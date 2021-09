Sherlock Holmes Chapter One will release on November 16, 2021, for the PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X, at least according the the Microsoft Store. Developer Frogwares notes—while maintaining the “fall” release window—that past-gen consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One will not be included on launch. Instead, the last-gen versions will release at a later date in order for the team to polish the game. Furthermore, the team is planning to reveal “something new” and answer frequently asked questions from fans on September 16, 2021, which many expect to be the official confirmation of the release date.

