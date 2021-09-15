CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cranston, RI

CITY OF CRANSTON PUBLIC HEARING

cranstononline.com
 5 days ago

A Public Hearing will be held before the Safety Services & Licenses Committee on Monday, October 4, 2021 Safety Service Date at 6:00 p.m. in the Cranston City Council Chambers, City Hall, 869 Park Avenue, City Hall, Cranston, R.I.in accordance with the RI General Laws Chapter 45-24-53 for the purpose of considering the application listed below. Remote participation is also available by using the logon information provided below as posted on the City’s website at www.cranstonri.gov and the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.ri.gov.

cranstononline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Government
City
Cranston, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Park Ave#The Ri General Laws#State#Zoom#Atwood Wine Spirits#Alpine Wine Spirits#Sockanosset Cross#Caf 82 Artist#Restaurant Pub#Llc D B#Ptx Lounge#Ccc Inc D B#Country Club#St Chapel Restaurant#Royal Buffet Grill#Mediterranean Caf#Atwood Ave Fabrizi#The Big Cheese Pub#Reservoir Ave Japanese
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy