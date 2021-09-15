CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest announces leadership changes, announces a fall sales campaign

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Airlines made this leadership announcement:. Tom Nealon, 60, has decided to retire from his duties as President effective immediately, but will continue to serve the Company as a strategic advisor, focusing primarily on the airline’s environmental sustainability and carbon emissions reduction plan. Nealon has held numerous leadership positions during his tenure with the airline, including Executive Vice President Strategy & Innovation from 2016 to 2017, Director on the Southwest Board from 2010 to 2015, and in a consultant capacity as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer from 2002 to 2006.

