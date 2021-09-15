North Korea Launches 2 Ballistic Missiles. First Such Test In 6 Months

The Pentagon has admitted that a drone strike in Kabul was a mistake that killed innocent civilians. Ten people, including seven children, were killed on August 29 in the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The military had initially said they'd hit an ISIS vehicle packed with explosives. But yesterday, they admitted that, as The New York Times had reported, the Hellfire missile struck a vehicle driven by Zemerai Ahmadi, an employee at an American humanitarian organization. We're joined now by Priyanka Motaparthy, who is director of the Project on Armed Conflict, Counterterrorism and Human Rights at Columbia Law School. Thank you so much for being with us.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO