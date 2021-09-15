CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Author Correction: Syncing sustainable urban mobility with public transit policy trends based on global data analysis

By Avishai (Avi) Ceder
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93741-4, published online 20 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the % of the total risk of PM2.5. In the section “Road traffic damages”,. “Likewise, lost time is 22.5% of the total commuting time, 14.4% of the total risk...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Association between overactive bladder and pelvic organ mobility as evaluated by dynamic magnetic resonance imaging

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93143-6, published online 02 July 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Kurenai Kinno. The correct affiliations for Kurenai Kinno are listed below:. Department of Urology, Toho University Graduate School of Medicine, 5-21-16 Omorinishi, Ota City, Tokyo, 143-8540, Japan. Department of Urology,...
WORLD
Nature.com

Author Correction: Extraction of mobile charge carrier photogeneration yield spectrum of ultrathin-film metal oxide photoanodes for solar water splitting

Correction to: Nature Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s41563-021-00955-y, published online 19 April 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, in the paragraph beginning “To elucidate the contributing and non-contributing components of absorption,” in the fifth sentence originally reading “However, we can place lower and upper limits on αC(λ) by taking \(\bar p = 1\) (upper dotted line in Fig. 4a) and maximal ξ(λ) = 1 (lower dotted line in Fig. 4a), respectively”, the terms “upper dotted line” and “lower dotted line” were inadvertently reversed. The sentence has been corrected to read: “However, we can place lower and upper limits on αC(λ) by taking \(\bar p = 1\) (lower dotted line in Fig. 4a) and maximal ξ(λ) = 1 (upper dotted line in Fig. 4a), respectively.”
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: De novo transcriptome characterization of Iris atropurpurea (the Royal Iris) and phylogenetic analysis of MADS-box and R2R3-MYB gene families

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95085-5, published online 10 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Yamit Bar-Lev, Esther Senden, Metsada Pasmanik-Chor & Yuval Sapir which were incorrectly given as Bar-Lev Yamit, Senden Esther, Pasmanik-Chor Metsada & Sapir Yuval. The original Article...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global Sequestration Potential of Increased Organic Carbon in Cropland Soils

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-15794-8, published online 14 November 2017. The Article contains errors in Table 2, where the cropland area given in the last column ‘Cropland Area’ is incorrect for the regions North America, Russia. South America, South Asia, SouthEast Asia, West and Central Africa and Western Asia, stated in the first column ‘Cropland Soils (30cm depth)’. The correct Table 2 and accompanying legend appear below.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Scientific Reports#Commuting#Hiroshima#University Of Auckland#The Creative Commons
Nature.com

Author Correction: Volumetric and shape analysis of the hippocampus in temporal lobe epilepsy with GAD65 antibodies compared with non-immune epilepsy

Correction to: Scientifc Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89010-z, published online 13 May 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This work was sponsored by the Instituto de Salud Carlos III (ISCIII) through the Plan Estatal de Investigación Científica y Técnica y de Innovación 2013 2016, project reference...
SCIENCE
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Land Mobile Radio Antennas Market Forecasts to 2029 and Analysis

The growing need for efficient communication has led to an increased adoption of land mobile radio antennas to overcome the inter-operability issues and to ensure superior bandwidth coverage with better signal performance. Smart city concepts have paved the way for investing in public safety. According to a survey, about 44% of the global countries that initiated smart city projects are likely to invest more than USD 100 million on public safety in the upcoming years. Many countries like India, China, and United States are focusing on increasing their investments in technology for public safety applications. Companies are investing in portable land mobile radio antennas for an efficient two way communication, which are used by military, construction and transportation organizations as well. Laird Connectivity, for instance, offers a wide range of frequency antennas with industry standard specific for various applications. Additionally, antennas are being provided in diverse number of styles with various mounting systems to ensure maximum efficiency in any environment. Furthermore, global land mobile radio antennas market participants are also looking forward to provide encryption technology for secure communication. For instance, National Telecommunications (NTIA) AND Federal Communication Commission (FCC) have been focusing on P25 regulation development.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Cougar Online

Creating a Sustainable Energy Transition

Immediately following the Texas TribFest Panel 'Taking Heat'. The way we transition our energy economy will impact all of us, from the products we use to the health of industries we rely upon for jobs and revenue. The changes we make must address the “energy trilemma” of affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy.
HOUSTON, TX
Nature.com

Phase-change metasurface slows down light

Light: Advanced Manufacturing 2, 19 (2021) All-dielectric metasurface analogue of electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT) is highly desirable for developing compact and low-loss nanophotonic devices, such as dispersion-tunable slow-light meta devices. However, it remains challenging to realize dynamic control of EIT in all-dielectric metasurfaces in the near-infrared region. To this end, researchers at the Dalian University of Technology in China have demonstrated active tuning of EIT-featuring Mie resonances in an all-dielectric metasurface based on patterned germanium antimony telluride (GST), a phase-changing material whose optical response differs significantly between the amorphous and crystalline phases. Experimentally, they have achieved a spectral tuning range of 360 nm and a relative modulation contrast of 80% at the EIT resonance wavelength by laser-induced phase switching of GST. Surprisingly, the extreme dispersion associated with the EIT resonance results in the group velocity of a near-infrared light beam 335 times slower than that in a vacuum. We anticipate that this optically tunable metasurface device can find its applications in a broad field, and the generic design approach can be extended to more comprehensive optical frequencies by using novel phase-changing materials.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Nature.com

Model-based analysis of multi-UAV path planning for surveying postdisaster building damage

Emergency responders require accurate and comprehensive data to make informed decisions. Moreover, the data should be acquired and analyzed swiftly to ensure an efficient response. One of the tasks at hand post-disaster is damage assessment within the impacted areas. In particular, building damage should be assessed to account for possible casualties, and displaced populations, to estimate long-term shelter capacities, and to assess the damage to services that depend on essential infrastructure (e.g. hospitals, schools, etc.). Remote sensing techniques, including satellite imagery, can be used to gathering such information so that the overall damage can be assessed. However, specific points of interest among the damaged buildings need higher resolution images and detailed information to assess the damage situation. These areas can be further assessed through unmanned aerial vehicles and 3D model reconstruction. This paper presents a multi-UAV coverage path planning method for the 3D reconstruction of postdisaster damaged buildings. The methodology has been implemented in NetLogo3D, a multi-agent model environment, and tested in a virtual built environment in Unity3D. The proposed method generates camera location points surrounding targeted damaged buildings. These camera location points are filtered to avoid collision and then sorted using the K-means or the Fuzzy C-means methods. After clustering camera location points and allocating these to each UAV unit, a route optimization process is conducted as a multiple traveling salesman problem. Final corrections are made to paths to avoid obstacles and give a resulting path for each UAV that balances the flight distance and time. The paper presents the details of the model and methodologies, and an examination of the texture resolution obtained from the proposed method and the conventional overhead flight with the nadir-looking method used in 3D mappings. The algorithm outperforms the conventional method in terms of the quality of the generated 3D model.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel niobium-doped titanium oxide towards electrochemical destruction of forever chemicals

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97596-7, published online 09 September 2021. Dajie Zhang was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “J.S.K. led the electrochemical characterization of the catalysts. N.Q.L. performed the theoretical calculations. D.R.S. assisted with PFAS analysis. J.K.J....
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative transcriptome analysis implied a ZEP paralog was a key gene involved in carotenoid accumulation in yellow-fleshed sweetpotato

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77293-7, published online 26 November 2020. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the Results section, under the subheading ‘Gene expression analysis for ZEP paralogs by quantitative real-time PCR’, in Table 1, and in the Methods section, under the subheading ‘qRT-PCR assay for zeaxanthin epoxidase genes’, where.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Loss of grand histone H3 lysine 27 trimethylation domains mediated transcriptional activation in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

The original version of this Article contained errors in the author affiliations. Tongyang Gong, Hongyan Chen, and Zhihua Liu were incorrectly associated with Oujiang Laboratory, Wenzhou, China. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. These authors contributed equally: Jian Yuan, Qi Jiang,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Simulation studies on electrical characteristics of silicon nanowire feedback field-effect transistors with interface trap charges

In this study, we examine the electrical characteristics of silicon nanowire feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs) with interface trap charges between the channel and gate oxide. The band diagram, I–V characteristics, memory window, and operation were analyzed using a commercial technology computer-aided design simulation. In an n-channel FBFET, the memory window narrows (widens) from 5.47 to 3.59 V (9.24 V), as the density of the positive (negative) trap charges increases. In contrast, in the p-channel FBFET, the memory window widens (narrows) from 5.38 to 7.38 V (4.18 V), as the density of the positive (negative) trap charges increases. Moreover, we investigate the difference in the output drain current based on the interface trap charges during the memory operation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Training in neonatal neurocritical care: a proposal for a hybrid model of competence by design and time-based methods

Neonatal neurocritical care (NNCC) is a rapidly advancing field with limited fellowship training available in locally developed, non-accredited programs. A standardized survey aimed to understand the training backgrounds of individuals practicing NNCC, the structure of existing clinical NNCC services/training programs, and suggested clinical competencies for new graduates. Methods. We developed...
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Author Correction: Interferon-armed RBD dimer enhances the immunogenicity of RBD for sterilizing immunity against SARS-CoV-2

We apologize for some errors that we just found in the paper1 published on 15 July, 2021 on the citations of a few references from 26-50 which have been shifted for one number due to additional citation during the final editing. That means refs 25,26 should be refs 25–27 at first paragraph of result section and the number of error was corrected at 50. The original and correct citations are listed in the table below. This correction does not affect the description of the results or the conclusion of this work.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: European primary forest database v2.0

The original version of this Data Descriptor omitted the following information from the Acknowledgements:. This study was realized and funded by the project “Policy and on-ground action for primary forest protection, boreal and temperate primary forests” funded through the Griffith University (Australia) and implemented by the Frankfurt Zoological Society (FZS) and Wild Europe Initiative as well as the Naturwald Akademie. Additional funding derive from the European Commission (Marie Sklodowska‐Curie fellowship to FMS, project FORESTS & CO, #658876).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Safety and efficacy of favipiravir versus hydroxychloroquine in management of COVID-19: A randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85227-0, published online 31 March 2021. After concerns were brought to the Editors' attention after publication, the raw data underlying the study were requested. The authors provided several versions of their dataset. Post-publication peer review confirmed that none of these versions fully recapitulates the results presented in the cohort background comparisons, casting doubt on the reliability of the data. Additional concerns were raised about the randomisation procedure, as the equal distribution of male and female patients is unlikely unless sex is a parameter considered during randomisation. However, based on the clarification provided by the authors, sex was not considered during this process. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Australian funder backflips on controversial preprint ban

Scientists welcome the move, but say the funder should have gone further by also reconsidering grant applications previously ruled ineligible. You have full access to this article via your institution. Australia’s major research funding body has backtracked on a rule that banned the mention of preprints in grant applications, under...
AUSTRALIA
marketresearchtelecast.com

Mobility Data Ordinance: Public transport information should be published in real time

In the future, significantly more information will be available for individual traffic planning and control. On Friday, the Federal Council voted in favor of the Federal Ministry of Transport’s draft mobility data ordinance with a few changes. In the future, Germany-wide data on timetables, routes and ticket prices will be bundled on a platform, the so-called mobility data marketplace (MDM).
TRAFFIC
yankodesign.com

This London-based sustainability start-up is building urban backpacks out of ocean waste… and bananas

Call it irony or simply a funny coincidence, but the lab.inc backpacks (which are designed to hold your stuff) are made from the stuff you throw away! The bag explores an entirely sustainable approach to fashion with fabric that’s made from recycled ocean plastic as well as vegan leather made from banana plants. It simultaneously reduces planetary clutter thanks to its sustainable materials, while organizing the clutter in your life by giving you a dapper backpack to carry stuff in!
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy