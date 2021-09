COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Republican Ohio Sen. Matt Dolan has changed his campaign materials from saying he’s exploring running for the U.S. Senate to actually doing it. On Sunday, Dolan had updated his official website, DolanForOhio.com, and his social media pages to drop references to his “exploratory committee” and replacing them with new graphics. His social media bios now describe him as a “U.S. Senate candidate.” Dolan previously had announced a “listening tour” in July, framing his candidacy as a possibility as he traveled the state and gauged interest.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO