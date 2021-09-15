CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Mesenchymal stromal cells as carriers of IL-12 reduce primary and metastatic tumors of murine melanoma

By Natalia Kułach
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to immunosuppressive properties and confirmed tropism towards cancer cells mesenchymal stromal cells (MSC) have been used in many trials. In our study we used these cells as carriers of IL-12 in the treatment of mice with primary and metastatic B16-F10 melanomas. IL-12 has confirmed anti-cancer activity, induces a strong immune response against cancer cells and acts as an anti-angiogenic agent. A major limitation of the use of IL-12 in therapy is its systemic toxicity. The aim of the work was to develop a system in which cytokine may be administered intravenously without toxic side effects. In this study MSC were used as carriers of the IL-12. We confirmed antitumor effectiveness of the cells secreting IL-12 (MSC/IL-12) in primary and metastatic murine melanoma models. We observed inhibition of tumor growth and a significant reduction in the number of metastases in mice after MSC/IL-12 administration. MSC/IL-12 decreased vascular density and increased the number of anticancer M1 macrophages and CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes in tumors of treated mice. To summarize, we showed that MSC are an effective, safe carrier of IL-12 cytokine. Administered systemically they exert therapeutic properties of IL-12 cytokine without toxicity. Therapeutic effect may be a result of pleiotropic (proinflammatory and anti-angiogenic) properties of IL-12 released by modified MSC.

Related
Nature.com

Gelatin methacrylate hydrogels culture model for glioblastoma cells enriches for mesenchymal-like state and models interactions with immune cells

Glioblastoma is the most lethal primary malignant brain tumor in adults. Simplified two-dimensional (2D) cell culture and neurospheres in vitro models fail to recapitulate the complexity of the tumor microenvironment, limiting its ability to predict therapeutic response. Three-dimensional (3D) scaffold-based models have emerged as a promising alternative for addressing these concerns. One such 3D system is gelatin methacrylate (GelMA) hydrogels, and we aimed to understand the suitability of using this system to mimic treatment-resistant glioblastoma cells that reside in specific niches. We characterized the phenotype of patient-derived glioma cells cultured in GelMA hydrogels (3D-GMH) for their tumorigenic properties using invasion and chemoresponse assays. In addition, we used integrated single-cell and spatial transcriptome analysis to compare cells cultured in 3D-GMH to neoplastic cells in vivo. Finally, we assessed tumor-immune cell interactions with a macrophage infiltration assay and a cytokine array. We show that the 3D-GMH system enriches treatment-resistant mesenchymal cells that are not represented in neurosphere cultures. Cells cultured in 3D-GMH resemble a mesenchymal-like cellular phenotype found in perivascular and hypoxic regions and recruit macrophages by secreting cytokines, a hallmark of the mesenchymal phenotype. Our 3D-GMH model effectively mimics the phenotype of glioma cells that are found in the perivascular and hypoxic niches of the glioblastoma core in situ, in contrast to the neurosphere cultures that enrich cells of the infiltrative edge of the tumor. This contrast highlights the need for due diligence in selecting an appropriate model when designing a study‘s objectives.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Heterogeneity of programmed death-ligand 1 expression and infiltrating lymphocytes in paired resected primary and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer

Metastatic tumors (MTs) may show different characteristics of the immune microenvironment from primary tumors (PTs) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The heterogeneity of immune markers in metastatic NSCLC and its associated factors has not been well demonstrated. In this study, 64 surgically resected specimens of paired PTs and MTs were obtained from 28 patients with NSCLC. Multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF; panel including programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), Cytokeratin, CD8, and CD68) was performed on whole sections. The heterogeneity of the immune contexture of PD-L1 expression, infiltrating lymphocytes, and immune-to-tumor cell distances was quantified via digital image analysis. In a quantitative comparison of MTs and corresponding PTs, MTs showed higher PD-L1 expression levels, lower density of CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs), and longer spatial distance between CTLs and tumor cells. Subgroup analysis, which associated clinical factors, revealed that the heterogeneity of immune markers was more obvious in extrapulmonary, metachronous, and treated MTs, while fewer differences were observed in intrapulmonary, synchronous, and untreated MTs. In particular, MTs showed significantly higher PD-L1 expression and lower lymphocyte infiltration in metastatic NSCLC with EGFR mutations. Prognosis analysis showed that an increased density of CD8+ CTLs in MTs was associated with better overall survival (OS). Therefore, significant discrepancies in PD-L1 expression and lymphocyte infiltration in metastatic NSCLC are most likely associated with temporal heterogeneity with a history of anti-treatment and correlated with EGFR mutations. The detection of immune markers in re-obtained metastatic specimens may be required for immunotherapy prediction in these patients with metastatic NSCLC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mesenchymal stem cell therapy for severe COVID-19

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 339 (2021) Cite this article. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has placed a global public burden on health authorities. Although the virological characteristics and pathogenesis of COVID-19 has been largely clarified, there is currently no specific therapeutic measure. In severe cases, acute SARS-CoV-2 infection leads to immune disorders and damage to both the adaptive and innate immune responses. Having roles in immune regulation and regeneration, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) serving as a therapeutic option may regulate the over-activated inflammatory response and promote recovery of lung damage. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a series of MSC-therapy clinical trials has been conducted. The findings indicate that MSC treatment not only significantly reduces lung damage, but also improves patient recovery with safety and good immune tolerance. Herein, we summarize the recent progress in MSC therapy for COVID-19 and highlight the challenges in the field.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chicken bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells improve lung and distal organ injury

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are associated with pulmonary protection and longevity. We separated chicken bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BM-MSCs); investigated whether BM-MSCs can improve lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced lung and distal organ injury; and explored the underlying mechanisms. Ninety-six male ICR (6 weeks old) mice were randomly divided into three groups: Sham, LPS, and LPS + MSC groups. The mice were intratracheally injected with 5 mg/kg LPS to induce acute lung injury (ALI). The histopathological severity of injury to the lung, liver, kidney, heart, and aortic tissues was detected. Wet/dry ratio, protein concentrations in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF), BALF cell counts, inflammatory cytokine levels in serum, inflammatory cytokine gene expression, and oxidative stress-related indicators were detected. In addition, a survival analysis was performed in sixty male ICR mice (6 weeks old, 18–20 g). This study used chicken BM-MSCs, which are easier to obtain and more convenient than other animal or human MSCs, and have MSC-associated properties, such as a colony forming ability, multilineage differentiation potential, and certain phenotypes. BM-MSCs administration significantly improved the survival rate, systemic inflammation, and the histopathological severity of lung, liver, kidney, and aortic injury during ALI. BM-MSCs administration reduced the levels of inflammatory factors in BALF, the infiltration of neutrophils, and oxidative stress injury in lung tissue. In addition, BM-MSCs administration reduced TRL4 and Mdy88 mRNA expression during ALI. Chicken BM-MSCs serve as a potential alternative resource for stem cell therapy and exert a prominent effect on LPS-induced ALI and extrapulmonary injury, in part through TRL4/Mdy88 signaling and inhibition of neutrophil inflammation and oxidative stress injury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tumor-derived exosomal miR-3157-3p promotes angiogenesis, vascular permeability and metastasis by targeting TIMP/KLF2 in non-small cell lung cancer

Metastasis is the main cause of death in patients with advanced lung cancer. The exosomes released by cancer cells create tumor microenvironment, and then accelerate tumor metastasis. Cancer-derived exosomes are considered to be the main driving force for metastasis niche formation at foreign sites, but the mechanism in Non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) is unclear. In metastatic NSCLC patients, the expression level of miR-3157-3p in circulating exosomes was significantly higher than that of non-metastatic NSCLC patients. Here, we found that miR-3157-3p can be transferred from NSCLC cells to vascular endothelial cells through exosomes. Our work indicates that exosome miR-3157-3p is involved in the formation of pre-metastatic niche formation before tumor metastasis and may be used as a blood-based biomarker for NSCLC metastasis. Exosome miR-3157-3p has regulated the expression of VEGF/MMP2/MMP9 and occludin in endothelial cells by targeting TIMP/KLF2, thereby promoted angiogenesis and increased vascular permeability. In addition, exosome miR-3157-3p promoted the metastasis of NSCLC in vivo.
CANCER
Nature.com

Identification of distinct tumor cell populations and key genetic mechanisms through single cell sequencing in hepatoblastoma

Hepatoblastoma (HB) is the most common primary liver malignancy of childhood, and molecular investigations are limited and effective treatment options for chemoresistant disease are lacking. There is a knowledge gap in the investigation of key driver cells of HB in tumor. Here we show single cell ribonucleic acid sequencing (scRNAseq) analysis of human tumor, background liver, and patient derived xenograft (PDX) to demonstrate gene expression patterns within tumor and to identify intratumor cell subtype heterogeneity to define differing roles in pathogenesis based on intracellular signaling in pediatric HB. We have identified a driver tumor cell cluster in HB by genetic expression which can be examined to define disease mechanism and treatments. Identification of both critical mechanistic pathways combined with unique cell populations provide the basis for discovery and investigation of novel treatment strategies in vitro and in vivo.
CANCER
Nature.com

Glycosylation reduces the glycan-independent immunomodulatory effect of recombinant Orysata lectin in Drosophila S2 cells

Several plant lectins, or carbohydrate-binding proteins, interact with glycan moieties on the surface of immune cells, thereby influencing the immune response of these cells. Orysata, a mannose-binding lectin from rice, has been reported to exert immunomodulatory activities on insect cells. While the natural lectin is non-glycosylated, recombinant Orysata produced in the yeast Pichia pastoris (YOry) is modified with a hyper-mannosylated N-glycan. Since it is unclear whether this glycosylation can affect the YOry activity, non-glycosylated rOrysata was produced in Escherichia coli (BOry). In a comparative analysis, both recombinant Orysata proteins were tested for their carbohydrate specificity on a glycan array, followed by the investigation of the carbohydrate-dependent agglutination of red blood cells (RBCs) and the carbohydrate-independent immune responses in Drosophila melanogaster S2 cells. Although YOry and BOry showed a similar carbohydrate-binding profiles, lower concentration of BOry were sufficient for the agglutination of RBCs and BOry induced stronger immune responses in S2 cells. The data are discussed in relation to different hypotheses explaining the weaker responses of glycosylated YOry. In conclusion, these observations contribute to the understanding how post-translational modification can affect protein function, and provide guidance in the selection of the proper expression system for the recombinant production of lectins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The long non-coding RNA SAMMSON is essential for uveal melanoma cell survival

Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) can exhibit cell-type and cancer-type specific expression profiles, making them highly attractive as therapeutic targets. Pan-cancer RNA sequencing data revealed broad expression of the SAMMSON lncRNA in uveal melanoma (UM), the most common primary intraocular malignancy in adults. Currently, there are no effective treatments for UM patients with metastatic disease, resulting in a median survival time of 6–12 months. We aimed to investigate the therapeutic potential of SAMMSON inhibition in UM. Antisense oligonucleotide (ASO)-mediated SAMMSON inhibition impaired the growth and viability of a genetically diverse panel of uveal melanoma cell lines. These effects were accompanied by an induction of apoptosis and were recapitulated in two uveal melanoma patient derived xenograft (PDX) models through subcutaneous ASO delivery. SAMMSON pulldown revealed several candidate interaction partners, including various proteins involved in mitochondrial translation. Consequently, inhibition of SAMMSON impaired global, mitochondrial and cytosolic protein translation levels and mitochondrial function in uveal melanoma cells. The present study demonstrates that SAMMSON expression is essential for uveal melanoma cell survival. ASO-mediated silencing of SAMMSON may provide an effective treatment strategy to treat primary and metastatic uveal melanoma patients.
CANCER
Cancer
Nature.com

Further validation of the efficacy of mesenchymal stem cell infusions for reducing mortality in COVID-19 patients with ARDS

Recent double-blind, randomized, controlled trials reported that human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) infusions in COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) could diminish cytokine storm and lung damage. While these outcomes are significant, additional phase II/III trials are required to validate the efficacy of MSCs to improve the survival of COVID-19 patients with ARDS. Future studies also need to assess the efficacy of MSCs to prevent long COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Increased NKX6.1 expression and decreased ARX expression in alpha cells accompany reduced beta-cell volume in human subjects

Pancreatic islet cells have plasticity, such as the abilities to dedifferentiate and transdifferentiate. Islet cell conversion to other characteristic cell is largely determined by transcription factors, but significance of expression patterns of these transcription factors in human islet cells remained unclear. Here, we present the NKX6.1-positive ratio of glucagon-positive cells (NKX6.1+/GCG+ ratio) and the ARX-negative ratio of glucagon-positive cells (ARX−/GCG+ ratio) in 34 patients who were not administered antidiabetic agents. Both of NKX6.1+/GCG+ ratio and ARX−/GCG+ ratio negatively associated with relative beta cell area. And these ratios did not have significant correlation with other parameters including age, body mass index, hemoglobin A1c, fasting plasma glucose level or relative alpha-cell area. Our data demonstrate that these expression ratios of transcription factors in glucagon-positive cells closely correlate with the reduction of beta-cell volume in human pancreas.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Compromised anti-tumor–immune features of myeloid cell components in chronic myeloid leukemia patients

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a form of myeloproliferative neoplasm caused by the oncogenic tyrosine kinase BCR-ABL. Although tyrosine kinase inhibitors have dramatically improved the prognosis of patients with CML, several problems such as resistance and recurrence still exist. Immunological control may contribute to solving these problems, and it is important to understand why CML patients fail to spontaneously develop anti-tumor immunity. Here, we show that differentiation of conventional dendritic cells (cDCs), which are vital for anti-tumor immunity, is restricted from an early stage of hematopoiesis in CML. In addition, we found that monocytes and basophils, which are increased in CML patients, express high levels of PD-L1, an immune checkpoint molecule that inhibits T cell responses. Moreover, RNA-sequencing analysis revealed that basophils express genes related to poor prognosis in CML. Our data suggest that BCR-ABL not only disrupts the “accelerator” (i.e., cDCs) but also applies the “brake” (i.e., monocytes and basophils) of anti-tumor immunity, compromising the defense against CML cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

PITX1 inhibits the growth and proliferation of melanoma cells through regulation of SOX family genes

Melanoma is one of the most aggressive types of cancer wherein resistance to treatment prevails. Therefore, it is important to discover novel molecular targets of melanoma progression as potential treatments. Here we show that paired-like homeodomain transcription factor 1 (PITX1) plays a crucial role in the inhibition of melanoma progression through regulation of SRY-box transcription factors (SOX) gene family mRNA transcription. Overexpression of PITX1 in melanoma cell lines resulted in a reduction in cell proliferation and an increase in apoptosis. Additionally, analysis of protein levels revealed an antagonistic cross-regulation between SOX9 and SOX10. Interestingly, PITX1 binds to the SOX9 promoter region as a positive regulatory transcription factor; PITX1 mRNA expression levels were positively correlated with SOX9 expression, and negatively correlated with SOX10 expression in melanoma tissues. Furthermore, transcription of the long noncoding RNA (lncRNA), survival-associated mitochondrial melanoma-specific oncogenic noncoding RNA (SAMMSON), was decreased in PITX1-overexpressing cells. Taken together, the findings in this study indicate that PITX1 may act as a negative regulatory factor in the development and progression of melanoma via direct targeting of the SOX signaling.
CANCER
Nature.com

Chromatin remodeling due to degradation of citrate carrier impairs osteogenesis of aged mesenchymal stem cells

Aging is accompanied by a general decline in the function of many cellular pathways. However, whether these are causally or functionally interconnected remains elusive. Here, we study the effect of mitochondrial–nuclear communication on stem cell aging. We show that aged mesenchymal stem cells exhibit reduced chromatin accessibility and lower histone acetylation, particularly on promoters and enhancers of osteogenic genes. The reduced histone acetylation is due to impaired export of mitochondrial acetyl-CoA, owing to the lower levels of citrate carrier (CiC). We demonstrate that aged cells showed enhanced lysosomal degradation of CiC, which is mediated via mitochondrial-derived vesicles. Strikingly, restoring cytosolic acetyl-CoA levels either by exogenous CiC expression or via acetate supplementation, remodels the chromatin landscape and rescues the osteogenesis defects of aged mesenchymal stem cells. Collectively, our results establish a tight, age-dependent connection between mitochondrial quality control, chromatin and stem cell fate, which are linked together by CiC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mesenchymal stem cells attenuate liver fibrosis by targeting Ly6C macrophages through activating the cytokine-paracrine and apoptotic pathways

Mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy has become a promising treatment for liver fibrosis due to its predominant immunomodulatory performance in hepatic stellate cell inhibition and fibrosis resolution. However, the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying these processes remain limited. In the present study, we provide insights into the functional role of bone marrow-derived MSCs (BM-MSCs) in alleviating liver fibrosis by targeting intrahepatic Ly6Chi and Ly6Clo macrophage subsets in a mouse model. Upon chronic injury, the Ly6Chi subset was significantly increased in the inflamed liver. Transplantation of BM-MSCs markedly promoted a phenotypic switch from pro-fibrotic Ly6Chi subset to restorative Ly6Clo subpopulation by secreting paracrine cytokines IL-4 and IL-10 from the BM-MSCs. The Ly6Chi/Ly6Clo subset switch significantly blocked the source of fibrogenic TGF-β, PDGF, TNF-α, and IL-1β cytokines from Ly6Chi macrophages. Unexpectedly, BM-MSCs experienced severe apoptosis and produced substantial apoptotic bodies in the fibrotic liver during the 72 h period of transplantation. Most apoptotic bodies were engulfed by Ly6Clo macrophages, and this engulfment robustly triggered MMP12 expression for fibrosis resolution through the PtdSer-MerTK-ERK signaling pathway. This paper is the first to show previously unrecognized dual regulatory functions of BM-MSCs in attenuating hepatic fibrosis by promoting Ly6Chi/Ly6Clo subset conversion and Ly6Clo macrophage restoration through secreting antifibrogenic-cytokines and activating the apoptotic pathway.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The Mesangial cell — the glomerular stromal cell

Mesangial cells are stromal cells that are important for kidney glomerular homeostasis and the glomerular response to injury. A growing body of evidence demonstrates that mesenchymal stromal cells, such as stromal fibroblasts, pericytes and vascular smooth muscle cells, not only specify the architecture of tissues but also regulate developmental processes, vascularization and cell fate specification. In addition, through crosstalk with neighbouring cells and indirectly through the remodelling of the matrix, stromal cells can regulate a variety of processes such as immunity, inflammation, regeneration and in the context of maladaptive responses — fibrosis. Insights into the molecular phenotype of kidney mesangial cells suggest that they are a specialized stromal cell of the glomerulus. Here, we review our current understanding of mesenchymal stromal cells and discuss how it informs the function of mesangial cells and their role in disease. These new insights could lead to a better understanding of kidney disease pathogenesis and the development of new therapies for chronic kidney disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

An engineered IL-2 partial agonist promotes CD8 T cell stemness

Adoptive transfer of antigen-specific T cells represents a major advance in cancer immunotherapy, with robust clinical outcomes in some patients1. Both the number of transferred T cells and their differentiation state are critical determinants of effective responses2,3. T cells can be expanded with T cell receptor (TCR)-mediated stimulation and interleukin-2, but this can lead to differentiation into effector T cells4,5 and lower therapeutic efficacy6, whereas maintenance of a more stem-cell-like state before adoptive transfer is beneficial7. Here we show that H9T, an engineered interleukin-2 partial agonist, promotes the expansion of CD8+ T cells without driving terminal differentiation. H9T led to altered STAT5 signalling and mediated distinctive downstream transcriptional, epigenetic and metabolic programs. In addition, H9T treatment sustained the expression of T cell transcription factor 1 (TCF-1) and promoted mitochondrial fitness, thereby facilitating the maintenance of a stem-cell-like state. Moreover, TCR-transgenic and chimeric antigen receptor-modified CD8+ T cells that were expanded with H9T showed robust anti-tumour activity in vivo in mouse models of melanoma and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Thus, engineering cytokine variants with distinctive properties is a promising strategy for creating new molecules with translational potential.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Comment on “In vivo flow cytometry reveals a circadian rhythm of circulating tumor cells”

Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) are instrumental in hematogenous metastasis and are widely studied using liquid biopsy methods. These involve analysis and characterization of CTCs from fractionally small blood samples drawn from patients1. Liquid biopsy implicitly assumes that the number and phenotypical distribution of CTCs in small blood samples is representative of the full peripheral blood volume, and furthermore that CTC numbers are approximately constant over the days and hours surrounding the blood draw.
CANCER
Nature.com

Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A costimulatory molecule-related signature in regard to evaluation of prognosis and immune features for clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Costimulatory molecules have been proven to enhance antitumor immune responses, but their roles in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) remain unexplored. In this study, we aimed to explore the gene expression profiles of costimulatory molecule genes in ccRCC and construct a prognostic signature to improve treatment decision-making and clinical outcomes. We performed the first comprehensive analysis of costimulatory molecules in patients with ccRCC and identified 13 costimulatory molecule genes with prognostic values and diagnostic values. Consensus clustering analysis based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes showed different distribution patterns and prognostic differences for the two clusters identified. Then, a costimulatory molecule-related signature was constructed based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes, and validated in an external dataset, showing good performance for predicting a patient’s prognosis. The signature was an independent risk factor for ccRCC patients and was significantly correlated with patients’ clinical factors, which could be used as a complement for clinical factors. In addition, the signature was associated with the tumor immune microenvironment and the response to immunotherapy. Patients identified as high-risk based on our signature exhibited a high mutation frequency, a high level of immune cell infiltration, and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. High-risk patients tended to have high cytolytic activity scores and immunophenoscore of CTLA4 and PD1/PD-L1/PD-L2 blocker than low-risk patients, suggesting these patients may be more suitable for immunotherapy. Therefore, our signature could provide clinicians with prognosis predictions and help guide treatment for ccRCC patients.
CANCER

