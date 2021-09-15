CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, AR

Lady Mustangs record wins

By NATHAN HIBBARD TD Staff
Jonesboro Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoxie hosted Harding Academy in high school volleyball action on Sept. 2. The Lady Mustangs defeated the visitors from Searcy in four sets, 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16. For Hoxie, Kailey Moody had 11 assists, four digs, six kills and served 24/24 with an ace. Chloe Prater had two digs, two kills and two blocks. Ellery Gillham had an assist, five digs, 10 kills, two blocks and served 19/19 with three aces. Cara Forrester had 11 assists, four digs, seven kills and two blocks. Bailey Prater had seven digs, four kills and served 18/18 with an ace. Nadia Greer and Mykala Johnson each had a kill and a block, and Bella Brady had three digs and served 7/7.

