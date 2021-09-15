CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korea Launches 2 Ballistic Missiles. First Such Test In 6 Months

By Noel King
NPR
 4 days ago

North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into waters off its eastern coast. That happened two days after claiming to have tested a missile that's newly developed. South Korea and Japan are saying today that North Korea test-fired ballistic missiles into the sea. This would be the first test of that sort since March. But what is really unusual is that South Korea, today, test-fired its own ballistic missile from a submarine. NPR's Anthony Kuhn is following this one from Seoul. Hi, Anthony.

