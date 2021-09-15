CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

The Daily Weight Of Water Weighs On The Poorest in Sierra Leone

By Jason Beaubien
NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost every afternoon in the Dworzak neighborhood of Freetown, Sierra Leone, Yebu Bare hikes up a steep hillside to fill a 5-gallon bucket with water that spills from a crack in a giant cement cistern. The spindly 12-year-old carefully puts the bucket on her head, then treks down the winding dirt path home.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
pih.org

Never Too Late To Learn: Providing Adult Education In Sierra Leone

It’s almost 5 p.m. in rural Kono District, Sierra Leone, and the wind is picking up while dark clouds threaten rain. Still, though they have families to get home to, preferably before the downpour begins, 25 students—most in their thirties and forties—remain in the classroom, focused on the math problem on the chalkboard.
EDUCATION
BBC

Football returns to Sierra Leone amid Covid vaccination controversy

Sierra Leonean footballer Sonny Kamara had never considered having a Covid-19 vaccination until he had a stark choice - no jab or no job. For when Sierra Leone's football league resumed over the weekend, the directives issued by the country's FA (SLFA) were crystal clear. Anyone wishing to play or...
NFL
IFLScience

We Now Know Why Human Feet Keep Washing Up In The US And Canada

Since August 20, 2007, an alarming number of human feet have washed up on the coasts of the Salish Sea in the US and Canada. OK, any number of human feet washing up on the shore is a little alarming, but between 2007 and 2019 there have been over 21 feet – usually still in their shoes – that have wound up being found by beachgoers completely unattached to their humans.
SCIENCE
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Deportees land in Port-au-Prince: ‘Nobody told us we were going back to Haiti’

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — He crossed the Mexican border into Texas only two weeks ago, joyous at the prospect of building anew in the United States. Now part of the first wave of deportees rapidly ejected by the Biden administration amid a fresh surge at the border, Johnson Bordes, 23, stepped off a Boeing 737 on Sunday and into the Haitian capital, terrified by a city torn apart by violence in a homeland he could barely remember.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Water Treatment#Sierra Leonean#Water Supplies#Unicef#Sierra Leone#Freetown#7up#Alpha
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease In Texas

Texas is currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the state will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
TEXAS STATE
Mic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

The Latest: Alaska military base declares health emergency

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Military leaders on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson have declared a public health emergency in response to increasing COVID-19 cases in Alaska. They also encouraged all personnel to avoid places that do not require masks or social distancing, officials said. U.S. Air Force Col. Kirsten Aguilar said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
Country
Argentina
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Of A Dangerous Disease Spiking In The United States

Is America too fat? Many health experts say yes. That's why authorities from multiple states (including Texas) want to inform Americans about the consequences of developing bad eating habits. After all, more than two-thirds of adults in the United States are overweight or obese. Quoting the CDC:
deseret.com

Why the new A.23.1 variant is so troubling

A new COVID-19 variant has been found in Africa, and it offers a troubling sign of what could come from COVID-19 variants in the future. The new variant — titled A.23.1 — was first discovered in Uganda back in October 2020. Now, it has reached 26 different countries and represents just under 2,000 cases of COVID-19 across the world. Details of the variant were published in the medical journal Nature.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
informnny.com

While urging vaccination, WHO declines jab data on its staff

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ health agency, which has repeatedly urged the world to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and other illnesses, on Friday declined to say how many of its own staffers have followed that advice. “We won’t have that because it’s confidential,” said Dr. Margaret Harris, a World...
WORLD
Andrei Tapalaga

The Queen Who Died Because No One Was Allowed To Touch Her

The way that some royalties have died in the past is quite questionable and mysterious, however when it comes to deaths that could have been easily averted the cake goes to Queen Sunandha Kumariratana from the 19th century. The queen as well as her daughter and son were as some historians mention “destined” too early death due to a law implied towards the royalties from Thailand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy