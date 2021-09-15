CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Structural determinants and regulation of spontaneous activity in GABA receptors

By Craig A. Sexton ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7617-8361
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGABAA receptors are vital for controlling neuronal excitability and can display significant levels of constitutive activity that contributes to tonic inhibition. However, the mechanisms underlying spontaneity are poorly understood. Here we demonstrate a strict requirement for β3 subunit incorporation into receptors for spontaneous gating, facilitated by α4, α6 and δ subunits. The crucial molecular determinant involves four amino acids (GKER) in the β3 subunit’s extracellular domain, which interacts with adjacent receptor subunits to promote transition to activated, open channel conformations. Spontaneous activity is further regulated by β3 subunit phosphorylation and by allosteric modulators including neurosteroids and benzodiazepines. Promoting spontaneous activity reduced neuronal excitability, indicating that spontaneous currents will alter neural network activity. This study demonstrates how regional diversity in GABAA receptor isoform, protein kinase activity, and neurosteroid levels, can impact on tonic inhibition through the modulation of spontaneous GABAA receptor gating.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Tender and swollen joint counts are poorly associated with disability in chikungunya arthritis compared to rheumatoid arthritis

Chronic rheumatological manifestations similar to those of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are described after chikungunya virus infection. We aimed to compare the relevance of joint counts and symptoms to clinical outcomes in RA and chronic chikungunya disease. Forty patients with chronic chikungunya arthralgia and 40 patients with RA were enrolled in a cross-sectional study. The association of tenderness and swelling, clinically assessed in 28 joints, and patient evaluations of pain and musculoskeletal stiffness with modified Health Assessment Questionnaire (HAQ) and quality of life (QoL) assessments were investigated. Tender and swollen joint counts, pain and stiffness scores were all associated with the HAQ disability index in RA (all r > 0.55, p ≤ 0.0002), but only stiffness was significantly associated with disability in chikungunya (r = 0.38, p = 0.02). Joint counts, pain and stiffness were also associated with most QoL domains in RA patients. In contrast, in chikungunya disease, tender joint counts were associated only with one QoL domain and swollen joints for none, while pain and stiffness were associated with several domains. Our results confirm the relevance of joint counts in RA, but suggest that in chronic chikungunya disease, joint counts have more limited value. Stiffness and pain score may be more important to quantify chikungunya arthritis impact.
Nature.com

Society for the Study of Celiac Disease position statement on gaps and opportunities in coeliac disease

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Progress has been made in understanding coeliac disease, a relatively frequent and underappreciated immune-mediated condition that occurs in genetically predisposed individuals. However, several gaps remain in knowledge related to diagnosis and management. The gluten-free diet, currently the only available management, is not curative or universally effective (some adherent patients have ongoing duodenal injury). Unprecedented numbers of emerging therapies, including some with novel tolerogenic mechanisms, are currently being investigated in clinical trials. In March 2020, the Celiac Disease Foundation and the Society for the Study of Celiac Disease convened a consensus workshop to identify high-yield areas of research that should be prioritized. Workshop participants included leading experts in clinical practice, academia, government and pharmaceutical development, as well as representatives from patient support groups in North America. This Roadmap summarizes key advances in the field of coeliac disease and provides information on important discussions from the consensus approach to address gaps and opportunities related to the pathogenesis, diagnosis and management of coeliac disease. The morbidity of coeliac disease is often underestimated, which has led to an unmet need to improve the management of these patients. Expanded research funding is needed as coeliac disease is a potentially curable disease.
Nature.com

Capillary-associated microglia regulate vascular structure and function through PANX1-P2RY12 coupling in mice

Microglia are brain-resident immune cells with a repertoire of functions in the brain. However, the extent of their interactions with the vasculature and potential regulation of vascular physiology has been insufficiently explored. Here, we document interactions between ramified CX3CR1 + myeloid cell somata and brain capillaries. We confirm that these cells are bona fide microglia by molecular, morphological and ultrastructural approaches. Then, we give a detailed spatio-temporal characterization of these capillary-associated microglia (CAMs) comparing them with parenchymal microglia (PCMs) in their morphological activities including during microglial depletion and repopulation. Molecularly, we identify P2RY12 receptors as a regulator of CAM interactions under the control of released purines from pannexin 1 (PANX1) channels. Furthermore, microglial elimination triggered capillary dilation, blood flow increase, and impaired vasodilation that were recapitulated in P2RY12−/− and PANX1−/− mice suggesting purines released through PANX1 channels play important roles in activating microglial P2RY12 receptors to regulate neurovascular structure and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

TRIM15 and CYLD regulate ERK activation via lysine-63-linked polyubiquitination

The extracellular-signal-regulated kinases ERK1 and ERK2 (hereafter ERK1/2) represent the foremost mitogenic pathway in mammalian cells, and their dysregulation drives tumorigenesis and confers therapeutic resistance. ERK1/2 are known to be activated by MAPK/ERK kinase (MEK)-mediated phosphorylation. Here, we show that ERK1/2 are also modified by lysine-63 (K63)-linked polyubiquitin chains. We identify the tripartite motif–containing protein TRIM15 as a ubiquitin ligase and the tumour suppressor CYLD as a deubiquitinase of ERK1/2. TRIM15 and CYLD regulate ERK ubiquitination at defined lysine residues through mutually exclusive interactions as well as opposing activities. K63-linked polyubiquitination enhances ERK interaction with and activation by MEK. Downregulation of TRIM15 inhibits the growth of both drug-responsive and drug-resistant melanomas. Moreover, high TRIM15 expression and low CYLD expression are associated with poor prognosis of patients with melanoma. These findings define a role of K63-linked polyubiquitination in the ERK signalling pathway and suggest a potential target for cancer therapy.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gabaa Receptor#Receptor Antagonist#Activator#4#6#Gker#Extrasynaptic#Gabaar#1 1 2#Hek#Ptx
Nature.com

Molecular basis for kinin selectivity and activation of the human bradykinin receptors

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology volume 28, pages 755–761 (2021)Cite this article. Bradykinin and kallidin are endogenous kinin peptide hormones that belong to the kallikrein–kinin system and are essential to the regulation of blood pressure, inflammation, coagulation and pain control. Des-Arg10-kallidin, the carboxy-terminal des-Arg metabolite of kallidin, and bradykinin selectively activate two G protein-coupled receptors, type 1 and type 2 bradykinin receptors (B1R and B2R), respectively. The hyperactivation of bradykinin receptors, termed ‘bradykinin storm’, is associated with pulmonary edema in COVID-19 patients, suggesting that bradykinin receptors are important targets for COVID-19 intervention. Here we report two G protein-coupled complex structures of human B1R and B2R bound to des-Arg10-kallidin and bradykinin, respectively. Combined with functional analysis, our structures reveal the mechanism of ligand selectivity and specific activation of the bradykinin receptor. These findings also provide a framework for guiding drug design targeting bradykinin receptors for the treatment of inflammation, cardiovascular disorders and COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Positive allosteric mechanisms of adenosine A receptor-mediated analgesia

The adenosine A1 receptor (A1R) is a promising therapeutic target for non-opioid analgesic agents to treat neuropathic pain1,2. However, development of analgesic orthosteric A1R agonists has failed because of a lack of sufficient on-target selectivity as well as off-tissue adverse effects3. Here we show that [2-amino-4-(3,5-bis(trifluoromethyl)phenyl)thiophen-3-yl)(4-chlorophenyl)methanone] (MIPS521), a positive allosteric modulator of the A1R, exhibits analgesic efficacy in rats in vivo through modulation of the increased levels of endogenous adenosine that occur in the spinal cord of rats with neuropathic pain. We also report the structure of the A1R co-bound to adenosine, MIPS521 and a Gi2 heterotrimer, revealing an extrahelical lipid–detergent-facing allosteric binding pocket that involves transmembrane helixes 1, 6 and 7. Molecular dynamics simulations and ligand kinetic binding experiments support a mechanism whereby MIPS521 stabilizes the adenosine–receptor–G protein complex. This study provides proof of concept for structure-based allosteric drug design of non-opioid analgesic agents that are specific to disease contexts.
HEALTH
pnas.org

Structural changes in bacteriophage T7 upon receptor-induced genome ejection

Edited by Stephen C. Harrison, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, and approved June 29, 2021 (received for review February 3, 2021) Many tailed bacteriophages assemble ejection proteins and a portal–tail complex at a unique vertex of the capsid. The ejection proteins form a transenvelope channel extending the portal–tail channel for the delivery of genomic DNA in cell infection. Here, we report the structure of the mature bacteriophage T7, including the ejection proteins, as well as the structures of the full and empty T7 particles in complex with their cell receptor lipopolysaccharide. Our near–atomic-resolution reconstruction shows that the ejection proteins in the mature T7 assemble into a core, which comprises a fourfold gene product 16 (gp16) ring, an eightfold gp15 ring, and a putative eightfold gp14 ring. The gp15 and gp16 are mainly composed of helix bundles, and gp16 harbors a lytic transglycosylase domain for degrading the bacterial peptidoglycan layer. When interacting with the lipopolysaccharide, the T7 tail nozzle opens. Six copies of gp14 anchor to the tail nozzle, extending the nozzle across the lipopolysaccharide lipid bilayer. The structures of gp15 and gp16 in the mature T7 suggest that they should undergo remarkable conformational changes to form the transenvelope channel. Hydrophobic α-helices were observed in gp16 but not in gp15, suggesting that gp15 forms the channel in the hydrophilic periplasm and gp16 forms the channel in the cytoplasmic membrane.
Nature.com

Structure-based design and classifications of small molecules regulating the circadian rhythm period

Circadian rhythm is an important mechanism that controls behavior and biochemical events based on 24 h rhythmicity. Ample evidence indicates disturbance of this mechanism is associated with different diseases such as cancer, mood disorders, and familial delayed phase sleep disorder. Therefore, drug discovery studies have been initiated using high throughput screening. Recently the crystal structures of core clock proteins (CLOCK/BMAL1, Cryptochromes (CRY), Periods), responsible for generating circadian rhythm, have been solved. Availability of structures makes amenable core clock proteins to design molecules regulating their activity by using in silico approaches. In addition to that, the implementation of classification features of molecules based on their toxicity and activity will improve the accuracy of the drug discovery process. Here, we identified 171 molecules that target functional domains of a core clock protein, CRY1, using structure-based drug design methods. We experimentally determined that 115 molecules were nontoxic, and 21 molecules significantly lengthened the period of circadian rhythm in U2OS cells. We then performed a machine learning study to classify these molecules for identifying features that make them toxic and lengthen the circadian period. Decision tree classifiers (DTC) identified 13 molecular descriptors, which predict the toxicity of molecules with a mean accuracy of 79.53% using tenfold cross-validation. Gradient boosting classifiers (XGBC) identified 10 molecular descriptors that predict and increase in the circadian period length with a mean accuracy of 86.56% with tenfold cross-validation. Our results suggested that these features can be used in QSAR studies to design novel nontoxic molecules that exhibit period lengthening activity.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Axonal degeneration induces distinct patterns of phosphatidylserine and phosphatidylethanolamine externalization

Axonal degeneration is a common feature of multiple neurodegenerative diseases, yet the mechanisms underlying its various manifestations are incompletely understood. We previously demonstrated that axonal degeneration is associated with externalization of phosphatidylserine (PS), which precedes morphological evidence of degeneration, is redox-sensitive, and is delayed in Wallerian degeneration slow (WldS) mutant animals. Phosphatidylethanolamine (PE) is the other major membrane phospholipid in the inner leaflet of the cell membrane, and given that PS signals apoptosis, phagocytosis, and degeneration, we hypothesized that PS and PE membrane dynamics play distinct roles in axonal degeneration. To test this hypothesis, axonal degeneration was induced with calcium ionophores in postnatal rat retinal ganglion cells, and PS- and PE-specific fluorescent probes used to measure their externalization over time. In untreated cells, cell-surface PS was prominent in the cell body alone. Elevation of intracellular calcium with calcium ionophores resulted in significantly increased levels of PS externalization in the cell body, axon, and axon growth cone. Unlike PS, cell-surface PE was diffusely distributed in untreated cells, with comparable levels across the soma, axons, and axon terminals. After exposure to calcium ionophores, PE externalization significantly increased in the cell body and axon. Elevated intracellular calcium also resulted in the formation of axonal blebs which exclusively contained externalized PS, but not PE. Together, these results indicated distinct patterns of externalized PS and PE in normal and degenerating neurons, suggesting a differential role for these phospholipids in transducing neuronal injury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcranial magnetic stimulation entrains alpha oscillatory activity in occipital cortex

Parieto-occipital alpha rhythms (8–12 Hz) underlie cortical excitability and influence visual performance. Whether the synchrony of intrinsic alpha rhythms in the occipital cortex can be entrained by transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is an open question. We applied 4-pulse, 10-Hz rhythmic TMS to entrain intrinsic alpha oscillators targeting right V1/V2, and tested four predictions with concurrent electroencephalogram (EEG): (1) progressive enhancement of entrainment across time windows, (2) output frequency specificity, (3) dependence on the intrinsic oscillation phase, and (4) input frequency specificity to individual alpha frequency (IAF) in the neural signatures. Two control conditions with an equal number of pulses and duration were arrhythmic-active and rhythmic-sham stimulation. The results confirmed the first three predictions. Rhythmic TMS bursts significantly entrained local neural activity. Near the stimulation site, evoked oscillation amplitude and inter-trial phase coherence (ITPC) were increased for 2 and 3 cycles, respectively, after the last TMS pulse. Critically, ITPC following entrainment positively correlated with IAF rather than with the degree of similarity between IAF and the input frequency (10 Hz). Thus, we entrained alpha-band activity in occipital cortex for ~ 3 cycles (~ 300 ms), and IAF predicts the strength of entrained occipital alpha phase synchrony indexed by ITPC.
Nature.com

IIIG9 inhibition in adult ependymal cells changes adherens junctions structure and induces cellular detachment

Ependymal cells have multiple apical cilia that line the ventricular surfaces and the central canal of spinal cord. In cancer, the loss of ependymal cell polarity promotes the formation of different types of tumors, such as supratentorial anaplastic ependymomas, which are highly aggressive in children. IIIG9 (PPP1R32) is a protein restricted to adult ependymal cells located in cilia and in the apical cytoplasm and has unknown function. In this work, we studied the expression and localization of IIIG9 in the adherens junctions (cadherin/β-catenin-positive junctions) of adult brain ependymal cells using confocal and transmission electron microscopy. Through in vivo loss-of-function studies, ependymal denudation (single-dose injection experiments of inhibitory adenovirus) was observed, inducing the formation of ependymal cells with a “balloon-like” morphology. These cells had reduced cadherin expression (and/or delocalization) and cleavage of the cell death marker caspase-3, with “cilia rigidity” morphology (probably vibrational beating activity) and ventriculomegaly occurring prior to these events. Finally, after performing continuous infusions of adenovirus for 14 days, we observed total cell denudation and reactive parenchymal astrogliosis. Our data confirmed that IIIG9 is essential for the maintenance of adherens junctions of polarized ependymal cells. Eventually, altered levels of this protein in ependymal cell differentiation may increase ventricular pathologies, such as hydrocephalus or neoplastic transformation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adipocytes disrupt the translational programme of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia to favour tumour survival and persistence

The specific niche adaptations that facilitate primary disease and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) survival after induction chemotherapy remain unclear. Here, we show that Bone Marrow (BM) adipocytes dynamically evolve during ALL pathogenesis and therapy, transitioning from cellular depletion in the primary leukaemia niche to a fully reconstituted state upon remission induction. Functionally, adipocyte niches elicit a fate switch in ALL cells towards slow-proliferation and cellular quiescence, highlighting the critical contribution of the adipocyte dynamic to disease establishment and chemotherapy resistance. Mechanistically, adipocyte niche interaction targets posttranscriptional networks and suppresses protein biosynthesis in ALL cells. Treatment with general control nonderepressible 2 inhibitor (GCN2ib) alleviates adipocyte-mediated translational repression and rescues ALL cell quiescence thereby significantly reducing the cytoprotective effect of adipocytes against chemotherapy and other extrinsic stressors. These data establish how adipocyte driven restrictions of the ALL proteome benefit ALL tumours, preventing their elimination, and suggest ways to manipulate adipocyte-mediated ALL resistance.
CANCER
Nature.com

Potent pro-apoptotic combination therapy is highly effective in a broad range of cancers

Primary or acquired therapy resistance is a major obstacle to the effective treatment of cancer. Resistance to apoptosis has long been thought to contribute to therapy resistance. We show here that recombinant TRAIL and CDK9 inhibition cooperate in killing cells derived from a broad range of cancers, importantly without inducing detectable adverse events. Remarkably, the combination of TRAIL with CDK9 inhibition was also highly effective on cancers resistant to both, standard-of-care chemotherapy and various targeted therapeutic approaches. Dynamic BH3 profiling revealed that, mechanistically, combining TRAIL with CDK9 inhibition induced a drastic increase in the mitochondrial priming of cancer cells. Intriguingly, this increase occurred irrespective of whether the cancer cells were sensitive or resistant to chemo- or targeted therapy. We conclude that this pro-apoptotic combination therapy has the potential to serve as a highly effective new treatment option for a variety of different cancers. Notably, this includes cancers that are resistant to currently available treatment modalities.
CANCER
Nature.com

Stroke impairs the control of isometric forces and muscle activations in the ipsilesional arm

Stroke often impairs the control of the contralesional arm, thus most survivors rely on the ipsilesional arm to perform daily living activities that require an efficient control of movements and forces. Whereas the ipsilesional arm is often called ‘unaffected’ or ‘unimpaired’, several studies suggested that during dynamic tasks its kinematics and joint torques are altered. Is stroke also affecting the ability of the ipsilesional arm to produce isometric force, as when pushing or pulling a handle? Here, we address this question by analyzing behavioral performance and muscles’ activity when subjects applied an isometric force of 10 N in eight coplanar directions. We found that stroke affected the ability to apply well-controlled isometric forces with the ipsilesional arm, although to a minor extent compared to the contralesional arm. The spinal maps, the analysis of single muscle activities and the organization of muscle synergies highlighted that this effect was mainly associated with abnormal activity of proximal muscles with respect to matched controls, especially when pushing or pulling in lateral directions.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Transcriptomic signatures of psychomotor slowing in peripheral blood of depressed patients: evidence for immunometabolic reprogramming

Inflammation impacts basal ganglia motor circuitry in association with psychomotor retardation, a key symptom of major depression (MD). We previously reported associations between circulating protein inflammatory biomarkers and psychomotor slowing as measured by neuropsychological tests probing psychomotor speed in patients with MD. To discover novel transcriptional signatures in peripheral blood immune cells related to psychomotor slowing, microarray data were analyzed in a primary cohort of 88 medically-stable, unmedicated, ambulatory MD patients. Results were confirmed and extended in a second cohort of 57 patients with treatment resistant depression (TRD) before and after anti-inflammatory challenge with the tumor necrosis factor antagonist infliximab versus placebo. Composite scores reflecting pure motor and cognitive-motor processing speed were linearly associated with 403 and 266 gene transcripts in each cohort, respectively (|R| > 0.30, p < 0.01), that were enriched for cytokine signaling and glycolysis-related pathways (p < 0.05). Unsupervised clustering in the primary cohort revealed two psychomotor slowing-associated gene co-expression modules that were enriched for interferon, interleukin-6, aerobic glycolysis, and oxidative phosphorylation pathways (p < 0.05, q < 0.1). Transcripts were predominantly derived from monocytes, plasmacytoid dendritic cells, and natural killer cells (p’s < 0.05). In infliximab-treated TRD patients with high plasma C-reactive protein concentrations (>5 mg/L), two differential co-expression modules enriched for oxidative stress and mitochondrial degradation were associated with improvements in psychomotor reaction time (p < 0.05). These results indicate that inflammatory signaling and associated metabolic reprogramming in peripheral blood immune cells are associated with systemic inflammation in depression and may affect relevant brain circuits to promote psychomotor slowing.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Incipient diploidization of the medicinal plant Perilla within 10,000 years

Perilla is a young allotetraploid Lamiaceae species widely used in East Asia as herb and oil plant. Here, we report the high-quality, chromosome-scale genomes of the tetraploid (Perilla frutescens) and the AA diploid progenitor (Perilla citriodora). Comparative analyses suggest post Neolithic allotetraploidization within 10,000 years, and nucleotide mutation in tetraploid is 10% more than in diploid, both of which are dominated by G:C → A:T transitions. Incipient diploidization is characterized by balanced swaps of homeologous segments, and subsequent homeologous exchanges are enriched towards telomeres, with excess of replacements of AA genes by fractionated BB homeologs. Population analyses suggest that the crispa lines are close to the nascent tetraploid, and involvement of acyl-CoA: lysophosphatidylcholine acyltransferase gene for high α-linolenic acid content of seed oil is revealed by GWAS. These resources and findings provide insights into incipient diploidization and basis for breeding improvement of this medicinal plant.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Identification of mutations that cooperate with defects in B cell transcription factors to initiate leukemia

The transcription factors PAX5, IKZF1, and EBF1 are frequently mutated in B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). We demonstrate that compound heterozygous loss of multiple genes critical for B and T cell development drives transformation, including Pax5+/−xEbf1+/−, Pax5+/−xIkzf1+/−, and Ebf1+/−xIkzf1+/− mice for B-ALL, or Tcf7+/−xIkzf1+/− mice for T-ALL. To identify genetic defects that cooperate with Pax5 and Ebf1 compound heterozygosity to initiate leukemia, we performed a Sleeping Beauty (SB) transposon screen that identified cooperating partners including gain-of-function mutations in Stat5b (~65%) and Jak1 (~68%), or loss-of-function mutations in Cblb (61%) and Myb (32%). These findings underscore the role of JAK/STAT5B signaling in B cell transformation and demonstrate roles for loss-of-function mutations in Cblb and Myb in transformation. RNA-Seq studies demonstrated upregulation of a PDK1>SGK3>MYC pathway; treatment of Pax5+/−xEbf1+/− leukemia cells with PDK1 inhibitors blocked proliferation in vitro. In addition, we identified a conserved transcriptional gene signature between human and murine leukemias characterized by upregulation of myeloid genes, most notably involving the GM-CSF pathway, that resemble a B cell/myeloid mixed-lineage leukemia. Thus, our findings identify multiple mechanisms that cooperate with defects in B cell transcription factors to generate either progenitor B cell or mixed B/myeloid-like leukemias.
Nature.com

Germline and sporadic mTOR pathway mutations in low-grade oncocytic tumor of the kidney

Low-grade oncocytic tumor (LOT) of the kidney is a recently described entity with poorly understood pathogenesis. Using next-generation sequencing (NGS) and complementary approaches, we provide insight into its biology. We describe 22 LOT corresponding to 7 patients presenting with a median age of 75 years (range 63–86 years) and male to female ratio 2:5. All 22 tumors demonstrated prototypical microscopic features. Tumors were well-circumscribed and solid. They were composed of sheets of tumor cells in compact nests. Tumor cells had eosinophilic cytoplasm, round to oval nuclei (without nuclear membrane irregularities), focal subtle perinuclear halos, and occasional binucleation. Sharply delineated edematous stromal islands were often observed. Tumor cells were positive for PAX8, negative for CD117, and exhibited diffuse and strong cytokeratin-7 expression. Six patients presented with pT1 tumors. At a median follow-up of 29 months, four patients were alive without recurrence (three patients had died from unrelated causes). All tumors were originally classified as chromophobe renal cell carcinoma, eosinophilic variant (chRCC-eo). While none of the patients presented with known syndromic features, one patient with multiple bilateral LOTs was subsequently found to have a likely pathogenic germline TSC1 mutation. Somatic, likely activating, mutations in MTOR and RHEB were identified in all other evaluable LOTs. As assessed by phospho-S6 and phospho-4E-BP1, mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) was activated across all cases but to different extent. MTOR mutant LOT exhibited lower levels of mTORC1 activation, possibly related to mTORC1 dimerization and the preservation of a wild-type MTOR copy (retained chromosome 1). Supporting its distinction from related entities, gene expression analyses showed that LOT clustered separately from classic chRCC, chRCC-eo, and RO. In summary, converging mTORC1 pathway mutations, mTORC1 complex activation, and a distinctive gene expression signature along with characteristic phenotypic features support LOT designation as a distinct entity with both syndromic and non-syndromic cases associated with an indolent course.
Nature.com

Distinct genetic architectures underlie divergent thorax, leg, and wing pigmentation between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola

Pigmentation divergence between Drosophila species has emerged as a model trait for studying the genetic basis of phenotypic evolution, with genetic changes contributing to pigmentation differences often mapping to genes in the pigment synthesis pathway and their regulators. These studies of Drosophila pigmentation have tended to focus on pigmentation changes in one body part for a particular pair of species, but changes in pigmentation are often observed in multiple body parts between the same pair of species. The similarities and differences of genetic changes responsible for divergent pigmentation in different body parts of the same species thus remain largely unknown. Here we compare the genetic basis of pigmentation divergence between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola in the wing, legs, and thorax. Prior work has shown that regions of the genome containing the pigmentation genes yellow and ebony influence the size of divergent male-specific wing spots between these two species. We find that these same two regions of the genome underlie differences in leg and thorax pigmentation; however, divergent alleles in these regions show differences in allelic dominance and epistasis among the three body parts. These complex patterns of inheritance can be explained by a model of evolution involving tissue-specific changes in the expression of Yellow and Ebony between D. elegans and D. gunungcola.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy