Six Senses Belize to Open with Secret Beach and Private Island
Within just a few hours of the US, Belize is known for its warm and turquoise water, incredible snorkeling and diving, and active and vibrant culture. Guests and residents at Six Senses Belize will experience something out of this world as the team has worked tirelessly to strike the perfect balance between vivacious beach life and small-scale, secluded island bliss so that residents can enjoy either or both, any time they wish.www.hospitalitynet.org
Comments / 0