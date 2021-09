Pregnant women who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine were not at higher risk for miscarriage than their unvaccinated counterparts, according to a new study. In the study, published in JAMA, researchers from the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD)—a collaboration between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and nine health systems—examined 105,446 women from December 15, 2020, to June 28, 2021. Of these, 13,160 ended up in miscarriages, while 92,286 pregnancies were ongoing.

