtained through pharmacophore mapping and other physicochemical descriptors of the derivatives helped mapped important chemical features for ligand binding interaction and also for synergistic studies with molecular docking. Subsequently, these studies outcome were supported through simulation trajectories that further proved anthraquinolone and quinolizine derivatives as potential small molecules to be tested experimentally in treating COVID-19 patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction to: Hypoxic gastric cancer-derived exosomes promote progression and metastasis via MiR-301a-3p/PHD3/HIF-1α positive feedback loop

Correction to: Oncogene (2020) 39:6231–6244, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-020-01425-6, published online 21 August 2020. Following the publication of this article the authors noted errors in the following supplementary files:. - Supplementary Fig. 4 - the representative figures of MKN45 transwell results and HE image for in situ hybridization of miR-301a-3p were falsely placed....
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gram Positive Bacteria#Hybridization#Keratitis#Defensin#Bk#Hbd#Amr#Cfu#Ik#Polymicrobial Infection12
Nature.com

Treatment of canine cognitive dysfunction with novel butyrylcholinesterase inhibitor

Canine cognitive dysfunction (CCD) is common in aged dogs and has many similarities with Alzheimer’s disease. Unfortunately, like Alzheimer’s disease, CCD cannot be cured. In the present study, we treated dogs with CCD with our newly developed and characterized butyrylcholinesterase inhibitor (BChEi). Seventeen dogs were randomized into two groups (treated with BChEi and untreated) and followed for 6 months at regular check-ups. The dogs’ cognitive status was determined by a Canine Dementia Scale (CADES) questionnaire and two cognitive tests. In dogs with moderate cognitive impairment, treatment caused significant improvement in the clinical rating of cognitive abilities and the performance-based tests of cognitive functioning when compared to the untreated group (p < 0.001). Dogs treated with BChEi showed markedly improved cognitive function with enhanced quality of life. No side effects were observed in the treated dogs with moderate cognitive impairment. According to the results of this preliminary study, there is an indication that novel BChEi may be a promising drug for the treatment of CCD in dogs and may be an interesting candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease in humans. However, further clinical studies are needed to confirm this.
ANIMALS
Medscape News

Positive Topline Results for Novel Parkinson's Treatment

Topline results from a study that tested two lead structurally targeted allosteric regulator (STAR) compounds ― GT-02287 and GT-02329 ― are promising for the treatment of Gaucher disease (GD) and GBA1-associated Parkinson's disease (PD). "The topline data demonstrates that our STARs compounds open a new potential approach for direct treatment...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Increased NKX6.1 expression and decreased ARX expression in alpha cells accompany reduced beta-cell volume in human subjects

Pancreatic islet cells have plasticity, such as the abilities to dedifferentiate and transdifferentiate. Islet cell conversion to other characteristic cell is largely determined by transcription factors, but significance of expression patterns of these transcription factors in human islet cells remained unclear. Here, we present the NKX6.1-positive ratio of glucagon-positive cells (NKX6.1+/GCG+ ratio) and the ARX-negative ratio of glucagon-positive cells (ARX−/GCG+ ratio) in 34 patients who were not administered antidiabetic agents. Both of NKX6.1+/GCG+ ratio and ARX−/GCG+ ratio negatively associated with relative beta cell area. And these ratios did not have significant correlation with other parameters including age, body mass index, hemoglobin A1c, fasting plasma glucose level or relative alpha-cell area. Our data demonstrate that these expression ratios of transcription factors in glucagon-positive cells closely correlate with the reduction of beta-cell volume in human pancreas.
SCIENCE
reviewofoptometry.com

Infectious Keratitis Post-CXL on the Rise

MRSA infections aren’t common, fortunately, but clinicians should be prepared for the rare occasions when they arise. Photo: J. James Thimons, OD. Click image to enlarge. Corneal crosslinking (CXL) is a relatively safe procedure, but it does have several rare complications, including delayed epithelial healing, stromal melting and scarring, progressive flattening and infectious keratitis. Of these, infectious keratitis is the most concerning complication, with a newly published case series suggesting that antibiotic-resistant bacteria are on the rise.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Group 2 innate lymphoid cells can engulf and destroy bacteria

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Group 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) are now known to play prominent roles in many inflammatory responses involving the production of Th2-type cytokines, which contribute to parasitic infections, tissue repair, and metabolic homeostasis [1]. More recently, it has emerged that ILC2s may act as antigen-presenting cells, although corresponding evidence of phagocytic activity of these cells is currently scarce [2, 3]. Herein, we investigated whether ILC2s can phagocytose bacteria, through in vitro experiments.
SCIENCE
tulane.edu

Tulane researchers develop inhaled vaccine against bacterial pneumonia

Researchers at Tulane University School of Medicine have developed an inhaled vaccine against Klebsiella pneumoniae, a bacterium that can cause pneumonia in hospital settings. The vaccine was able to protect mice against several strains of the bacteria, according to a new study published in Science Immunology. There are currently no...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EverydayHealth.com

Early, Aggressive MS Treatment Superior to Escalation Approach, Study Shows

Starting on a highly effective disease-modifying therapy (DMT) — as opposed to switching from less-effective to more-effective treatments or gradually increasing medication doses based on symptoms — slows disability progression in people with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), a study published on August 16 in JAMA Neurology found. The so-called “Swedish...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antitumorigenic effect of insect-derived peptide poecilocorisin-1 in human skin cancer cells through regulation of Sp1 transcription factor

Malignant melanoma is highly resistant to conventional treatments and is one of the most aggressive types of skin cancers. Conventional cancer treatments are limited due to drug resistance, tumor selectivity, and solubility. Therefore, new treatments with fewer side effects and excellent effects should be developed. In previous studies, we have analyzed antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), which showed antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects in insects, and some AMPs also exhibited anticancer efficacy. Anticancer peptides (ACPs) are known to have fewer side effects and high anticancer efficacy. In this study, the insect-derived peptide poecilocorisin-1 (PCC-1) did not induce toxicity in the human epithelial cell line HaCaT, but its potential as an anticancer agent was confirmed through specific effects of antiproliferation, apoptosis, and cell cycle arrest in two melanoma cell lines, SK-MEL-28 and G361. Additionally, we discovered a novel anticancer mechanism of insect-derived peptides in melanoma through the regulation of transcription factor Sp1 protein, which is overexpressed in cancer, apoptosis, and cell cycle-related proteins. Taken together, this study aims to clarify the anticancer efficacy and safety of insect-derived peptides and to present their potential as future therapeutic agents.
CANCER
Nature.com

Reply to Comment on “In vivo flow cytometry reveals a circadian rhythm of circulating tumor cells”

We thank Niedre et al. for their correspondence regarding our recent paper1. They proposed a point that the temporal distribution of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) monitored by diffuse in vivo flow cytometry in a multiple myeloma mouse model in their previous work2 might be different from our results. Niedre et al. claimed that CTC detection statistics deviated from Poisson but did not found circadian variations in CTC numbers in a multiple myeloma mouse model. They also cite another literature by Juratli. et al.3, in which the authors reported that CTC numbers did not always correlate with tumor size during cancer progression. However, by establishing an orthotopic mouse model of prostate cancer and utilizing the technology in vivo flow cytometry (IVFC), we found CTCs exhibited bursting activity and daily oscillation in an orthotopic model of prostate cancer1.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Approach predicts novel 'protein partners' that could contribute to COVID-19 symptoms

COVID-19 not only causes symptoms characteristic of a typical respiratory disorder, but has also been known to trigger a wide range of other symptoms in people who had been infected, some lasting even long after individuals test negative for the virus. These symptoms can include abnormal blood clotting, heart damage and failure, kidney disease, brain fog (confusion, memory loss, or difficulty focusing), gastrointestinal problems, and even male infertility.
SCIENCE
AFP

Living with Alzheimer's: China's health time bomb

The first time Chen Shaohua went missing and was picked up by police, the 68-year-old's family put it down to confusion. When he disappeared a second time, they realised he was deeply unwell -- but it was already too late. "We missed the early signs," daughter Chen Yuanyuan explained, adding: "For several years our mother complained he was lying... but we couldn't judge because we haven't lived with them for years." Doctors diagnosed Chen with Alzheimer's Disease, the most common form of dementia, where people suffer impaired cognitive function including memory loss, eventually needing full-time care.
WORLD
cancernetwork.com

CRPC Pretreated With Novel Hormonal, Taxane-Based Therapy Derives Benefit From Darolutamide Maintenance

Results of the phase 2 SAKK 08/16 trial indicate a benefit to switching to darolutamide maintenance following prior therapies for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Modest benefits to radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) and event-free survival (EFS) in patents with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) were associated with the use of darolutamide...
CANCER
Nature.com

Blood pressure levels among children in rural Uganda: results from 1913 children in a general population survey

Despite increasing levels of adult hypertension in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), there is limited information on elevated blood pressure among children in SSA. We described the distribution of blood pressure among children in rural Uganda and estimated hypertension prevalence. We conducted a cross-sectional study in south-western Uganda, collecting demographic, anthropometric and blood pressure measurements from children aged 6–12 years. Children with elevated blood pressure (systolic and/or diastolic blood pressure greater or equal to the 95th percentile for age, height and sex) were invited for two further assessments 6–18 months later. We described blood pressure distribution at first assessment, assessed associations with demographic and anthropometric characteristics and estimated prevalence of hypertension as defined by having elevated blood pressure on three separate occasions months apart. Blood pressure (BP) was measured in 1913 children (50% male, 3% overweight or obese, 22% stunted) at the first assessment. Mean (SD) systolic and diastolic BP at first assessment was 113.4 mmHg (±10.8) and 69.5 mmHg (±8.3), respectively, and 44.2% had elevated BP. Older age, higher BMI, and being female were associated with higher BP, and stunted height was associated with lower BP. An estimated 7.8% [95% CI:(6.6–9.1)], (males: 6.8%, females: 9.0%), had elevated BP on three separate occasions, and were considered hypertensive. High blood pressure levels among adults in SSA may be set early in life. In this study, obesity (a common lifestyle modifiable risk factor in other settings) was largely irrelevant. More research is needed to understand the main drivers for elevated blood pressure in SSA further.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: Liquid biopsy: an evolving paradigm for the biological characterisation of plasma cell disorders

Correctionto:Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01339-6 The article Genomic analysis of cellular hierarchy in acute myeloid leukemia using ultrasensitive LC-FACSeq, written by Caner Saygin, Eileen Hu, Pu Zhang, Steven Sher, Arletta Lozanski, Tzyy-Jye Doong, Deedra Nicolet, Shelley Orwick, Jadwiga Labanowska, Jordan N. Skinner, Casey Cempre, Tierney Kauffman, Virginia M. Goettl, Nyla A. Heerema, Lynne Abruzzo, Cecelia Miller, Rosa Lapalombella, Gregory Behbehani, Alice S. Mims, Karilyn Larkin, Nicole Grieselhuber, Alison Walker, Bhavana Bhatnagar, Clara D. Bloomfield, John C. Byrd, Gerard Lozanski & James S. Blachly, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 21 May 2021 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 16 August 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Poor clinical guideline adherence and inappropriate testing for incident lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2021)Cite this article. The American Urological Association makes recommendations for evaluation and testing for lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia (LUTS/BPH) to help primary care providers and specialists identify LUTS/BPH and harmful related conditions including urinary retention and prostate or bladder cancer. Our understanding of provider adherence to these Guidelines is limited to single-site or nonrepresentative settings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy