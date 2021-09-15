CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modelling human liver fibrosis in the context of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis using a microphysiological system

Cover picture for the articleNon-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common form of chronic liver disease characterised by lipid accumulation, infiltration of immune cells, hepatocellular ballooning, collagen deposition and liver fibrosis. There is a high unmet need to develop treatments for NASH. We have investigated how liver fibrosis and features of advanced clinical disease can be modelled using an in vitro microphysiological system (MPS). The NASH MPS model comprises a co-culture of primary human liver cells, which were cultured in a variety of conditions including+/− excess sugar, fat, exogenous TGFβ or LPS. The transcriptomic, inflammatory and fibrotic phenotype of the model was characterised and compared using a system biology approach to identify conditions that mimic more advanced clinical disease. The transcriptomic profile of the model was shown to closely correlate with the profile of patient samples and the model displayed a quantifiable fibrotic phenotype. The effects of Obeticholic acid and Elafibranor, were evaluated in the model, as wells as the effects of dietary intervention, with all able to significantly reduce inflammatory and fibrosis markers. Overall, we demonstrate how the MPS NASH model can be used to model different aspects of clinical NASH but importantly demonstrate its ability to model advanced disease with a quantifiable fibrosis phenotype.

Mesenchymal stem cells attenuate liver fibrosis by targeting Ly6C macrophages through activating the cytokine-paracrine and apoptotic pathways

Mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy has become a promising treatment for liver fibrosis due to its predominant immunomodulatory performance in hepatic stellate cell inhibition and fibrosis resolution. However, the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying these processes remain limited. In the present study, we provide insights into the functional role of bone marrow-derived MSCs (BM-MSCs) in alleviating liver fibrosis by targeting intrahepatic Ly6Chi and Ly6Clo macrophage subsets in a mouse model. Upon chronic injury, the Ly6Chi subset was significantly increased in the inflamed liver. Transplantation of BM-MSCs markedly promoted a phenotypic switch from pro-fibrotic Ly6Chi subset to restorative Ly6Clo subpopulation by secreting paracrine cytokines IL-4 and IL-10 from the BM-MSCs. The Ly6Chi/Ly6Clo subset switch significantly blocked the source of fibrogenic TGF-β, PDGF, TNF-α, and IL-1β cytokines from Ly6Chi macrophages. Unexpectedly, BM-MSCs experienced severe apoptosis and produced substantial apoptotic bodies in the fibrotic liver during the 72 h period of transplantation. Most apoptotic bodies were engulfed by Ly6Clo macrophages, and this engulfment robustly triggered MMP12 expression for fibrosis resolution through the PtdSer-MerTK-ERK signaling pathway. This paper is the first to show previously unrecognized dual regulatory functions of BM-MSCs in attenuating hepatic fibrosis by promoting Ly6Chi/Ly6Clo subset conversion and Ly6Clo macrophage restoration through secreting antifibrogenic-cytokines and activating the apoptotic pathway.
Functional and molecular characterization of a non-human primate model of autism spectrum disorder shows similarity with the human disease

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a multifactorial disorder with characteristic synaptic and gene expression changes. Early intervention during childhood is thought to benefit prognosis. Here, we examined the changes in cortical synaptogenesis, synaptic function, and gene expression from birth to the juvenile stage in a marmoset model of ASD induced by valproic acid (VPA) treatment. Early postnatally, synaptogenesis was reduced in this model, while juvenile-age VPA-treated marmosets showed increased synaptogenesis, similar to observations in human tissue. During infancy, synaptic plasticity transiently increased and was associated with altered vocalization. Synaptogenesis-related genes were downregulated early postnatally. At three months of age, the differentially expressed genes were associated with circuit remodeling, similar to the expression changes observed in humans. In summary, we provide a functional and molecular characterization of a non-human primate model of ASD, highlighting its similarity to features observed in human ASD.
Machine learning risk prediction model for acute coronary syndrome and death from use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in administrative data

Our aim was to investigate the usefulness of machine learning approaches on linked administrative health data at the population level in predicting older patients’ one-year risk of acute coronary syndrome and death following the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Patients from a Western Australian cardiovascular population who were supplied with NSAIDs between 1 Jan 2003 and 31 Dec 2004 were identified from Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme data. Comorbidities from linked hospital admissions data and medication history were inputs. Admissions for acute coronary syndrome or death within one year from the first supply date were outputs. Machine learning classification methods were used to build models to predict ACS and death. Model performance was measured by the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC-ROC), sensitivity and specificity. There were 68,889 patients in the NSAIDs cohort with mean age 76 years and 54% were female. 1882 patients were admitted for acute coronary syndrome and 5405 patients died within one year after their first supply of NSAIDs. The multi-layer neural network, gradient boosting machine and support vector machine were applied to build various classification models. The gradient boosting machine achieved the best performance with an average AUC-ROC of 0.72 predicting ACS and 0.84 predicting death. Machine learning models applied to linked administrative data can potentially improve adverse outcome risk prediction. Further investigation of additional data and approaches are required to improve the performance for adverse outcome risk prediction.
Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steatohepatitis#Liver Cancer#Fatty Liver#Liver Disease#Liver Injury#Lps#Obeticholic#Mps Nash#Nafld#Macrovesicular#Hcc#Phh#Pcls
Heart failure clinical care analysis uncovers risk reduction opportunities for preserved ejection fraction subtype

Heart failure (HF) has no cure and, for HF with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), no life-extending treatments. Defining the clinical epidemiology of HF could facilitate earlier identification of high-risk individuals. We define the clinical epidemiology of HF subtypes (HFpEF and HF with reduced ejection fraction [HFrEF]), identified among 2.7 million individuals receiving routine clinical care. Differences in patterns and rates of accumulation of comorbidities, frequency of hospitalization, use of specialty care, were defined for each HF subtype. Among 28,156 HF cases, 8322 (30%) were HFpEF and 11,677 (42%) were HFrEF. HFpEF was the more prevalent subtype among older women. 177 Phenotypes differentially associated with HFpEF versus HFrEF. HFrEF was more frequently associated with diagnoses related to ischemic cardiac injury while HFpEF was associated more with non-cardiac comorbidities and HF symptoms. These comorbidity patterns were frequently present 3 years prior to a HFpEF diagnosis. HF subtypes demonstrated distinct patterns of clinical co-morbidities and disease progression. For HFpEF, these comorbidities were often non-cardiac and manifested prior to the onset of a HF diagnosis. Recognizing these comorbidity patterns, along the care continuum, may present a window of opportunity to identify individuals at risk for developing incident HFpEF.
In vivo demonstration of a novel non-invasive model for inducing localized hypothermia to ameliorate hepatotoxicity

Moderate hypothermia (32 °C) has been previously shown to ameliorate drug-induced liver injuries in vitro. However, there are concerns regarding its clinical relevance as it remains a challenge to perform selective liver cooling in a non-invasive manner. To reconcile this dilemma, we propose the use of pulsed cooling for regional hypothermic conditioning in liver. This involves intermittent cooling applied in pulses of 15 min each, with a one-hour recovery interval between pulses. Cooling is achieved by applying ice packs to the cutaneous region overlying the liver. Through an in vivo C57BL/6NTac mouse study, we demonstrated the feasibility of attaining localized hypothermia close to the liver while maintaining core body temperature. This has successfully ameliorated acetaminophen-induced liver injury based on the liver function tests, liver histology and total weight change. Collectively, we provide a proof of concept for pulsed external localized cooling as being clinically actionable to perform induced selective hypothermia.
Multimetric feature selection for analyzing multicategory outcomes of colorectal cancer: random forest and multinomial logistic regression models

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide, and a leading cause of cancer deaths. Better classifying multicategory outcomes of CRC with clinical and omic data may help adjust treatment regimens based on individual’s risk. Here, we selected the features that were useful for classifying four-category survival outcome of CRC using the clinical and transcriptomic data, or clinical, transcriptomic, microsatellite instability and selected oncogenic-driver data (all data) of TCGA. We also optimized multimetric feature selection to develop the best multinomial logistic regression (MLR) and random forest (RF) models that had the highest accuracy, precision, recall and F1 score, respectively. We identified 2073 differentially expressed genes of the TCGA RNASeq dataset. MLR overall outperformed RF in the multimetric feature selection. In both RF and MLR models, precision, recall and F1 score increased as the feature number increased and peaked at the feature number of 600–1000, while the models’ accuracy remained stable. The best model was the MLR one with 825 features based on sum of squared coefficients using all data, and attained the best accuracy of 0.855, F1 of 0.738 and precision of 0.832, which were higher than those using clinical and transcriptomic data. The top-ranked features in the MLR model of the best performance using clinical and transcriptomic data were different from those using all data. However, pathologic staging, HBS1L, TSPYL4, and TP53TG3B were the overlapping top-20 ranked features in the best models using clinical and transcriptomic, or all data. Thus, we developed a multimetric feature-selection based MLR model that outperformed RF models in classifying four-category outcome of CRC patients. Interestingly, adding microsatellite instability and oncogenic-driver data to clinical and transcriptomic data improved models’ performances. Precision and recall of tuned algorithms may change significantly as the feature number changes, but accuracy appears not sensitive to these changes.
Lactic acid as a major contributor to hand surface infection barrier and its association with morbidity to infectious disease

Although the surface of the human hands contains high antimicrobial activity, studies investigating the precise components involved and the relationship between natural antimicrobial activity and morbidity in infectious diseases are limited. In this study, we developed a method to quantitatively measure the antimicrobial activity of hand surface components. Using a clinical survey, we validated the feasibility of our method and identified antimicrobial factors on the surface of the human hand. In a retrospective observational study, we compared the medical histories of the participants to assess infectious diseases. We found that the antimicrobial activity on the surface of the hands was significantly lower in the high morbidity group (N = 55) than in the low morbidity group (N = 54), indicating a positive association with the history of infection in individuals. A comprehensive analysis of the hand surface components indicated that organic acids, especially lactic acid and antimicrobial peptides, are highly correlated with antimicrobial activity. Moreover, the application of lactic acid using the amount present on the surface of the hand significantly improved the antimicrobial activity. These findings suggest that hand hygiene must be improved to enhance natural antimicrobial activity on the surface of the hands.
Radiation-induced gliomas represent H3-/IDH-wild type pediatric gliomas with recurrent PDGFRA amplification and loss of CDKN2A/B

Long-term complications such as radiation-induced second malignancies occur in a subset of patients following radiation-therapy, particularly relevant in pediatric patients due to the long follow-up period in case of survival. Radiation-induced gliomas (RIGs) have been reported in patients after treatment with cranial irradiation for various primary malignancies such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and medulloblastoma (MB). We perform comprehensive (epi-) genetic and expression profiling of RIGs arising after cranial irradiation for MB (n = 23) and ALL (n = 9). Our study reveals a unifying molecular signature for the majority of RIGs, with recurrent PDGFRA amplification and loss of CDKN2A/B and an absence of somatic hotspot mutations in genes encoding histone 3 variants or IDH1/2, uncovering diagnostic markers and potentially actionable targets.
Lack of gamma delta T cells ameliorates inflammatory response after acute intestinal ischemia reperfusion in mice

T-cells have been demonstrated to modulate ischemia–reperfusion injury (IRI) in the kidney, lung, liver, and intestine. Whereas most T-cell subpopulations contribute primarily to the antigen-specific effector and memory phases of immunity, γδ-T-cells combine adaptive features with rapid, innate-like responses that can place them in the initiation phase of immune reactions. Therefore, we aimed to clarify the role of γδ-T-cells in intestinal IRI. Adult wild-type (WT) and γδ-T-cell-deficient mice were subjected to acute intestinal IRI. Gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines and influx of leukocyte subpopulations in the gut were assessed by qPCR and flow cytometry. Serum transaminases were measured as an indicator of distant organ IRI. Intestinal IRI led to increased influx of neutrophils, pro-inflammatory cytokine expression and LDH/ALT/AST elevation. Selective deficiency of γδ-T-cells significantly decreased pro-inflammatory cytokine levels and neutrophil infiltration in the gut following IRI compared to controls. Furthermore, γδ-T-cell deficiency resulted in decreased LDH and transaminases levels in sera, indicating amelioration of distant organ injury. Increasing evidence demonstrates a key role of T-cell subpopulations in IRI. We demonstrate that γδ-T-cell deficiency ameliorated pro-inflammatory cytokine production, neutrophil recruitment and distant organ injury. Thus, γδ-T-cells may be considered as mediators contributing to the inflammatory response in the acute phase of intestinal IRI.
Inhaled sphingosine has no adverse side effects in isolated ventilated and perfused pig lungs

Ex-vivo lung perfusion (EVLP) systems like XVIVO are more and more common in the setting of lung transplantation, since marginal donor-lungs can easily be subjected to a performance test or be treated with corticosteroids or antibiotics in high dose regimes. Donor lungs are frequently positive in bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) bacterial cultures (46–89%) which leads to a donor-to-recipient transmission and after a higher risk of lung infection with reduced posttransplant outcome. We have previously shown that sphingosine very efficiently kills a variety of pathogens, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus and epidermidis, Escherichia coli or Haemophilus influenzae. Thus, sphingosine could be a new treatment option with broadspectrum antiinfective potential, which may improve outcome after lung transplantation when administered prior to lung re-implantation. Here, we tested whether sphingosine has any adverse effects in the respiratory tract when applied into isolated ventilated and perfused lungs. A 4-h EVLP run using minipig lungs was performed. Functional parameters as well as perfusate measurements where obtained. Biopsies were obtained 30 min and 150 min after inhalation of sphingosine. Tissue samples were fixed in paraformaldehyde, embedded in paraffin and sectioned. Hemalaun, TUNEL as well as stainings with Cy3-coupled anti-sphingosine or anti-ceramide antibodies were implemented. We demonstrate that tube-inhalation of sphingosine into ex-vivo perfused and ventilated minipig lungs results in increased levels of sphingosine in the luminal membrane of bronchi and the trachea without morphological side effects up to very high doses of sphingosine. Sphingosine also did not affect functional lung performance. In summary, the inhalation of sphingosine results in an increase of sphingosine concentrations in the luminal plasma membrane of tracheal and bronchial epithelial cells. The inhalation has no local side effects in ex-vivo perfused and ventilated minipig lungs.
DEVOLUTION—A method for phylogenetic reconstruction of aneuploid cancers based on multiregional genotyping data

Phylogenetic reconstruction of cancer cell populations remains challenging. There is a particular lack of tools that deconvolve clones based on copy number aberration analyses of multiple tumor biopsies separated in time and space from the same patient. This has hampered investigations of tumors rich in aneuploidy but few point mutations, as in many childhood cancers and high-risk adult cancer. Here, we present DEVOLUTION, an algorithm for subclonal deconvolution followed by phylogenetic reconstruction from bulk genotyping data. It integrates copy number and sequencing information across multiple tumor regions throughout the inference process, provided that the mutated clone fraction for each mutation is known. We validate DEVOLUTION on data from 56 pediatric tumors comprising 253 tumor biopsies and show a robust performance on simulations of bulk genotyping data. We also benchmark DEVOLUTION to similar bioinformatic tools using an external dataset. DEVOLUTION holds the potential to facilitate insights into the development, progression, and response to treatment, particularly in tumors with high burden of chromosomal copy number alterations.
7,8-dihydroxyflavone ameliorates motor deficits via regulating autophagy in MPTP-induced mouse model of Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disease characterized by the loss of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra and diminished dopamine content in the striatum. Recent reports show that 7,8-dihydroxyflavone (DHF), a TrkB agonist, attenuates the α-synuclein deposition and ameliorates motor deficits. However, the underlying mechanism is unclear. In this study, we investigated whether autophagy is involved in the clearance of α-synuclein and the signaling pathway through which DHF exerts therapeutic effects. We found that the administration of DHF (5 mg/kg/day, i.p.) prevented the loss of dopaminergic neurons and improved motor functions in the 1-methyl-4-phenyl-1,2,3,6-tetrahydropyridine (MPTP) mouse model of PD, whereas these protective effects of DHF were completely blocked by autophagy inhibitor chloroquine (CQ). Further in vitro studies showed that autophagy was inhibited in N2A cells treated with 1-methyl-4-phenylpyridinium (MPP+), as reflected by a significant decrease in the expressions of autophagy marker proteins (Beclin1 and LC3II) and an increase in the expression of autophagic flux marker p62. DHF restored the impaired autophagy to control level in MPP+-treated N2A cells by inhibiting the ERK-LKB1-AMPK signaling pathway. Taken together, these results demonstrate that DHF exerts therapeutic effects in MPTP/MPP+-induced neurotoxicity by inhibiting the ERK-LKB1-AMPK signaling pathway and subsequently improving impaired autophagy.
Identification of limb-specific Lmx1b auto-regulatory modules with Nail-patella syndrome pathogenicity

LMX1B haploinsufficiency causes Nail-patella syndrome (NPS; MIM 161200), characterized by nail dysplasia, absent/hypoplastic patellae, chronic kidney disease, and glaucoma. Accordingly in mice, Lmx1b has been shown to play crucial roles in the development of the limb, kidney and eye. Although one functional allele of Lmx1b appears adequate for development, Lmx1b null mice display ventral-ventral distal limbs with abnormal kidney, eye and cerebellar development, more disruptive, but fully concordant with NPS. In Lmx1b functional knockouts (KOs), Lmx1b transcription in the limb is decreased nearly 6-fold, indicating autoregulation. Herein, we report on two conserved Lmx1b-associated cis-regulatory modules (LARM1 and LARM2) that are bound by Lmx1b, amplify Lmx1b expression with unique spatial modularity in the limb, and are necessary for Lmx1b-mediated limb dorsalization. These enhancers, being conserved across vertebrates (including coelacanth, but not other fish species), and required for normal locomotion, provide a unique opportunity to study the role of dorsalization in the fin to limb transition. We also report on two NPS patient families with normal LMX1B coding sequence, but with loss-of-function variations in the LARM1/2 region, stressing the role of regulatory modules in disease pathogenesis.
Multimodal electrophysiological analyses reveal that reduced synaptic excitatory neurotransmission underlies seizures in a model of NMDAR antibody-mediated encephalitis

Seizures are a prominent feature in N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antibody (NMDAR antibody) encephalitis, a distinct neuro-immunological disorder in which specific human autoantibodies bind and crosslink the surface of NMDAR proteins thereby causing internalization and a state of NMDAR hypofunction. To further understand ictogenesis in this disorder, and to test a potential treatment compound, we developed an NMDAR antibody mediated rat seizure model that displays spontaneous epileptiform activity in vivo and in vitro. Using a combination of electrophysiological and dynamic causal modelling techniques we show that, contrary to expectation, reduction of synaptic excitatory, but not inhibitory, neurotransmission underlies the ictal events through alterations in the dynamical behaviour of microcircuits in brain tissue. Moreover, in vitro application of a neurosteroid, pregnenolone sulphate, that upregulates NMDARs, reduced established ictal activity. This proof-of-concept study highlights the complexity of circuit disturbances that may lead to seizures and the potential use of receptor-specific treatments in antibody-mediated seizures and epilepsy.
An unusual phenotype occurs in 15% of mismatch repair-deficient tumors and is associated with non-colorectal cancers and genetic syndromes

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) and/or MSI-PCR (microsatellite instability-polymerase chain reaction) tests are performed routinely to detect mismatch repair deficiency (MMR-D). Classical MMR-D tumors present a loss of MLH1/PMS2 or MSH2/MSH6 with MSI-High. Other profiles of MMR-D tumors have been described but have been rarely studied. In this study, we established a classification of unusual MMR-D tumors and determined their frequency and clinical impact. All MMR-D tumors identified between 2007 and 2017 were selected. Any profile besides the classical MMR-D phenotype was defined as unusual. For patients with unusual MMR-D tumors, IHC, and PCR data were reviewed, the tumor mutation burden (TMB) was evaluated and clinical and genetic features were collected. Of the 4948 cases of MMR testing, 3800 had both the available IHC and MSI-PCR results and 585 of these had MMR-D. After reviewing the IHC and PCR, 21% of the cases initially identified as unusual MMR-D were reclassified, which resulted in a final identification of 89 unusual MMR-D tumors (15%). Unusual MMR-D tumors were more often associated with non-CRC than classical MMR-D tumors. Unusual MMR-D tumors were classified into four sub-groups: i) isolated loss of PMS2 or MSH6, ii) classical loss of MLH1/PMS2 or MSH2/MSH6 without MSI, iii) four MMR proteins retained with MSI and, iv) complex loss of MMR proteins, with clinical characteristics for each sub-group. TMB-high or -intermediate was shown in 96% of the cancers studied (24/25), which confirmed MMR deficiency. Genetic syndromes were identified in 44.9% (40/89) and 21.4% (106/496) of patients with unusual and classical MMR-D tumors, respectively (P < 0.001). Five patients treated with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) had a prolonged clinical benefit. Our classification of unusual MMR-D phenotype helps to identify MMR deficiency. Unusual MMR-D phenotype occurs in 15% of MMR-D tumors. A high frequency of genetic syndromes was noted in these patients who could benefit from ICI.
Profiling the inhibitory receptors LAG-3, TIM-3, and TIGIT in renal cell carcinoma reveals malignancy

A cutting edge therapy for future immuno-oncology is targeting a new series of inhibitory receptors (IRs): LAG-3, TIM-3, and TIGIT. Both immunogenomic analyses and diagnostic platforms to distinguish candidates and predict good responders to these IR-related agents are vital in clinical pathology. By applying an automated single-cell count for immunolabelled LAG-3, TIM-3, and TIGIT, we reveal that individual IR levels with exclusive domination in each tumour can serve as valid biomarkers for profiling human renal cell carcinoma (RCC). We uncover the immunogenomic landscape associated with individual IR levels in human RCC tumours with metastases in various organs and histological subtypes. We then externally validate our results and devise a workflow with optimal biomarker cut-offs for discriminating the LAG-3, TIM-3, and TIGIT tumour profiles. The discrimination of LAG-3, TIM-3, and TIGIT profiles in tumours may have a broad impact on investigations of immunotherapy responses after targeting a new series of IRs.
Generalized and scalable trajectory inference in single-cell omics data with VIA

Inferring cellular trajectories using a variety of omic data is a critical task in single-cell data science. However, accurate prediction of cell fates, and thereby biologically meaningful discovery, is challenged by the sheer size of single-cell data, the diversity of omic data types, and the complexity of their topologies. We present VIA, a scalable trajectory inference algorithm that overcomes these limitations by using lazy-teleporting random walks to accurately reconstruct complex cellular trajectories beyond tree-like pathways (e.g., cyclic or disconnected structures). We show that VIA robustly and efficiently unravels the fine-grained sub-trajectories in a 1.3-million-cell transcriptomic mouse atlas without losing the global connectivity at such a high cell count. We further apply VIA to discovering elusive lineages and less populous cell fates missed by other methods across a variety of data types, including single-cell proteomic, epigenomic, multi-omics datasets, and a new in-house single-cell morphological dataset.
Author Correction: Quantitative, noninvasive MRI characterization of disease progression in a mouse model of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85679-4, published online 17 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 1, where the chemical structure mistakenly featured a pendant amine instead of a pendant hydrazide group. The original Figure 1 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has...
Blood pressure levels among children in rural Uganda: results from 1913 children in a general population survey

Despite increasing levels of adult hypertension in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), there is limited information on elevated blood pressure among children in SSA. We described the distribution of blood pressure among children in rural Uganda and estimated hypertension prevalence. We conducted a cross-sectional study in south-western Uganda, collecting demographic, anthropometric and blood pressure measurements from children aged 6–12 years. Children with elevated blood pressure (systolic and/or diastolic blood pressure greater or equal to the 95th percentile for age, height and sex) were invited for two further assessments 6–18 months later. We described blood pressure distribution at first assessment, assessed associations with demographic and anthropometric characteristics and estimated prevalence of hypertension as defined by having elevated blood pressure on three separate occasions months apart. Blood pressure (BP) was measured in 1913 children (50% male, 3% overweight or obese, 22% stunted) at the first assessment. Mean (SD) systolic and diastolic BP at first assessment was 113.4 mmHg (±10.8) and 69.5 mmHg (±8.3), respectively, and 44.2% had elevated BP. Older age, higher BMI, and being female were associated with higher BP, and stunted height was associated with lower BP. An estimated 7.8% [95% CI:(6.6–9.1)], (males: 6.8%, females: 9.0%), had elevated BP on three separate occasions, and were considered hypertensive. High blood pressure levels among adults in SSA may be set early in life. In this study, obesity (a common lifestyle modifiable risk factor in other settings) was largely irrelevant. More research is needed to understand the main drivers for elevated blood pressure in SSA further.
