Microbial community of soda Lake Van as obtained from direct and enriched water, sediment and fish samples

By Esra Ersoy Omeroglu ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6726-9157
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoda lakes are saline and alkaline ecosystems that are considered to have existed since the first geological records of the world. These lakes support the growth of ecologically and economically important microorganisms due to their unique geochemistry. Microbiota members of lakes are valuable models to study the link between community structure and abiotic parameters such as pH and salinity. Lake Van is the largest endroheic lake and in this study, bacterial diversity of lake water, sediment, and pearl mullet (inci kefali; Alburnus tarichi), an endemic species of fish which are collected from different points of the lake, are studied directly and investigated meticulously using a metabarcoding approach after pre-enrichment. Bacterial community structures were identified using Next Generation Sequencing of the 16S rRNA gene. The analysis revealed that the samples of Lake Van contain high level of bacterial diversity. Direct water samples were dominated by Proteobacteria, Cyanobacteria, and Bacteroidota, on the other hand, pre-enriched water samples were dominated by Proteobacteria and Firmicutes at phylum-level. In direct sediment samples Proteobacteria, whereas in pre-enriched sediment samples Firmicutes and Proteobacteria were determined at highest level. Pre-enriched fish samples were dominated by Proteobacteria and Firmicutes at phylum-level. In this study, microbiota members of Lake Van were identified by taxonomic analysis.

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Longitudinal characterization of multispecies microbial populations recovered from spaceflight potable water

While sequencing technologies have revolutionized our knowledge of microbial diversity, little is known about the dynamic emergent phenotypes that arise within the context of mixed-species populations, which are not fully predicted using sequencing technologies alone. The International Space Station (ISS) is an isolated, closed human habitat that can be harnessed for cross-sectional and longitudinal functional microbiome studies. Using NASA-archived microbial isolates collected from the ISS potable water system over several years, we profiled five phenotypes: antibiotic resistance, metabolism, hemolysis, and biofilm structure/composition of individual or multispecies communities, which represent characteristics that could negatively impact astronaut health and life-support systems. Data revealed a temporal dependence on interactive behaviors, suggesting possible microbial adaptation over time within the ecosystem. This study represents one of the most extensive phenotypic characterization of ISS potable water microbiota with implications for microbial risk assessments of water systems in built environments in space and on Earth.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microbial transfers from permanent grassland ecosystems to milk in dairy farms in the Comté cheese area

The specificity of dairy Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) products is related to their “terroir” of production. This relationship needs better understanding for efficient and sustainable productions preserving the agroecological equilibrium of agroecosystems, especially grasslands. Specificity of PDO Comté cheese was related to the diversity of natural raw milk bacterial communities, but their sources need to be determined. It is hypothesized that raw milk indigenous microbial communities may originate from permanent grazed grasslands by the intermediate of dairy cows according to the sequence soil–phyllosphere–teat–milk. This hypothesis was evaluated on a 44 dairy farms network across PDO Comté cheese area by characterizing prokaryotic and fungal communities of these compartments by metabarcoding analysis (16S rRNA gene: V3–V4 region, 18S rRNA gene: V7–V8 region). Strong and significant links were highlighted between the four compartments through a network analysis (0.34 < r < 0.58), and were modulated by soil pH, plant diversity and elevation; but also by farming practices: organic fertilization levels, cattle intensity and cow-teat care. This causal relationship suggests that microbial diversity of agroecosystems is a key player in relating a PDO product to its “terroir”; this under the dependency of farming practices. Altogether, this makes the “terroir” even more local and needs to be considered for production sustainability.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Historical land use has long-term effects on microbial community assembly processes in forest soils

Land use change has long-term effects on the structure of soil microbial communities, but the specific community assembly processes underlying these effects have not been identified. To investigate effects of historical land use on microbial community assembly, we sampled soils from several currently forested watersheds representing different historical land management regimes (e.g., undisturbed reference, logged, converted to agriculture). We characterized bacterial and fungal communities using amplicon sequencing and used a null model approach to quantify the relative importance of selection, dispersal, and drift processes on bacterial and fungal community assembly. We found that bacterial communities were structured by both selection and neutral (i.e., dispersal and drift) processes, while fungal communities were structured primarily by neutral processes. For both bacterial and fungal communities, selection was more important in historically disturbed soils compared with adjacent undisturbed sites, while dispersal processes were more important in undisturbed soils. Variation partitioning identified the drivers of selection to be changes in vegetation communities and soil properties (i.e., soil N availability) that occur following forest disturbance. Overall, this study casts new light on the effects of historical land use on soil microbial communities by identifying specific environmental factors that drive changes in community assembly.
AGRICULTURE
Detecting fish, mammals, and birds from a single water sample

In times of exacerbating biodiversity loss, reliable data on species occurrence is essential, in order for prompt and adequate conservation actions to be initiated. This is especially true for freshwater ecosystems, which are particularly vulnerable and threatened by anthropogenic impacts. Their ecological status has already been highlighted as a top priority by multiple national and international directives, such as the European Water Framework Directive.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

From the soil to the clinic: the impact of microbial secondary metabolites on antibiotic tolerance and resistance

Secondary metabolites profoundly affect microbial physiology, metabolism and stress responses. Increasing evidence suggests that these molecules can modulate microbial susceptibility to commonly used antibiotics; however, secondary metabolites are typically excluded from standard antimicrobial susceptibility assays. This may in part account for why infections by diverse opportunistic bacteria that produce secondary metabolites often exhibit discrepancies between clinical antimicrobial susceptibility testing results and clinical treatment outcomes. In this Review, we explore which types of secondary metabolite alter antimicrobial susceptibility, as well as how and why this phenomenon occurs. We discuss examples of molecules that opportunistic and enteric pathogens either generate themselves or are exposed to from their neighbours, and the nuanced impacts these molecules can have on tolerance and resistance to certain antibiotics.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Degradation of biobased plastics in the soil: Microbial community defies climate change

The idea of biodegradable plastics sounds good at first. However, very little is known about how they are degraded in the soil and how this is influenced by climate change. In two recent studies, soil ecologists at the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ) have shown which microbial community is responsible for degradation, what role the climate plays in this process, and why biodegradable plastics could still be problematic.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: DNA damage in circulating leukocytes measured with the comet assay may predict the risk of death

The original version of this Article contained errors. The spelling of the author Monica Neri was incorrectly given as Neri Monica. Additionally, Affiliation 39 was incorrectly given as ‘National Institute of Health, Lisbon, Portugal’. The correct affiliation is listed below:. National Institute of Health Doutor Ricardo Jorge, Porto, Portugal. The...
SCIENCE
Association between sugar and starch intakes and type 2 diabetes risk in middle-aged adults in a prospective cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. We aimed to investigate the association between sugar or starch intake and the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) in middle-aged Japanese adults. Subjects/methods. Participants comprised 27,797 men and 36,880 women aged 45–75 years with no history of diabetes and critical illness...
HEALTH
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Projections of northern hemisphere extratropical climate underestimate internal variability and associated uncertainty

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 194 (2021) Cite this article. Internal climate variability will play a major role in determining change on regional scales under global warming. In the extratropics, large-scale atmospheric circulation is responsible for much of observed regional climate variability, from seasonal to multidecadal timescales. However, the extratropical circulation variability on multidecadal timescales is systematically weaker in coupled climate models. Here we show that projections of future extratropical climate from coupled model simulations significantly underestimate the projected uncertainty range originating from large-scale atmospheric circulation variability. Using observational datasets and large ensembles of coupled climate models, we produce synthetic ensemble projections constrained to have variability consistent with the large-scale atmospheric circulation in observations. Compared to the raw model projections, the synthetic observationally-constrained projections exhibit an increased uncertainty in projected 21st century temperature and precipitation changes across much of the Northern extratropics. This increased uncertainty is also associated with an increase of the projected occurrence of future extreme seasons.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: European primary forest database v2.0

The original version of this Data Descriptor omitted the following information from the Acknowledgements:. This study was realized and funded by the project “Policy and on-ground action for primary forest protection, boreal and temperate primary forests” funded through the Griffith University (Australia) and implemented by the Frankfurt Zoological Society (FZS) and Wild Europe Initiative as well as the Naturwald Akademie. Additional funding derive from the European Commission (Marie Sklodowska‐Curie fellowship to FMS, project FORESTS & CO, #658876).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Host selection pattern and flavivirus screening of mosquitoes in a disturbed Colombian rainforest

Studies on the feeding behavior of hematophagous insects, particularly those of medical importance, are relevant for tracking possible pathogen transmission routes and identifying biases in the choice of vertebrates. We evaluated host selection of blood-feeding mosquitoes in a disturbed forest in the Magdalena Medio valley in Colombia from March 2017 to April 2018, after the introduction of Zika virus to the Americas from the 2015–2016 outbreak. We estimated vertebrate diversity and collected blood-engorged female mosquitoes. Genomic DNA/RNA was extracted from the mosquito’s abdomen for vertebrate host identification and pathogen detection. We performed conventional PCR and sequencing, using universal primers targeting vertebrate regions of the eukaryotic mitochondrial genome to determine bloodmeal host. Additionally, we tested for the presence of flaviviruses in all mosquito samples with RT-PCR. Based on the identity and quantity of detected bloodmeals, we performed mosquito-vertebrate interaction network analysis and estimated topology metrics. In total, we collected 292 engorged female mosquitoes representing 20 different species. Bloodmeal analyses identified 26 vertebrate species, the majority of which were mammals (N = 16; 61.5%). No flaviviruses of medical importance were detected from the samples. Although feeding patterns varied, network analyses showed a high degree of specialization by mosquitoes and revealed ecological and phylogenetic relationships among the host community. We conclude that host selection or preference by mosquitoes is species specific.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Comprehensive mineralogical and physicochemical characterization of recent sapropels from Romanian saline lakes for potential use in pelotherapy

In this study we aimed to compare the mineralogical, thermal, physicochemical, and biological characteristics of recent organic carbon-rich sediments (‘sapropels’) from three geographically distant Romanian lakes (Tekirghiol and Amara, SE Romania, and Ursu, Central Romania) with distinct hydrogeochemical origins, presently used for pelotherapy. The investigated lakes were classified as inland brackish Na-Cl-sulfated type (Amara), coastal moderately saline and inland hypersaline Na-Cl types (Tekirghiol and Ursu, respectively). The settled organic matter is largely composed of photosynthetic pigments derived from autochthonous phytoplankton. Kerogen was identified in the sapropel of coastal Tekirghiol Lake suggesting its incipient maturation stage. The mineral composition was fairly similar in all sapropels and mainly consisted of quartz, calcite, and aragonite. Smectite, illite, mixed layer smectite/illite appeared as major clay components. Potentially toxic elements were found in low concentrations. The physical properties (i.e., specific heat, thermal conductivity and retentivity) and cation exchange capacity are comparable to other peloids used for therapy. This study is the first comprehensive multi-approached investigation of the geochemical nature of recent sapropels in Romanian saline lakes and thus contributes to expanding our knowledge on the origin and physicochemical qualities of organic matter-rich peloids with therapeutic uses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Massive methane fluxing from magma–sediment interaction in the end-Triassic Central Atlantic Magmatic Province

Eleonora M. Gouvêa Vasconcellos ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8768-20618,. Exceptional magmatic events coincided with the largest mass extinctions throughout Earth’s history. Extensive degassing from organic-rich sediments intruded by magmas is a possible driver of the catastrophic environmental changes, which triggered the biotic crises. One of Earth’s largest magmatic events is represented by the Central Atlantic Magmatic Province, which was synchronous with the end-Triassic mass extinction. Here, we show direct evidence for the presence in basaltic magmas of methane, generated or remobilized from the host sedimentary sequence during the emplacement of this Large Igneous Province. Abundant methane-rich fluid inclusions were entrapped within quartz at the end of magmatic crystallization in voluminous (about 1.0 × 106 km3) intrusions in Brazilian Amazonia, indicating a massive (about 7.2 × 103 Gt) fluxing of methane. These micrometre-sized imperfections in quartz crystals attest an extensive release of methane from magma–sediment interaction, which likely contributed to the global climate changes responsible for the end-Triassic mass extinction.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detecting halfmetallic electronic structures of spintronic materials in a magnetic field

Band-gap engineering is one of the fundamental techniques in semiconductor technology and also applicable in next generation spintronics using the spin degree of freedom. To fully utilize the spintronic materials, it is essential to optimize the spin-dependent electronic structures in the operando conditions by applying magnetic and/or electric fields. Here we present an advanced spectroscopic technique to probe the spin-polarized electronic structures by using magnetic circular dichroism (MCD) in resonant inelastic soft X-ray scattering (RIXS) under an external magnetic field. Thanks to the spin-selective dipole-allowed transitions in RIXS-MCD, we have successfully demonstrated the direct evidence of the perfectly spin-polarized electronic structures for the prototypical halfmetallic Heusller alloy \(\hbox {Co}_2\hbox {MnSi}\). RIXS-MCD is a promising tool to probe the spin-dependent carriers and band-gap induced in the buried magnetic layers in an element specific way under the operando conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Physiological responses of Agriophyllum squarrosum and Setaria viridis to drought and re-watering

Drought resistance of psammophyte determines survival and growth, but their responses to drought are not well understood. We conducted a pot experiment to study how physiological characteristics respond to drought and rehydration. We found that watering to 60–65% of field capacity (the control) provided more water than was required by Agriophyllum squarrosum and its leaves became yellow and slightly wilted. The total chlorophyll content and Fm (maximum fluorescence after dark adaptation) in control were lower than in the drought treatment, and both decreased after rehydration. With increasing drought duration and intensity, the relative water content (RWC), chlorophyll content, Fm, and the quantum efficiency of photosystem II (Fv/Fm) of Setaria viridis decreased, but malondialdehyde and membrane permeability increased. During the late drought, the activities of three antioxidant enzymes in A. squarrosum increased to prevent membrane lipid peroxidation; for S. viridis, only peroxidase and superoxide dismutase activities increased. After rehydration, RWC of both species increased, but Fv/Fm of A. squarrosum and Fm of S. viridis did not recover under severe drought. Our research illustrated that A. squarrosum is better adapted to arid environment than S. viridis, but the high soil moisture content is not conducive to normal growth of A. squarrosum.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Study on discriminant method of rock type for porous carbonate reservoirs based on Bayesian theory

Rock typing is an extremely critical step in the estimation of carbonate reservoir quality and reserves in the Middle East. In order to recognize the rock types of carbonate reservoirs in the Mishrif Formation better, classify the reservoirs accurately, and establish the permeability model in line with the study area precisely, it is necessary to study the recognition method conforming to the actual situation of the study area. The practice shows that the current recognition methods based on capillary pressure curve, flow unit and NMR logging data can effectively distinguish rock types, but a large number of accurate experimental data are required, which can only be applied in a few cored well, however, cannot be applied in the whole oil field. In this study, based on core, thin section, logging data, the sedimentary characteristics of carbonate reservoir, logging response of four rock types as well as porosity and permeability characteristics of Mishrif Formation in W are comprehensively studied. Based on Bayesian stepwise discriminant theory in multivariate statistics, the Bayesian discrimination model based on conventional logging data is established. The examining results showed that, compared with the description of logging and coring, the accuracy of Bayesian discriminant model and cross confirmation rate have achieved more than 80% for the original sample. Reliability verification showed that the matching degree of the rock type recognized in the non-cored well with the core and mud logging was as high as 90%, which matched the depositional environment of the entire region. The study results confirm the validity and generalizability of the Bayesian method to identify and predict rock types, which can be applied to the entire Middle East region to solve the problem of the lack of core data to accurately evaluate the quality of non-cored wells and accurately predict production, meeting the needs of actual reservoir evaluation and production development in the Middle East.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Insights into the origin of the invasive populations of Trioza erytreae in Europe using microsatellite markers and mtDNA barcoding approaches

The African citrus psyllid Trioza erytreae is one of the major threats to citrus industry as the vector of the incurable disease known as huanglongbing (HLB) or citrus greening. The psyllid invaded the northwest of the Iberian Peninsula 6 years ago. The invasion alarmed citrus growers in the Mediterranean basin, the largest citrus producing area in Europe, which is still free of HLB. Before our study, no research had been carried out on the genetic diversity of T. erytreae populations that have invaded the Iberian Peninsula and the archipelagos of the Macaronesia (Madeira and the Canary Islands). In this study, combining microsatellites markers and mtDNA barcoding analysis, we characterize the genetic diversity, structure and maternal relationship of these new invasive populations of T. erytreae and those from Africa. Our results suggest that the outbreaks of T. erytreae in the Iberian Peninsula may have derived from the Canary Islands. The populations of T. erytreae that invaded Macaronesia and the Iberian Peninsula are likely to have originated from southern Africa. We anticipate our results to be a starting point for tracking the spread of this invasive pest outside of Africa and to be important for optimizing contingency and eradication plans in newly invaded and free areas.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

In vivo demonstration of a novel non-invasive model for inducing localized hypothermia to ameliorate hepatotoxicity

Moderate hypothermia (32 °C) has been previously shown to ameliorate drug-induced liver injuries in vitro. However, there are concerns regarding its clinical relevance as it remains a challenge to perform selective liver cooling in a non-invasive manner. To reconcile this dilemma, we propose the use of pulsed cooling for regional hypothermic conditioning in liver. This involves intermittent cooling applied in pulses of 15 min each, with a one-hour recovery interval between pulses. Cooling is achieved by applying ice packs to the cutaneous region overlying the liver. Through an in vivo C57BL/6NTac mouse study, we demonstrated the feasibility of attaining localized hypothermia close to the liver while maintaining core body temperature. This has successfully ameliorated acetaminophen-induced liver injury based on the liver function tests, liver histology and total weight change. Collectively, we provide a proof of concept for pulsed external localized cooling as being clinically actionable to perform induced selective hypothermia.
SCIENCE

