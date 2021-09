During the dog days of training camp, Broncos coach Vic Fangio celebrated his 63rd birthday. But after a lifetime working in the NFL, he can sense when the blitz is coming. As we stand under the summer sun, Uncle Vic feels the heat. He knows our one-on-one conversation will eventually wind its way to the subject of his uncertain job security as the Broncos begin the third season on his watch.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO