Oregon Faces Opposition To Its Plan To Prevent Catastrophic Wildfires
Oregon lawmakers have passed a sweeping new plan to prevent more wildfires like last year. But some are pushing back against proposed mandates to keep homes from burning. Wildfires in Oregon killed nine people and destroyed thousands of homes a year ago, so lawmakers decided to act. They came up with a plan to prevent another similar catastrophe, but some people there don't like it. Here's Cassandra Profita with Oregon Public Broadcasting.www.npr.org
Comments / 0