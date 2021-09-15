CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health Officials Identify Two Additional West Nile Cases

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced two additional human cases of West Nile virus. The latest infections were reported in a woman exposed in Essex County and a man exposed in Middlesex County. The woman and man were in their 70s and 60s, respectively. With the...

International Business Times

12 Fully Vaccinated Die Of COVID-19 In Louisiana Over 1 Week

More than 10 fully vaccinated people in Louisiana have died of COVID-19 over the past week alone, according to state data. At least 12 Louisiana residents who have been fully vaccinated died of COVID-19 between Sept. 2 and 9, representing 15% of the new deaths recorded during the same period.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,198 More Coronavirus Cases And 44 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,198 new coronavirus cases and 44 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,370,247 cases and 28,812 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,337 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 589 in ICUs. The state says 12,538,139 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,120,675 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 67.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

Two Nebraskans Die From West Nile Virus This Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two people have now died from West Nile virus in eastern Nebraska this year. The state Department of Health and Human Services said both deaths were confirmed this week within the territory served by the Three Rivers District Health Department, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties in eastern Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
Gephardt Daily

Officials report 1 death due to West Nile virus in Utah, at least 11 cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are reporting one death this season in Utah due to West Nile virus, and at least 11 cases. “At least 11 Utah residents in Salt Lake, Davis, and Weber counties have been diagnosed with West Nile virus this season, nine neuroinvasive, and two non-neuroinvasive, one death has occurred in the Weber/Morgan Health district, and five additional cases are pending confirmation,” said a news release from the Utah Department of Health.
UTAH STATE
Massachusetts State
CBS LA

County Health Officials Announce Order Requiring Proof Of Vaccination At Some Indoor And Outdoor Venues

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department of Health on Friday officially announced its latest COVID-19 health order requiring customers at certain outdoor and indoor venues provide proof of vaccination. Patrons at bars, lounges, breweries, wineries and nightclubs will have to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 7 and proof of full vaccination by Nov. 4. The rule also applies to so called mega-outdoor events of 10,000 people or more, as well as amusement parks, which aligns with federal mandates for those types of events. “This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk for transmission and increase vaccination coverage, and it offers us a reasonable path forward and hopefully positions us to be able to better break the cycle of surges,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, LA County Health Director. Health officials also strongly recommended that restaurants follow a similar vaccine verification system, though it is not currently required. The county health department on Friday also reported 1,823 new cases of COVID and 25 coronavirus-related deaths.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NebraskaTV

First two deaths from West Nile Virus this season reported by DHHS

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two West Nile Virus (WNV) deaths for the 2021 season have been confirmed this week in the Three Rivers District. The Three Rivers District Health Department (3RPHD) includes Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties. According to DHHS, both individuals were older adults with underlying health conditions. Three Rivers...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Three Rivers Health confirms first West Nile death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Three Rivers Health Department (3RPHD) has announced Monday that the first death of West Nile Virus has been confirmed within the health district. West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. The first confirmed case of WNV was identified on Friday, Sept. 10.
OMAHA, NE
Davis Enterprise

County reports first human case of West Nile this year

Yolo County has reported its first human case of West Nile virus this year. The patient first became ill last month and is now recovering, according to the county’s communicable disease program. “The recent detection of the first case of West Nile virus in a Yolo County resident this year...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
Register Citizen

West Nile virus found in North Branford, Branford, health department says

West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes trapped in North Branford and Branford, according to the East Shore District Health Department. The health department said in a release that it received confirmation of the finding from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, the first time this year the disease was found in the district.
BRANFORD, CT
Health
Politics
Public Health
Department of Health
Wrcbtv.com

West Nile case in Shelby County Tennessee's 3rd this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A person who contracted West Nile virus in Shelby County is Tennessee's third case of the illness this year, health officials said. In a news release Friday, the Shelby County Health Department did not identify the person who got the illness, which is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites.
TENNESSEE STATE
whdh.com

Mass. health officials report 5,484 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths over 4-day period

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 5,484 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths over a four-day period following Labor Day weekend. Tuesday’s report included confirmed cases and deaths between Friday and Monday. Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 720,175 total confirmed COVID-19...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Northeast Nebraska Public Health confirms West Nile Virus in its district

NORTHEAST, Neb. — The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department says they have discovered the first pool of mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The health department is asking residents in Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties to take proper precautions while outdoors. They suggest:. Apply a mosquito...
PUBLIC HEALTH
coastalpoint.com

State has its first human case of West Nile since 2018

The Division of Public Health (DPH) announced this week that a 69-year-old Kent County man had become infected with West Nile virus (WNV) — the state’s first case of human WNV since 2018, when 10 human WNV cases were reported, including two deaths from the illness. An epidemiological investigation is...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WWLP 22News

Alpaca identified as first animal case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year

BOSTON (WWLP) – An alpaca from eastern Massachusetts has been identified as the first animal case of West Nile Virus in the state this year. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says the alpaca was exposed to the virus in Middlesex County. With both human and now animal West Nile Virus cases in eastern Massachusetts, the risk level for the virus has been raised from moderate to high in the Boston area. Central Hampden County remains at moderate risk level.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

